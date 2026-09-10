“Female Psychopath” Breaks Silence Following Damning Backlash Over Her Controversial Tactics To Manipulate Men

The internet is flush with dating tips aimed at both men and women, but few compare to the ones shared by Australian model and social media personality Kanika Batra, also known online as Kanika Rose.
Batra, 30, a clinically diagnosed sociopath, rose to fame teaching “dark psychology” built around manipulation, coaching women on how to “start being the villain” in romantic relationships.
After her comments about dating at a recent podcast appearance left viewers terrified and drew severe backlash, Kanika opened up about the criticism and what she hopes women take away from her content.
“I’ll continue to laugh at [my critics] while they’re facedown in the gutter after being thrown out of a job or a home,” she told Bored Panda exclusively.
Kanika Batra clapped back at criticism of her manipulative dating tactics
Growing up in New Zealand and Australia, Kanika displayed behavioral issues and poor impulse control, and even attempted to take her life once, before she was diagnosed with Antisocial Personality Disorder with Factor 1 psychopathy by a prison-psychiatric specialist.
Her condition made her a “violent” child who often caused harm to animals as a child. But as an adult, she chose to channel it into having the upper hand in her dating life.
On August 27, 2026, she appeared on Chris Williamson’s Modern Wisdom podcast and spoke, from her personal experience, about the different ways people can be manipulated in a relationship, including love-bombing and exploiting their vulnerabilities.
“May a girl like this never find me,” one person said about her. Another said, “Oh dear god, I dated one of these. This is like looking right at her. God, terrifying.”
When asked what she thought about the outrage, Kanika told Bored Panda, “The entire world manipulates. It seems to have a negative connotation, but when exactly are humans not manipulating?”
“We do it at work, we do it in relationships, we do it when we’re about to purchase a brand new car,” she continued. “Is it fair? I don’t care. I’m giving people an unfair advantage by teaching them how to truly win at life, and if it makes a few people cry, I think I’ll live.”
She also argued that several male content creators share similar relationship advice with men and barely face any criticism for it.
“Men often get away with things that are capital offenses for women,” she told us. “There are egregiously manipulative and misogynistic books still on Amazon and bookstore shelves, like Why Women Deserve Less by Amrou Fudl (Myron Gaines) and The Game by Neil Strauss, yet the real danger is all within 5’1 me, not them.”
“I just find it natural for it to extend to my book being banned by Amazon and blasted by crying men and their handmaidens on social media.”
Batra, who is a former Miss World and Miss Universe contestant, has authored two books: 2025’s Sociopathic Dating Bible and 2020’s Honeytrap.
Batra wants her female followers to learn that “empowerment is a trap”
Despite the public’s open indignation, Kanika Batra doubled down on her stance that her books and online content would help women “regain their critical thinking skills instead of being blinded by emotion and modern dating tactics.
She warned women that they are being manipulated in “innumerable ways” by men who think like her, and to protect themselves from such a predicament, they should stop being “someone’s emotional punching bag and calling it love.”
“I want them to stop being so pathetic and thinking that empathy is a superpower,” she said to Bored Panda.
“Empathy, guilt, and remorse are not superpowers. They’re hindrances that prevent you from living a life that truly pleases you.”
“Some of these women try to condescend to me, thinking that the way they exist is representative of a golden state of morality, but all they happen to be are delusional,” she added.
“It’s easier for them to lash out at another woman than to accept that their repetitive cycles of behavior keep landing them in the same situations because they refuse to learn.”
“Sleeping with men on the first date, or without having a date at all, may seem edgy and a way to regain power to these women, but it’s essentially just giving men exactly what they want — pu**y on a platter with no commitment or effort required,” Kanika continued.
“I give them the ultimate guide in my book and the interpersonal work I do with them. If they choose to continue their patterns of behavior, always resulting in depression, then I suppose they ought to lie in the bed they’ve made.”
Kanika Batra busted the common misconceptions about psychopaths and sociopaths
There is a lot of discourse online about psychopathy and sociopathy, most fueled by fear and concern, but many things said in these conversations are completely untrue, Kanika said.
“The misconceptions people have are that all psychopaths and sociopaths are plotting and scheming in the shadows, or brandishing weapons, or sitting in prison,” she said.
“They also believe that all sociopaths are intelligent. They’re wrong on all fronts. We make up 1% of the population, so it’s not the weird, creepy guy that watches you get off the bus and walk home every day; it’s most likely someone you work or live with.”
“Our lives can be as banal as yours, and oftentimes worse, because the strongest things we feel are contempt and boredom, which lead us into bankruptcy, joblessness, and sleeping on couches,” she went on.
“We don’t look different. We blend in exceptionally well, and no, we’re not plotting against you. You’re just not that important.”
She also clarified that her online career, including the vitriol, has no impact on her personal life.
“I may have about 20 masks, but they existed well before my online presence did. I have long-term friends and relationships,” she said.
Earlier on Modern Wisdom, Batra said that despite everything, she believes people like her can still make great romantic partners, and she would not mind if her kids date one in the future.
“If you earn a real sociopath, a real psychopath, if they’re genuinely on your team, you have someone willing to harm people for you,” she said. “They’re ride or d*e for you. They’re in your corner. They’re choosing to love you every single day.”
Kanika herself is married to former professional tennis player Sam Matheson. She announced their engagement on social media in March 2020.
“This doesn’t work on empaths,” one netizen commented
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