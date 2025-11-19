LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

by

While most of us don’t want to work in construction, most humans do have an almost innate desire to build something every now and then. From baking cakes, woodworking or restoring old cars, there is just something to taking some parts and ending up with a cohesive whole. This is perhaps why LEGO, which are “just” some plastic bricks, are one of the most successful toys of all time.

We’ve gathered some of the coolest and most creative builds from an online group dedicated to everything LEGO. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1 My 14 Year Old Son Built Manhattan Using Freestyle LEGO. His Dream Is To Be An Architect Or Model Designer At LEGO

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: Laura33697398, Laura33697398

#2 So Beautiful

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: dearlybeloves

#3 I Was Asked To Make A LEGO Model Of My Local Pub!

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: Itsafiresale

#4 Oh, And Keep An Eye Out For The Staircases, They Like To Change

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: ericklaw

#5 I Made A “Firebird” With LEGO. It Took 6 Months To Make And Was 75cm Tall. I Aimed To Make The Most Beautiful LEGO Work In The World…!! I’ll Continue The Video And Details In The Tree↓

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: FukuTaku10

#6 LEGO Cheetah In The Middle Of Town

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: conspiracytheoryzone

#7 Terry Prachett’s The Disc World!

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: Cats_Bricks_Stars

#8 Elizabeth Tower, After 5 Years Plus Of Designing, And Building, I Finally Completed And Displayed My Rendition Of Elizabeth Tower. It Has A Fully Functioning LEGO Clock Mechanism Run By A Spike Prime Hub, That Also Includes The Chimes And Big Ben Bell Sounds Every Hour

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: Shot-Evidence-6837

#9 Our Diorama Paris Steampunk 1889 With My Friend Dominic

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: Castor-Troy-France

#10 Thirty-Six Views Of Mount Fuji, The Great Wave Off Kanagawa, Has Been Made Into A Three-Dimensional LEGO Model. It’s A Theme I’ve Wanted To Create For Many Years, And I Had An Image Of It In My Head, But This Time I Was Finally Able To Make It A Reality. Because It’s Three-Dimensional, It Can Be Enjoyed From Various Angles. Starting Today, It Is On Permanent Display At The Hankyu Brick Museum In Hankyu Sanban-Gai, Osaka!

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: Jumpei_Mitsui

#11 Dragon

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: mydonny1986, SIeepyCow

#12 I Was Asked To Make A Model Of This House From LEGO. The House Will Be Leaving The Family Soon And My Friend Wanted To Get It Made For His Dad For Christmas. He Asked That I Add A Bench At The Front Where His Grandad Used To Sit

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: Itsafiresale

#13 My Collection Of LEGO Pokemon I’ve Built

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: Ddave_

#14 This Enormous Titanic At The Brisbane LEGO Expo

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: IGotDibsYo

#15 My Dad Spent 8 Months Making His Own LEGO Disney World. He Worked Really Hard On It And I Think It’s Pretty Cool

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: toadallytoad, toadallytoad

#16 One Totally Insane Mos Eisley Diorama Spotted At Last Year’s Con. Looks Like It Took More Time To Make Than The Film Itself! Impressive… Most Impressive

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: Starbuckker

#17 Dragon Christmas Tree, Because Why Not

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: Jojuj

#18 My Latest Creation. The Largest LEGO Batcave In The World!. 2 Meters Tall And At A Guess Using Somewhere Between 50,000 And 100,000 Pieces! Fully Lit With Moving Functions And Featuring Vignettes Starring Batmans Rogues Gallery And Scenes From The History Of Batman Lore

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: wallercustoms

#19 Guinness World Record LEGO Brick Diorama

Haven’t seen it mentioned here yet, but I recently passed by this LEGO exhibition in Hong Kong that displayed the “worlds largest brick diorama” (or so they claim).
Regardless, it was impressive and quite pleasant to look at. Many small details were included and inspired from a historically famous ancient painting known as “Along the River During the Qingming Festival”.

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: ccyc87

#20 This Garden With LEGO Plants In Singapore

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: niteowlnarld

#21 Soc – Shuttle Launch

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: InnerWrathChild, OliveSeon

#22 1:1 Easter Island Head Made Of LEGO

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: 251663

#23 Wall Of Flowers

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: Aschensturm

#24 The LEGO Black Gate Of Mordor

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: brickliofficial

#25 Really Disheartened By LEGO Contest Rejection

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: adambetts

#26 I Completed 5 Of The 10 Biggest LEGO Sets Ever Released!!

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: blackmachine312

#27 I Love Set 21320, But I Wanted A Proper Place To Display It In My City. Three Baseplates Worth Of Space, And A Few Months Later, I Had My Museum – The Single Largest Building I’ve Ever Made

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: tinyporcelainehorses

#28 Double Take

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: D0CT0R_F15HY

#29 Just Finished My Lockdown Project (Minifig For Scale)

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: wigglyjackal777

#30 One Of My Favorite Pieces At The LEGO Exhibit Currently At The Tucson Botanical Gardens

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: DragonBard_Z

#31 Life-Sized LEGO Chevy Silverado My Dad Saw At The Gm Center

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Giant Anatomically Correct Heart Made Of Legos

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: davekmv

#33 My Barber Shop Has A LEGO Version Of Their Shop By The Front Desk

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: gregofdeath

#34 This Is Beautiful

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: piinkifairy

#35 Wow This Is Amazing

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: untitledallure

#36 I Made My Girlfriends’ Parents’ House Out Of LEGO Bricks

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: Itsafiresale

#37 Melting Clocks, Me, LEGO Bricks, 2021

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: legotruman

#38 Archelon Castle: A Castle On The Back Of An Ancient Sea Turtle

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: -pleaseandthankyou, -pleaseandthankyou

#39 The Tower Was Painfully Repetitive, But This Thing Is Incredible Once It’s Done. Damn My Thumbs Hurt

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: MRSAnary

#40 Finally Finished My LEGO!

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: Izzy Kelly

#41 The Old German Man Out Of LEGO Bricks In Front Of Legoland Germany Wears Sandals With Socks

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: sysmimas

#42 LEGO Adventure Time: The Candy Kingdom!

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: turchy12

#43 I Think I’ve Finally Achieved The Largest LEGO Lightsaber Collection Of All Time!

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: built_bricks

#44 Zelda Oot Hyrule Castle Complete Interior. Thanks For The Great Feedback In The Last Post!!

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: mognixnet

#45 A LEGO-Acropolis Displayed At The Acropolis Museum

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: AcheronSprings

#46 Giant LEGO Sunflowers

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: NutellaOreoReeses

#47 That Is Magnificent

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: ChrisPassGo

#48 I Made The Moon From Majora’s Mask Out Of LEGO

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: hachiroku24, hachiroku24

#49 My Display For Our Local LEGO Event. Based On No Mans Sky

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: Responsible_Bee3680

#50 Work In Progress – Parliament Building

LEGO Creators Show Off Their Most Interesting Builds, Here Are The 50 Coolest Ones

Image source: tgyfdzvj

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Hype Is Real: 30 “Internet Famous” Finds That Reviewers Can’t Stop Raving About
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Launch Colors Photo Contest
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Man Says “Yes” To Caring For Disabled Brother, Then Breaks Down Admitting He Can’t Do It
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Sky Within
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Biggest Lie You’ve Ever Told Someone? Did You Ever Come Clean? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Sharing “Death Stairs”, Here Are 45 Of Their Best Pics
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.