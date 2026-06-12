64 Scary Photos That Prove We’re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

by

If you had a choice and money was no constraint, would you choose to live in a city, a small town, or the countryside? All have pros and cons, but, in the last century, cities have been growing at an unprecedented pace. The UN projects that 68% of the world’s population will live in urban areas, and that presents some challenges in city planning.

Lately, though, some urban spaces are becoming so unwelcoming and dystopian-looking that it’s surprising that anyone would want to live in them. Bored Panda has collected the most poignant examples of urban hell from two different online communities that share these types of urban hellscapes, and we present them for your displeasure below.

#1

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: WubbaLubba15

64 Scary Photos That Prove We’re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

#2

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Original-Alfalfa4406

#3

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: biwook

#4

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: biwook

#5

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Soma_Or

#6

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: RustyShadeOfRed

#7

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: killurbuddha

#8

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: _Yumm_

#9

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: CRSMCD

#10

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: POGO_BOY38

#11

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: biswajit388

#12

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Dapper-Material5930

#13

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Emergency-Green-2602

#14

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: madrid987

#15

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Ok_Distance_1134

#16

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Soma_Or

#17

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Peterkragger

#18

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Saltedline

#19

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Legitimate-Day9795

#20

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: bostonburrito

#21

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Original_Tone5881

#22

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: medusa219

#23

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: achovsmisle

#24

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Patriarch99

#25

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: trickledow

#26

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: DependentAd3724

#27

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: reddit.com

#28

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: MatterOfTrust

#29

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: mr_reedling

#30

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: OkRespect8490

#31

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Ill_Engineering1522

#32

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Due_Visual_4613

#33

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Proper_Host8480

#34

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Dapper-Material5930

#35

Probably the most heartbreaking trail cam image I’ve ever seen

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: byrobot

#36

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Rich-Equipment-5769

#37

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: New_Gazelle3102

#38

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: MessyGuy01

#39

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: reddit.com

#40

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: WildGardening

#41

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: YoungCeaser3

#42

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Healthy_Permission71

#43

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Pillebrettx30

#44

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: reddit.com

#45

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Beneficial-Arugula54

#46

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Zargoth_the_destroye

#47

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Tour-Sure

#48

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Superleggera49

#49

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Gamepetrol2011

#50

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: the_humeister

#51

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Heatseeker_

#52

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Which_Ordinary_217

#53

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: JetHamster

#54

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: KingBlana

#55

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: macroprism

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64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: reddit.com

#57

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: Any_Passage_7758

#58

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: biwook

#59

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: A-l-r-i-g-h-t-y

#60

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: BlackRake_7

#61

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: reddit.com

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64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: xJzoo

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64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: reddit.com

#64

64 Scary Photos That Prove We&#8217;re Currently Living In An Urban Hell

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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