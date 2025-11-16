50 Of The Best Pics From The ‘Gardening’ Online Group (New Pics)

Hello, fellow Hobbits, how are you? There’s nothing like spending a bit of time around plants to revitalize you. Whether you go on a daily walk along a forest trail or tend to your verdant garden at home, you Pandas know for a fact what kind of positive impact spending time surrounded by nature really has on us all.
That’s where the r/gardening subreddit comes in. A wholesome online community of over 4.8 million members, it is a celebration of everything to do with gardens, green thumbs, and caring for plants. Aside from all the gorgeous pics that you’re about to see, you can also bask in the fact that gardening is something that we can all learn how to do well. All it takes is patience, a willingness to embrace your mistakes, and a supportive environment full of folks who can’t wait to lend you a helping hand.
Scroll down for some gardening goodness, upvote your fave pics, and tell us all about your relationship with the hobby in the comments, Pandas. What do you grow? How big is your garden? What’s your favorite plant and why? And when you’re done with this list, consider taking a stroll through Bored Panda’s earlier feature about the subreddit right over here.
#1 Two Years I Quit Drinking And Got Addicted To Something A Little Healthier. Transformed My Yard All Alone, Did The Same To Myself In The Process
Image source: MackHarrison3260
#2 My Little Cactus Patch Has Turned Out Alright
Image source: Rastapopolix
#3 The Lighting Must Have Been Just Right, I Managed To Snap This Photo Of My Roses And My Dog This Morning And Thought You All Might Like It
Image source: dskentucky
#4 Blue Smoke Cactus
Image source: SilverEyedFreak
#5 Bodacious
Image source: burnin8t0r
#6 I’m Disabled And Live In A 12th-Floor Apartment But I Made A Garden Happen And I Love It So Much!
Image source: CrazyCatLushie
#7 I Planted Bleeding Hearts Last Year Because My Wife Liked Them. She Passed Away In January. I Wasn’t Sure They Survived But My Son Took This Picture This Morning
Image source: DadsRGR8
#8 Life And Death At The Hardware Store
Image source: Guygan
#9 I Added A Moon Gate To My Backyard Japanese Garden, I’m Really Happy With How It Turned Out
Image source: MannyDantyla
#10 Something To Keep In Mind While Doing Spring Yard Work! Wrapping Tape Sticky Side Out Around The Ankles Seems To Work Pretty Good For Catching Ticks
Image source: prolific_ideas
#11 The Biggest Potato I’ve Grown This Year
Image source: juujbeans
#12 Moss Garden I Put Together Using Moss Collected From Parking Lots
Image source: GuitardedAndBroke
#13 Last Year, I Planted My First Roses Ever. This Is The Biggest Reward I Could Get!
Image source: Global_Flamingo_3767
#14 Always Check Your Pots Before Planting!
Image source: 18Equi
#15 Made A Seed Book From A Cd Case
Image source: yabezuno
#16 Before And After (3 Yrs, London, UK)
Image source: SofiaFrancesca
#17 Before And After! 2 Year Update On My Super Tiny Walled Garden. It’s My Favorite ‘Room’ In The Apartment. I Feel So Lucky
Image source: fae_forge
#18 My Most Prolific Bloomer This Year! This Orchid Has Over 96 Large Flowers And Buds And Is Still Producing More
Image source: astutelyabsurd
#19 I’m Usually Just A Lurker Here But This Baby Just Bloomed Last Night And Had To Share
Image source: KvotheStormbringer
#20 Homegrown Carrot
Image source: Natalina__
#21 From My Minnesota Garden — Ranunculus, Peonies, Iceland Poppies, Lilacs, Anemones, Aquilegia, Orlaya, Spirea
Image source: levi_joseph
#22 The Results Of My Hard Work This Year. All Grown, Loved, And Dried By Me
Image source: kaitie-babie
#23 I Built A Greenhouse Out Of Reclaimed Materials, How Did I Do?
Image source: hagemeyp
#24 My Niece Loves Rainbows And I Love Gardening (And Rainbows)
Image source: Nimalla
#25 Ladies And Gentlemen, After 2 Years And 3 Failed Attempts… I Have Finally Grown Broccoli
Image source: Victory_gin_19-84
#26 My Garden This Evening Finally Feels Like A Little Oasis
Image source: theunlikelyfloof
#27 Absolute Perfection
Image source: mazekeen19
#28 A Plait Of Carrots That Grew In Our Garden
Image source: Gia115588
#29 Another Excuse Not To Cut The Lawn Today
Image source: katya1730
#30 Another Year, Another Full Bloom
Image source: Nagary
#31 My Husband Sent Me To Lowe’s For Plumber’s Tape. Alone
Image source: Notnilc13
#32 Time To Get Juicing
Image source: IVMRGREENXX
#33 Feeling Like A Rich Girl Because The Peony Patch I Started 4 Years Ago Is Now Paying For Itself
Image source: MDMSLL
#34 My First Ginger Harvest
Image source: TheBigBadBrit89
#35 Never Done This Before.. Wondering If Anyone Will Take Some!
Image source: hmsbeagle00
#36 How To Garden
Image source: Cookingincincy
#37 Made A Tart From A Key Lime Tree I Grew From Seed 9 Years Ago
Image source: Cosmos_908
#38 I Thought I Would Share My Watering Can. It Was My Gram’s
Image source: Luckygirl_2009
#39 Everything Is Suddenly Blooming!
Image source: captain-marvellous
#40 Wanted To Share My Azalea
Image source: ginylin83
#41 Bricks Painted Like Books As Garden Decor
Image source: Qplus17
#42 I No Longer Have Sunflowers…
Image source: whitewitch1913
#43 Why Is That?
Image source: Mikosu04, twitter.com
#44 If You Build It, They Will Come
Image source: vulnerabledonut
#45 Mum Has Gone A Little Tomato Crazy This Year!
Image source: MattJak
#46 After 3 Years, My Blood Orange Tree Had Its First Harvest! About 30 Oranges!
Image source: BakingBadger
#47 These Are Apparently “Weeds” But They Make My Backyard Look Magical
Image source: im-still-right
#48 Hi Guys, My Garden Comes From Vietnam. Nice To Meet You
Image source: Alice-James002
#49 Our Garden. No Plant Purchases This Year, My Wife Germinated Everything From Seed
Image source: Mhinc
#50 One Of Our Little Organic Farmers! Giving A Damn And Doing What Is Right Are Rewards In Themselves. – Eliot Coleman
Image source: TerpSniffler
