“What’s Something You Wish Someone Had Told You When You Were Younger?”: 40 Useful Tips Shared By The Bored Panda Community

We learn not only from our mistakes or victories but also from other people. Be it someone you look up to, or a neighbor that was in a similar situation, we tend to follow some tips and tricks told by others.
Getting advice from parents, grandparents and teachers, what’s the best advice you ever got? And what’s something you wish someone had told you when you were younger? Scroll down for the answers shared by the Bored Panda community! Maybe you’ll find something inspiring.
#1
Always, ALWAYS, listen to your gut. If something doesn’t feel right in the pit of your stomach, trust your instincts.
#2
My Grandma always said, “consider the source.” when someone said something bad or hurtful.
#3
Your coworkers are not your friends.
#4
Go where you are celebrated, not just tolerated. (Helped me snap out of a toxic relationship!)
#5
Manners cost nothing but get you everywhere.
#6
“Life isn’t a fairy tale. If you lose a shoe at midnight, you’re drunk.”
― Darynda Jones
#7
Get to know your parents. You never know when they will be gone for good.
#8
As a student-teacher, I was advised to always make friends (real friends, not fake friends) with the school secretary, lunch lady, custodian and IT person. With their help, you can do anything you need. I no longer teach, but this advice has proven true in every job I’ve had.
#9
1. Don’t take criticism from someone you wouldn’t accept advice from.
2. For panic attacks, intrusive thoughts, etc. think of 5 things you can see, 4 things you can hear, 3 things you can feel, 2 things you can smell, and 1 thing you can taste.
3. Learn to accommodate yourself and work with your limitations instead of fighting them.
#10
Drink 8-12 ounces of water when you first get up in the morning; you’re dehydrated and your body and brain will work a lot better if they don’t think they’re dying of thirst.
#11
Always ask: is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary? – before saying anything. IF it fails any of those three tests, do not say it.
#12
If you see someone without a smile give them one of yours. (Thank you, Dolly Parton.)
#13
Never write anything in a work email that you wouldn’t mind being read out in court.
#14
Famous one: back in the 70s, Readers Digest once made a survey: “What is the No. 1 advice fathers give to their sons?” They expected some sophisticated or philosophical answers about life and relationships, but the winning answer (by a huge margin) was much more concrete:
“Brush your teeth BEFORE you put on a fresh shirt.”
I have to say this advice has never failed me.
#15
(1) No. It is a complete sentence.
(2) Keep your family and friends out of your financial business, out of your intimate relationship/marriage business and keep your opinion about your friends/family spouse/gf/bf to yourself
(3) How you Live is YOUR business.
If they (family, friends, co-workers) do not like it..
Ask them this: How are MY life choices affecting YOUR life???
#16
Don’t lose better chasing perfect
#17
If you’ll be ashamed when someone finds out you did something, don’t do it. (My dad)
#18
Regret is a wasted emotion. You can’t change the past.
#19
One of my best pieces of advice was not to tell people hurtful information if they can’t do anything about it. This is very situational though.
#20
It’s okay if someone doesn’t like you.
Just because someone calls or texts, doesn’t mean you have to be available.
Important or meaningful conversations should not be done by text or email.
Apologizing and making things right is not a sign of weakness.
#21
Be kind to others… but to a limit. You do not want to be taken advantage of.
#22
Cheap products are the most expensive.
#23
“You can always add, but you can never take away” My mother said this to me while I was dumping spoonfuls of sugar into tea. I use it whenever I am cooking and if she never said that to me I would be horrible at cooking/baking. Thanks mom!
#24
Something my uncle taught me when I was learning. Thanks uncle Sonny !
When you are learning to drive always be looking for an out. You never know how much that quick glance around while driving will give you a place to go in an emergency.
#25
Learn how to say no. Do it in a calm and pleasant way if possible but saying no is the key to following your own path in life.
#26
Always change the toilet paper roll as soon as it is empty.
#27
If your paretns, siblings or other family members do not treat you as an equal, stay away from them. They do not own you.
You might be happier cutting all ties to your family.
#28
Always have multiple back-ups, you’ll never know what could happen and who could stab you in the back.
#29
Other people’s opinions of you are none of your business.
#30
If you don’t have time to do it right, when will you have time to do it over?
#31
Forgive others, not for them but for yourself
#32
A little piece of advice my therapist gave me when I was in a dark place: Always ask, is it realistic? Does this thought properly portray the situation? Is it helpful? Does this thought help you work through whatever is going on? That and my told me, “You will make it through this, you just need to hold out for the other side. If all you have the energy or motivation to do is breathe, then you just lay down and breathe.”
#33
Dry thoroughly between your toes after you bathe.
#34
Try to only worry about the things you can actually control.
(Easier said than done.)
#35
“You are not your job, you’re not how much money you have in the bank. You are not the car you drive. You’re not the contents of your wallet. ” – Tyler Durden, Fight Club –
#36
Power is not absolute but power can corrupt absolutely.
#37
Never buy small, cheap tools. You will always encounter a task at which they fail.
#38
When you have hiccups bend over, hold your breath and guzzle water to get rid of them.
