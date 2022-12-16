The Trailer for Willem Dafoe’s Inside Has Been Released

Do you need more Willem Dafoe in your life? Well, you’re in luck, as the Oscar nominee is starting 2023 strong by starring in a new film called Inside. The synopsis reads, “Inside tells the story of Nemo, an art thief who tapped into a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.” The upcoming film has a small and unknown cast that also includes Gene Bervoets, Eliza Stuyck, and Josia Krug. Vasilis Katsoupis is the director of Inside. Check out the first trailer released below:
Willem Dafoe has had quite the year for film and television. First, the actor returned to his iconic role as Green Goblin/Norman Osborn in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Despite fellow show stealer Alfred Molina as Doc. Ock, the Oscar nominee, showcased why his character was beloved in the original Spider-Man in 2002. Sure, many couldn’t get over the Party City costume in the original live-action feature, but Dafoe felt born to play Norman Osborn. Spider-Man: No Way Home would become the sixth highest-grossing film by grossing $1.916 billion worldwide, with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Titanic, and Avatar.
Though none of his later films would come close to achieving such financial greatness as Top Gun: Maverick (unless the actor was an uncredited ghost or something), Dafoe starred in The Kingdom, The Northman, and was even in the Oscar-nominated Nightmare Alley by Guillermo Del Toro. The actor has played a role in the last few years, and his latest feature is no different. This is essentially a perfect showcase for his talents, given the lack of action surrounding him. Though Dafoe is an Oscar nominee, based on the incredible trailer, this could elevate him into finally getting an Oscar trophy if his performance does pull through.
When discussing the upcoming film, Karnavas expressed his gratitude for the talented actor and what the purpose of Inside is: “Inside is our first English-language film to be developed and produced from start to finish by Heretic. The film was designed to be both artistically challenging and accessible to international audiences.” Karnavas said to Indiewire. “Bringing together Willem Dafoe, for what is essentially a one-man show, with debut-director Vassilis Katsoupis in the middle of the Covid-pandemic may sound impossible, but it has instead been a dream.”
Ben Hopkins wrote inside. The film is produced by Karnavas, Marcos Kantis, and Dries Phlypo. Karnavas’ Heretic production company is currently out with another film with Oscar chatter, the Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness. The president of Focus Features, Kiska Higgs, also chimed in about the upcoming feature and their determination to bring international voices to mainstream Hollywood, “[Director] Vasilis’s thought-provoking film explores an experience we’re all now familiar with – isolation – and explores it in a visually stunning way.”
Inside isn’t the only film on Dafoe’s list for 2023, as the actor is confirmed for Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City. He’ll also play the lead in the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos feature Poor Things and AND (seriously, this is a movie title), with Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and Joe Alwyn set to appear in both features. In addition, Dafoe will also appear in Patricia Arquette’s Gonzo Girl, which is based on the novel by Cheryl Della Pietra. Inside is expected to be released on March 10, 2023. Should more information be released about the upcoming independent feature, we’ll surely let you know.