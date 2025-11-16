People On This Group Are Sharing Examples Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Look Like A Dystopian Movie But Are Sadly Real (40 New Pics)

4.2 billion people live in cities worldwide. That’s more than half of the population. By 2050, it’s projected that more than two-thirds of us will reside in urban areas.
But denser doesn’t mean better. This environment can pose a lot of challenges, including noise and air pollution, lack of green spaces, and inadequate transport. And there’s a photography subreddit that documents them.
It’s called ‘Urban Hell‘ and the people running it say it’s dedicated to “all the hideous places human beings built or inhabit.”
They invite us to go there for aesthetic appreciation of the darker side of the cities, towns, and villages in our world, promising rural and suburban curses as well. So let’s do that and take a look at the pictures that have recently popped up within the subreddit.
For more, check out Bored Panda’s earlier articles on it here and here.
#1 Dhaka, Bangladesh
Image source: biwook
#2 This Is The Most Apocalyptic Image Of Modern Cairo, Egypt, I Have Ever Seen Anyone Take
Image source: bobmguthrie
#3 The Before And The After Of My Hometown, Hungary
Image source: Cathfaern
#4 One Of My Most Hated Buildings Finally Got Destroyed And Replaced By Something Beautiful
Image source: videki_man
#5 Welcome To Texas
Image source: New023
#6 Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Image source: TheKonan
#7 There’s Cities, There’s Metropolises, And Then There’s Tokyo
Image source: madrid987
#8 50 Lane Traffic Jam – China
Image source: MichaelT1991
#9 (Oc) Hebron’s Multi-Story Borders: Ground-Level Palestinians Construct Fences Above Their Streets To Protect Themselves From Upper-Story Israeli Settlers Who Throw Trash, Furniture, And Rocks Down On Them
Image source: glamburg
#10 Concrete Canyon In Manhattan
Image source: Sea_Marionberry2231
#11 18000 People In A Single Building. (Saint Petersburg, Russia)
Image source: ValdemarAtterdag83
#12 Lagos, Nigeria – The Overcrowding Is Terrible
Image source: rickrucksack
#13 Egypt, What Is Wrong With You?
Image source: vd772
#14 Newly Built Housing. Samara, Russia
Image source: Eth_kay
#15 Saint Petersburg, Russia
Image source: xtremeshaneshame
#16 Do Not Show Partiality To The Poor Or Favoritism To The Great, But Judge Your Neighbor Fairly
Image source: cwood1973
#17 New Residential Block In Malaysia
Image source: userfromouterspace
#18 View From The Bathroom Window, Belgrade
Image source: longwaytotokyo
#19 Why Does Delhi Looks So Dystopian
Image source: im_dead_inside_69
#20 Christmas In Grimsby City Centre, UK
Image source: MichaelT1991
#21 Infinite Amount Of Concrete…
Image source: dslrhunter25
#22 “Ocean Access” + Suburbs In Florida
Image source: The_Will_Here
#23 It’s Hard To Capture In Two Photos, But Here Is A Brand New KFC Sat In The Middle Of Cleared Rainforest In Malaysia, Ready For A Development To Be Built Around It
Image source: ROFLMFAO
#24 Trying To Cross The Street? Bummer. The Street Is Only For Cars. Tehran
Image source: vd772
#25 A Lovely Day For A Picnic…
Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III
#26 Each Of Those Houses With A Garden Are £1+ Million. The Grass In All Gardens Is Astroturf
Image source: solid_flake
#27 A Homeless Man Sleeps Next To A 50 Gallon Drum Of Burning Scavenged Wood In Front Of The World Trade Center Under Construction, New York City, 1970
Image source: biwook
#28 Vorkuta, Russia. The Coldest City In Europe (Lowest Temperature Ever Recorded At -52 C)
Image source: informationtiger
#29 Jakarta’s Chinatown 1940s vs. Now
Image source: old.reddit.com
#30 No Need To Worry, Elite Architects Were At Work Here
Image source: TheInvisibleHand89
#31 Advertisement On A Commercial Building, South Korea
Image source: Saltedline
#32 One Of The Worst Traffic And Pollution In The World. Tehran, Iran
Image source: vd772
#33 I Just Want To Get To The Other Side Of The Highway Man
Image source: hannannanas
#34 A Spiral Parking Lot Somewhere In Chongqing, China
Image source: oddprophet63
#35 Duisburg, Also Known As The Ugliest City In Germany
Image source: nickinthelab
#36 The Entrance To A Shopping Mall That Is Still Alive And Well, Despite The Visual Evidence To The Contrary
Image source: Schlicktenstein
#37 One More Lane Will Solve This. Cairo
Image source: vd772
#38 An Apartment In Istanbul Is Attached To Another Building
Image source: -FaZe-
#39 Abu Eir, Alexandria, Egypt
Image source: Woofers_MacBarkFloof
#40 White And Beige Nebraska *oc
Image source: Ragingredblue
Follow Us