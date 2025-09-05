53 Posts From A Group Dedicated To Making Fun Of The “Urban Hell” Echo Chamber

When one hears the term “Urban Hell,” most of us envision horrible, gray sprawl, smog and an acute lack of any greenery in sight. At the same time, through an abundance of ill-informed memes and digital word of mouth, some folks start to believe that they actually know a lot about places they’ve never visited.
#1 Horrible, Look At All This Concrete. This City Must Be Horrible To Live In
ArthRol:
Soviet architecture and urban planning is so bland and senseless. Like what is the purpose of that dumb circular thing???
420_E-SportsMasta:
A buy-here pay-here used car lot would look amazing instead of that colosseum.
wizard680:
Ok so it actually was pretty bad to live in. So bad that when the Romans made new cities, they used Rome as an example of how NOT to build a city
Edit: bad in the sense that they had no planning. Traffic was Huston level bad.
Image source: Brendan765
#2 God I Hate American Urban Planning
moreVCAs:
What is this, a city for transistors?
cornmonger_:
Note the SDRAMs Stadium to the left.
Anon:
I think you’re confusing it with the old Qualcomm stadium.
Image source: lukezicaro_spy
#3 Cancer On An Otherwise Compact, Walkable City
TheSamuil:
What’s the deal with that green space? It makes me want to puke.
TheQuestionMaster8:
One of the few redeeming qualities of Cairo as a place to live in. The city has an overpopulation crisis, poor public transport and as a consequence, traffic is beyond insane, dust pollution as well as air pollution from the traffic is a major problem.
Image source: _Yumm_
#4 Barcelona Mixes Soviet Blocks With American Car Dependant Infrastructure
420_E-SportsMasta:
Imagine how cool that would look if it were several 18 lane superhighways with cloverleaf ramps and combination Taco Bell/KFCs and “buy here pay here” used car dealerships inside the on/off ramps instead.
The-Archangel-Michea:
Real ones know that the current state of Barcelona is a far cry from the much better designed original plan. It was SO much nicer.
Image source: reddit.com
#5 South Korea 👎🤮 North Korea 🫃🫃
average-alt:
See, some people talk about light pollution and some people do something about light pollution. Kim Jong-un, bless his heart 🥰
Benjamin_Stark:
The ship traffic off the coast of South Korea gives off more light than North Korea.
Image source: OkAndEx
#6 Japan, Random Railway 🤮 Japan, Anime 😍
SilentSpr:
It’s not random at all. Very well known spot for photos of trams with the sea as background. I believe there are animes with this location as a reference.
Image source: Shiningc00
#7 I Can’t Believe That These Ugly Stone Buildings Are Still Standing, So Depressing
Other_Movie_5384:
There are no bike racks, ew.
Literally unliavable.
DarthRevan456:
Literally a concrete nightmare 😱
AndreaTwerk:
So disproportionate.
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Literally Unlivable
SubnauticaFan3:
Literally the UK. Most places just seem unlivable because of the bad weather, the rare sunny day can really raise the mood.
Image source: morl0v
#9 Concrete Jungle:😡🤬 “Wait Guys No It’s Japan”: 😍😊
reidft:
The people who idolize Tokyo have never been there. It’s literally just city, Japan. Except multiply the population and size. There’s people everywhere, it takes forever to get anywhere (even with trains), it’s all concrete unless you go to a park, everything is priced higher than elsewhere. Oh cool Weebtown and the red light district exist, it’s still Not Great™.
Please don’t send me back.
Image source: kjbeats57
#10 Not A Single Tree In Sight. No Bike Infrastructure Whatsoever. Is This The European City They Keep Praising?
shumpitostick:
Venice is beautiful as a tourist destination but it’s not a pleasant place to live in at all. Lacking in infrastructure, hard to get around, overpriced, no green spaces, hordes of tourists everywhere. Also, the city stinks.
Image source: -hey_hey-heyhey-hey_
#11 Saw This Really Ugly And Run Down Building In Italy 🤢
kilqax:
So old smh why don’t they put an office building or something in there
It lacks underground parking as well + no cyclist paths
Image source: DeliciousWarning5019
#12 Ughh Suburbs. Car Dependency Boat Dependency Most Streets Are Dead Ends
Brayden_1274628:
Mosquito season must be deadly.
ShaggyFOEE:
Well I’m walking to the store I’ll see you guys in 6 hours…
Image source: Superleggera49
#13 Repeating Buildings Scare Me
harryofbath:
Me: looks out window I hate my countries “architecture.”
Image source: Stuntmeg
#14 Night In Chinese City 😡🤬🌚🏭 vs. Night In Japanese City 🥰😍🌕🌸
Polak_Janusz:
Parts of the internet really glaze Japan, its so annoying to talk about anything Japan does in good faith online because there are people who cant accept that their super kawaii >_
Image source: Creative-Dawg
#15 Caste System For Cities
QMechanicsVisionary:
Japan is actually so ugly. It’s literally concrete hell, made even worse by the fact that the buildings are old and bland. I have no idea why it’s so revered – at least from an aesthetic point of view.
