Urgent Warning For LA Women After “Manosphere” Adherent Crashes Out On Woman Who Turns Him Down

A woman appeared to be politely rejecting a stranger’s attempt to ask her out on a busy street in Los Angeles when the interaction suddenly took a bizarre turn.
The man talked about “Chads,” the “black pill,” and even hurled profanities at her after she rejected him.
Many viewers, especially women, were left concerned after watching his behavior, with some calling him “dangerous.”
One comment online read, “This guy is disgusting… Did you hear how dumb he sounded?”
A stranger’s attempt to ask a woman out quickly turned into a bizarre rant about rejection
The tense interaction was captured on video and shared to Reddit, where it sparked a wave of discussion about dating, rejection, and the increasingly visible influence of online manosphere terminology in real-life interactions.
At first, the man appeared to be making a straightforward attempt to ask the woman out.
“Crazy, it’s like, I’m, um, I just moved down here from Miami,” he began, explaining that he had been getting some things and had noticed her. “But I thought you were beautiful.”
After she thanked him, he asked, “Like, you want to hang out? I just moved here, so I was like…”
The woman explained that she was not even from the area.
“Where are you from?” he asked, to which she replied, “Like, 3 hours away.”
That seemingly simple answer was enough to completely change the tone of the interaction.
Viewers were alarmed by how quickly the interaction escalated, with many saying he was “capable of worse”
The unidentified man began becoming visibly frustrated as he said, “Yeah, I feel like if a chad asked you… I’m starting to get p*ssed the f**k off, I’m not going to lie to you.”
“Because at the end of the day, like, if it was a 6’8″ f**king chad that asked you, ‘I’m not from here,’ you’d figure out a way to hang out. So I’m a little f**king p*ssed. Not at you, but just at the whole f**king, like, black pill itself.”
Rather than accepting the woman’s answer as a rejection and moving on, he shifted the conversation toward an online ideology that frames dating and attraction through rigid ideas about male and female desirability.
Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The manosphere is a broad collection of online communities and subcultures focused on masculinity, dating, relationships, and perceived disadvantages men face.
While the communities are diverse, some corners promote strongly anti-feminist views and rigid ideas about male dominance and attraction.
“Chad” is one of the most recognizable terms within some of these communities.
It refers to an idealized man who is considered exceptionally attractive, confident, and s**ually successful.
His references to “Chads” and the “black pill” reveal the manosphere ideology behind his dating beliefs
Michael Obstoj/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The “black pill” represents a more fatalistic worldview found particularly in incel communities, a term used for online groups of men who identify as involuntarily celibate.
It argues that physical traits and genetics largely determine a man’s prospects for romantic success, leaving little room for personal improvement to change the outcome.
The man in the video appeared to use both concepts to explain why the woman had rejected him.
“Are you black? You know what black pill is?” he asked her. “You know about, like, chads and sh*t.”
Nicolás Langellotti/Pexels (not the actual photo)
“So I’m getting treated like f**king a** because I’m bloated, it’s f**k, it’s brutal.”
His frustration appeared to center on the belief that the woman would have made an exception for someone who fit his idea of a “Chad.”
The exchange highlights a problem with treating rejection as an argument to be won.
The video prompted strong reactions from Reddit users, many of whom focused on what happened after the woman said no.
The man even hurled profanities at the woman after she politely rejected him, as he tried to argue against her decision
One commenter wrote, “If this dude was able to flip to aggression so quick at a complete stranger trying to go about their day, you have to imagine he’s capable of worse when he is comfortable and knows someone.”
Another pointed out how the woman appeared to reach back for her phone after he said he was getting angry, writing, “The way she reached back for her phone when he said he’s p*ssed off, ugh. I don’t know any woman who hasn’t felt that fear before.”
“‘Do you know about black pill and chads?’… and wonders why people aren’t interested,” one person wrote. “Can you at least pretend to be normal? embarrassing.”
Another commenter said, “Really weird sh*t telling a stranger after 12 seconds of interaction that you’re getting really p*ssed off. What the f**k is she supposed to do about it?”
Others expressed, “Oh my god did he really ask her if she knows what the blackpill is? Nobody dreams about someone who has out of control mood swings like this guy. What a loser.”
For many viewers, the clip became an example of what can happen when rigid online theories about attraction and rejection are brought into ordinary real-world interactions.
“This man is dangerous. It’s literally threatening. She hasn’t said a single word… and he’s basically self-escalating,” fumed one netizen
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