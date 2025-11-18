“Next Level Friend-Zoning”: US Open Captures Moment Date Appears To Go Wrong

“This is Cinema.” The US Open cameraperson captured the perfect moment, or the most unfortunate moment, a spectator came back to his seat with two drinks — one clearly meant for a woman waiting, only to be publicly stood up. Taking to its official X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday (August 28), the US Open showcased the awkward blunder in a viral video.
Image credits: usopen
In the clip, which has amassed nearly 10 million views, a man appeared to get stood up by a woman for a Honey Deuce drink while in the stands at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York, USA, on Monday night (August 26), The New York Post reported on Wednesday.
The poor bloke was filmed returning to his seat with two of the tournament’s signature drinks. As he appeared to try and hand one off to the woman in the seat next to him, another lad swooped in and handed the smiling blonde a Honey Deuce drink.
Cameras captured the moment when American Frances Tiafoe went up, 30-0, on Aleksandar Kovacević in the second set with the match tied, 1-1, as per The Post.
Image credits: David Iglesias/Pexels
Image credits: Cristina Anne Costello/Unsplash
The man, who was left with two drinks, glanced at the woman and looked confused when he sat down. It remains reportedly unclear if they knew each other. However, all three people involved in the interaction appeared to have wedding rings on.
Naturally, people were quick to react to the scene, as an X user commented: “See you at the gym brother.”
A person wrote: “There is no way this is not a Seinfeld scene.”
Image credits: usopen
Image credits: usopen
“If you look closely you can actually pinpoint the exact moment his heart breaks in two,” a netizen added.
Someone else penned: “This is a horror film.”
Image credits: J_Pauselius
An observer didn’t waste time asking important questions, writing: “This physically hurt me. I need to know the information NOW.
Image credits: US Open Tennis Championships
“Who is that other man? Who is the woman? Which man is she with? Why was the sweet man under the impression he was the one getting her a drink?
“Why did the other man get her one? What’s their connection? Are all three of them connected?
“Are they in attendance together? How much do those drinks cost? Does the woman have a favorite drink at The Open?
“Is this their first time attending? Where are they from? HELP ME PLEASE.”
Image credits: Bairdric1
Image credits: thycommodore
A viewer added: “To whoever’s running this account: you deserve a raise and a bonus.”
“Next-level friend-zoning,” a commenter quipped.
A separate individual chimed in: “Hold on those drinks are like $20 too aren’t they.”
Image credits: usopen
Image credits: Mary-Cris Martin/Unsplash
The Honey Deuce — which went up in price this year and has become a cash cow for the US Open — is a refreshing take on a raspberry lemonade, The Post explained.
It includes Grey Goose vodka, fresh lemonade, premium raspberry liqueur, and honeydew melon balls as a garnish.
Other US Open notable moments from this week included Jessica Biel enjoying tennis while chewing gum and cooling off with her hand fan, as seen in a video shared on X.
The US Open X account also uploaded a picture split into two parts captioned: “Aryna Little and Aryna Grande,” showing the mini version of Aryna Sabalenka.
The top half shows a young girl sitting in the stands at a tennis match, dressed in a similar pink outfit to the professional player in the bottom half.
The mini Aryna is holding a small stuffed tiger and appears to be very excited, smiling and pointing enthusiastically, while the bottom half of the image shows the “Grande” Aryna on the court, also wearing a pink outfit and looking determined as she clenches her fist.
The US Open X account also uploaded a picture split into two parts showing the mini version of Aryna Sabalenka
Meanwhile, Ben Stiller said in an interview at the tennis championship that White Goodman, the main antagonist of the 2004 sports comedy film Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, was most likely to win the US Open out of all the characters he has played.
The 58-year-old actor went on to reveal that he would pick Rafael Nadal, AKA “Rafa,” to be his tennis coach. “Cause, you know…he’s a lefty and I’m a lefty,” Ben quipped.
The Zoolander star went on to predict a US Open men’s singles final between Novak Djoković and Carlos Alcaraz.
The viral clip continued to draw amused reactions
