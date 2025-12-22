If You Pass This Quiz By Scoring 27/27, You’re Easily Beating The Average U.S. Student

by

Are you smarter than the average U.S. student?

Welcome to the ultimate Academic IQ Challenge, inspired by the Nation’s Report Card. Each year, this nationwide assessment reveals what U.S. students truly understand across a wide range of subjects – Arts, Civics, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Reading, Science, Technology & Engineering, and U.S. History.

Now, the spotlight is on you. Can you handle the same type of questions that students face across the country? From creative expression to scientific reasoning, this is your chance to put your knowledge to the test.

It’s time to prove you’re sharper than the average U.S. student. Let’s begin🚀

Image credits: Max Fischer