Image source: DrIndian_47
#16 Probably The Most Heartbreaking Trailcam Image Ever Seen
The-Legend-26:
No, he is clearly aware that the sea of light is constructed by human design over the last hundreds of years and that the rate at which this human society is growing will inevitably consume all available resources at the cost of the mountain lion’s natural habitat.
Image source: byrobot
#17 Istanbul, Turkey 🤢🤮 Istambolana, Spain ☀️🍉🌊😍😍
artin2007majidi:
I love how by looking at the interactions of r/urbanhell and r/urbanhellcirclejerk the entire philosophical history of mankind from mythos to enlightenment to modernism to postmodernism can be observed in a microcosm.
Image source: mahirbr
#18 In Spirit Of Recent Trend:
Background_Cut_6325:
This is unironically a great example of how trees and vegetation can change how we feel about places.
Image source: AnteChrist76
#19 USA 🤢; La 😍😍
Edsel_B:
😂😂😂 To be fair, LA does have better public transportation than Altoona, PA. Plus the streets are thinner and there is actually a bit more density. It is also less flat in terms of the landscape. And the gas is actually not as bad as that sign either. LA is just ridiculously expensive in terms of housing and is way overhyped. It is also much more suburban than many other, denser cities on the East Coast. The public transit is also very mediocre in LA, but only for such a large city.
Image source: Moist-Management-346
#20 Are Japan Glazers Stupid?
Rechupe:
You can tell OP never walks.
Image source: kind_stranger11
#21 I Am Conducting A Social Experiment
Professional_Rise148:
To be fair, Bethesda sucks.
Image source: Swaxeman
#22 Town, Japan:😡 Town, USA:😍
Simple_Man_899:
The grass is always greener on the other side.
Image source: Peterkragger
#23 Arizona – Suburban Decay Overtaking Nature
Image source: ILoveYouAllThanks
#24 Place 🤮… Place, Japan 😍
Image source: AcceptableCustomer89
#25 For Your Consideration
Image source: Cool-Acanthaceae8968
#26 Train, USA 🤮🤮🤮 Densha, Nippon 😍😍😍
Image source: POGO_BOY38
#27 The Dprk Has Identical Suburban Lots, What A Dystopia!
Image source: DependentAd3724
#28 Apartments Surrounded By Nature 🤮🤮🤮
Image source: cranberrycactus
#29 Pure Hell In Germany
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Average Urban Hell Post
Image source: ElectronicGuest4648
#31 Pedestrianisation’s 9/11
ALPHA_sh:
Bro cannot comprehend food delivery via bike/moped/anything other than a car.
Image source: KarimBenzema15
#32 Urbanhell Posters Be Like
Anon:
I LOVE BIG TALL BUILDINGS MADE OF CONCRETE AND GLASS I LOVE LIVING IN A SOCIETY CAPABLE OF CREATING SUCH STRUCTURES.
Image source: 420_E-SportsMasta
#33 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Image source: KnuckleSandwich-
#34 Not A Single Car! No Traffic At All. Japan Is The Future ^___^
Image source: Pillebrettx30
#35 2 Post From Same Guy💀
Image source: Crafty-Enthusiasm-43
#36 Amazing Public Transit And Walkable Streets In Nairobi, Japan 🎀🐱
Image source: Tour-Sure
#37 I Think I Mightve Pissed Off The Weeaboos 💀
Image source: reddit.com
#38 San Fierro, San Andreas 🤮
Image source: intruder_710
#39 Place: Place, Japan: 😍🌸🌸🌸
Image source: Edv_oing
#40 Portland, OR. Then And Now. Utterly Disgraceful
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Evil Manhattan Be Like
Image source: bostonburrito
#42 North Korea 🥰compared To Europe🤮
Image source: possible993
#43 I Know It’s Not Fair To Compare The Us To Europe, But I Think This Meme Says A Lot
Image source: kirkl3s
#44 Disgusting
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Park For The Public In Egypt😡😷👎, Home For The Monarchy In Japan 😄🥰👍
Image source: AberRosario
#46 The Disgusting Streets Of Sofia, Bulgaria. Eastern Europe Is Such A Sh*thole
Image source: dwartbg9
#47 Look How Dark And Gray This Photo Is. What An Awful Place To Be
Image source: CatgunCertified
#48 Clean And Safe, M*slim Country: 🤮 Clean And Safe, Japan: 😍
Image source: Aggressive-Dust-3279
#49 Because Of Heavy Worm Traffic Arrakeen Is No Longer A Safe City For Pedestrians
Image source: ten0re
#50 God Forbid A City Develops
Image source: whatthecatdoinggg
#51 People When Japaenis People
Image source: Tasty-Fisherman9880
#52 Cloudless, India
Image source: trickledow
#53 We Got Outjerked Again
Image source: KK33OMG
