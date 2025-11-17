40 Funny Times The UK Was Caught Just Being The UK, As Shared On This Page (New Pics)

by

No matter what part of the world you travel to, humor is an integral part of everyone’s lives. The memes that people create and enjoy can tell you a lot about what the local culture and day-to-day existence are really like. And that’s no different in the United Kingdom.

The well-known ‘Great British Memes’ social media project, part of the GBM Group network, shares some of the best memes you’ll ever find on the internet about what it quintessentially means to be a Brit. Scroll down for our collection of some of their best new memes that are as British as the king, and be sure to upvote your favorite ones. And don’t forget to follow the GBM socials for their freshest memes.

Bored Panda reached out to the founder of GBM Group and Great British Memes, George Bacon, who was kind enough to tell us about the company and shared his thoughts on memes that resonate with his audience. 

More info: Instagram | Facebook | X | George Bacon | GBMGroup.co.uk

#1

Image source: jacky_writes

#2

Image source: history_CMc

#3

Image source: Y2SHAF

#4

Image source: fesshole

#5

Image source: InnovationMatt

#6

Image source: SarahMillican75

#7

Image source: dropdeadlois

#8

Image source: torphor

#9

Image source: barranr

#10

Image source: Y2SHAF

#11

Image source: fragileliness

#12

Image source: roobeekeane

#13

Image source: calroscow

#14

Image source: greatbritish.memes

#15

Image source: TheRstott

#16

Image source: joeefoster

#17

Image source: eohiggins

#18

Image source: _Nicksy

#19

Image source: shannnnnnnnnonn

#20

Image source: greatbritish.memes

#21

Image source: lollyfitz13

#22

Image source: eliistender10

#23

Image source: AyoCaesar

#24

Image source: shriiines

#25

Image source: greatbritish.memes

#26

Image source: greatbritish.memes

#27

Image source: mrsmallaghan

#28

Image source: greatbritish.memes

#29

Image source: greatbritish.memes

#30

Image source: greatbritish.memes

#31

Image source: mma_muse

#32

Image source: _ktdee

#33

Image source: greatbritish.memes

#34

Image source: Bola_Sol

#35

Image source: greatbritish.memes

#36

Image source: erar97

#37

Image source: greatbritish.memes

#38

Image source: _fl0ridakilos

#39

Image source: greatbritish.memes

#40

Image source: greatbritish.memes

#41

#42

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
