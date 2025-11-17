30 Times People Discovered A Game-Changing Cooking Hack And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

Do you ever wonder how people who can’t cook to save their lives are getting by in a world where eating is a requirement for life to exist? It’s a necessary evil that, if you don’t contend with, you won’t be able to contend with anything at all.
But what if I told you that nobody’s hopeless and that everyone can learn it, given that they undergo the right kind of training? Yep, r/FoodHacks is one such place for folks to learn how to go about making food without having to remodel their kitchen every time cooking happens.
#1 Absolutely A Genius Idea
Image source: wonderwomen178
#2 Wish I Knew This Sooner But My Future Sandwiches Are Gonna Be So Much Better
Image source: sammiebud
#3 If You Want To Keep A Salad Fresh, Put A Paper Towel On Top Under The Lid To Absorb Moisture. Pic On The Right Is Day 4
Image source: Thea_From_Juilliard
#4 Does Anybody Else Do This Or Am I The Only Crazy One?
Image source: notpHfourteen
#5 Biggest Food Hack Is To Never Try And Catch The Knife. Just Step Back
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Put A Koozie On Your Ice Cream Pint, Keep Your Hand Warm, And Ice Cream Cold
Image source: k0let
#7 Spring Onions In Water Works Almost Too Well. Infinite Greens!
Image source: StrongAsMeat
#8 May I Present You With The Fork Anchor
Image source: Potential-Project
#9 Easiest Way To Instantly Improve Your Baking: Use The Right Type Of Baking Pan
Image source: Which-Salary7586
#10 A Little Too Fancy For My Liking Thoughts?
Image source: NoAcanthopterygii780
#11 Storing Avocados With Onion In The Refrigerator Keeps Avocado Fresh For Days. I Learned This By Accident And Found Out It’s Actually A Thing
Image source: pamjam01
#12 Don’t Have A Cake Dome? Use A Tupperware Container Upside Down To Store It
Image source: WarningGipsyDanger
#13 Use A Binder Clip To Keep Your Thermometer Inside Your Cooking Liquid…
Image source: rnmba
#14 Use Empty Sriracha Containers As Twist Top Cooking Oil Dispensers
Image source: rdwtoker
#15 We Are Well Into Apple Pie Season
Image source: MooseGoneApe
#16 I Had A Ton Of Leftover Christmas Ham, So I Rolled It In Puff Pastry, With Some Brie, Cranberry Sauce And Mustard! Here They Are, Freshly Baked In January
Image source: Objective_Cloud254
#17 “Pie” Broken Down By Definition
Image source: MooseGoneApe
#18 Three Words: Air Fried Broccoli
Image source: albygod
#19 Door Dasher Asked For A Drink Holder…. Hold My Apron
Image source: WarningGipsyDanger
#20 Heavy Cream About To Go Bad? Shake It In A Jar And Make Butter (And Some Bonus Buttermilk.) Don’t Forget The Flaky Salt!
Image source: peanutbitter95
#21 Unused Disposable Chopsticks Make Great Bag Clips
Image source: idoze
#22 The Easiest And Best French Toast
All I used is the egg nog and French bread. I chose the cinnamon flavor this time, but I’ve also used the Southern Comfort kind too.
Image source: Mandinga63
#23 An Absolute Revolution For Herbs. This Cilantro Is Two Weeks Old. It’s As If It Were Picked Today. Paper Towel On Bottom, Rinse & Untied Cilantro, Paper Towel On Top – Sealed In Container
Image source: Relax-Enjoy
#24 I Just Bought A New Knife Set And Was Thinking This Post May Help A Few Of Us
Image source: MooseGoneApe
#25 If You Have Leftovers From A Cookout, 1 Hot Dog Bun Makes 3 Great Slider Buns
Image source: Thea_From_Juilliard
#26 I Use A Mason Jar Ring To Form Hamburger Patties!
Image source: _LifeWontWait86_
#27 Packaging Chopped Mirepoix And Freeze For Soup Base Saves Time
Image source: questfire
#28 I Am Never Going To Throw Away My Potato Peels Again! My #1 Leftover Hack
Image source: Schnurzlbuz
#29 Roast Your Bones And Garlic Together Before Making Your Favorite Soups And Gravies….. 350° @ 25 Mins Does Wonders And Adds Dimension
Image source: MooseGoneApe
#30 This Simple Item Makes It Easy To Make Soup Stock. Great For A Rotisserie Chicken Carcass. Just Simmer What You’d Like In It And Discard
Image source: More-Owl-800
Follow Us