I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

by

ADHDinos is a webcomic about the daily struggles I (and many others) experience with ADHD. I was recently diagnosed with ADHD as an adult and felt like I was on my own. I was then surprised to find such a massive and supportive online community where I was able to learn how to better navigate many of my problematic behaviors.

For more of my comics on Bored Panda, see part 1, part 2 and part 3.

More info: ADHDinos.com | Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook | tiktok.com

#1

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#2

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#3

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#4

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#5

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#6

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#7

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#8

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#9

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#10

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#11

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#12

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#13

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#14

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#15

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#16

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#17

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#18

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#19

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#20

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#21

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#22

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#23

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#24

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#25

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#26

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#27

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#28

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#29

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

#30

I Create Comics About What It’s Like Living With ADHD In Adulthood Through This Cute Dinosaur Character (30 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Draw Using Ink And Pigments
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Pub In The UK ‘Trapped In Time’ For 27 Years And The Glasses Are Still Unwashed
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Woman Screenshots The Most Questionable Things She Sees Men Posting On Dating Apps, And Here Are The 30 Funniest Posts
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
My 30 Surreal Illustrations That Have A Hidden Meaning If You Look Closely
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, If You Could Have Been Named Anything Else Other Than Your Current Name What Would You Pick? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Dangerous Thing You’ve Ever Done? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.