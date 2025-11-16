People On This Group Are Sharing Examples Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Look Like A Dystopian Movie But Are Sadly Real (40 New Pics)

4.2 billion people live in cities worldwide. That’s more than half of the population. By 2050, it’s projected that more than two-thirds of us will reside in urban areas.

But denser doesn’t mean better. This environment can pose a lot of challenges, including noise and air pollution, lack of green spaces, and inadequate transport. And there’s a photography subreddit that documents them.

It’s called ‘Urban Hell‘ and the people running it say it’s dedicated to “all the hideous places human beings built or inhabit.”
They invite us to go there for aesthetic appreciation of the darker side of the cities, towns, and villages in our world, promising rural and suburban curses as well. So let’s do that and take a look at the pictures that have recently popped up within the subreddit.

#1 Dhaka, Bangladesh

Image source: biwook

#2 This Is The Most Apocalyptic Image Of Modern Cairo, Egypt, I Have Ever Seen Anyone Take

Image source: bobmguthrie

#3 The Before And The After Of My Hometown, Hungary

Image source: Cathfaern

#4 One Of My Most Hated Buildings Finally Got Destroyed And Replaced By Something Beautiful

Image source: videki_man

#5 Welcome To Texas

Image source: New023

#6 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Image source: TheKonan

#7 There’s Cities, There’s Metropolises, And Then There’s Tokyo

Image source: madrid987

#8 50 Lane Traffic Jam – China

Image source: MichaelT1991

#9 (Oc) Hebron’s Multi-Story Borders: Ground-Level Palestinians Construct Fences Above Their Streets To Protect Themselves From Upper-Story Israeli Settlers Who Throw Trash, Furniture, And Rocks Down On Them

Image source: glamburg

#10 Concrete Canyon In Manhattan

Image source: Sea_Marionberry2231

#11 18000 People In A Single Building. (Saint Petersburg, Russia)

Image source: ValdemarAtterdag83

#12 Lagos, Nigeria – The Overcrowding Is Terrible

Image source: rickrucksack

#13 Egypt, What Is Wrong With You?

Image source: vd772

#14 Newly Built Housing. Samara, Russia

Image source: Eth_kay

#15 Saint Petersburg, Russia

Image source: xtremeshaneshame

#16 Do Not Show Partiality To The Poor Or Favoritism To The Great, But Judge Your Neighbor Fairly

Image source: cwood1973

#17 New Residential Block In Malaysia

Image source: userfromouterspace

#18 View From The Bathroom Window, Belgrade

Image source: longwaytotokyo

#19 Why Does Delhi Looks So Dystopian

Image source: im_dead_inside_69

#20 Christmas In Grimsby City Centre, UK

Image source: MichaelT1991

#21 Infinite Amount Of Concrete…

Image source: dslrhunter25

#22 “Ocean Access” + Suburbs In Florida

Image source: The_Will_Here

#23 It’s Hard To Capture In Two Photos, But Here Is A Brand New KFC Sat In The Middle Of Cleared Rainforest In Malaysia, Ready For A Development To Be Built Around It

Image source: ROFLMFAO

#24 Trying To Cross The Street? Bummer. The Street Is Only For Cars. Tehran

Image source: vd772

#25 A Lovely Day For A Picnic…

Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III

#26 Each Of Those Houses With A Garden Are £1+ Million. The Grass In All Gardens Is Astroturf

Image source: solid_flake

#27 A Homeless Man Sleeps Next To A 50 Gallon Drum Of Burning Scavenged Wood In Front Of The World Trade Center Under Construction, New York City, 1970

Image source: biwook

#28 Vorkuta, Russia. The Coldest City In Europe (Lowest Temperature Ever Recorded At -52 C)

Image source: informationtiger

#29 Jakarta’s Chinatown 1940s vs. Now

Image source: old.reddit.com

#30 No Need To Worry, Elite Architects Were At Work Here

Image source: TheInvisibleHand89

#31 Advertisement On A Commercial Building, South Korea

Image source: Saltedline

#32 One Of The Worst Traffic And Pollution In The World. Tehran, Iran

Image source: vd772

#33 I Just Want To Get To The Other Side Of The Highway Man

Image source: hannannanas

#34 A Spiral Parking Lot Somewhere In Chongqing, China

Image source: oddprophet63

#35 Duisburg, Also Known As The Ugliest City In Germany

Image source: nickinthelab

#36 The Entrance To A Shopping Mall That Is Still Alive And Well, Despite The Visual Evidence To The Contrary

Image source: Schlicktenstein

#37 One More Lane Will Solve This. Cairo

Image source: vd772

#38 An Apartment In Istanbul Is Attached To Another Building

Image source: -FaZe-

#39 Abu Eir, Alexandria, Egypt

Image source: Woofers_MacBarkFloof

#40 White And Beige Nebraska *oc

Image source: Ragingredblue

