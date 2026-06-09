“Is It Abraham Lincoln Or George Washington?”: 20 Questions From Famous U.S. History Moments

by

The United States has seen revolutions, wars, inventions, cultural shifts, and world-changing moments. But how much of that history do you actually remember?

This quiz takes you on a fast-paced journey through America’s past – from the Declaration of Independence and the Civil War to moon missions and modern milestones.

Ready to find out how well you know the states? Score high, and you might just prove you’re a true student of American history. 🦅

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;Is It Abraham Lincoln Or George Washington?&#8221;: 20 Questions From Famous U.S. History Moments

Image credits: Matthew Hernandez

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Johan Petro: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2026
Woman Documents Her Weekend Trip That Turned Into Survival Mode In 24 Hours, Goes Viral (Video)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Designers Show Us How Kitchens Have Changed Over The Past 5 Centuries
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Kyle MacLachlan: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2026
Turns Out You Can Buy A Life-sized 13 ft Giraffe Made Out Of Fiberglass To Hold Your Chandelier
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
What’s Going on with Charlie Hunnam’s Accent? A Deep Dive into His Characters
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2025