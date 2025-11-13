24 Pics Of Reality-Defying Buildings By Alex Chinneck

In a surprising fusion of art, architecture, theatre, and engineering, British sculptor Alex Chinneck produces contextually responsive interventions that animate the urban landscape in which they stand. A house that melts, a mansion that levitates or an upside-down tower of 37 meters are some of the amazing creations by Alex Chinnek who transforms the landscape of cities with great humor, creativity, and talent!
“I try to make the everyday world that surrounds us momentarily extraordinary, weaving fantasy into familiarity. My work attempts to playfully challenge perceptions of possibility, refusing to let physics get in the way of imagination. I found it liberating to leave art school because my work discovered a freedom and confidence to roam across different disciplines. Architecture, engineering, construction and theatre design all feature in my practice and it is through collaboration with hundreds of practitioners across these fields that my ambitions become reality.
The hardest trick is making something look easy. We take highly complex paths to create simple, playful, accessible, and hopefully, magical moments that reject intellectual elitism and welcome engagement from any audience member. In an increasingly digital world, sculptural practice and the creation of physically immersive experiences has never been so important. My sculptures are therefore real and not renders.” – Chinneck told Bored Panda.
According to his website, Alex is a graduate of Chelsea College of Art and a member of the Royal British Society of Sculptors. His work has been featured extensively by international media with selected projects welcoming over one million visitors.
A Spoonful Of Sunrise
This sculpture is seventeen meters wide and is the most ambitious project of the artist and is in Milan Design Week 2019.
From The Knees Of My Nose To The Belly Of My Toes
This vacant house in the British Margita has become a local landmark.
Take My Lightning But Don’t Steal My Thunder
Have you ever imagined a mansion levitating? In Covent Garden, London, Alex built one.
A Bullet From A Shooting Star
The artist spent 1,180 meters of steel on this 15-tonne creation that was excavated 25 meters from the ground.
Telling The Truth Through False Teeth
In this building, there are 312 equally broken windows – a total of 1,248 pieces of glass were made and reassembled.
Open To The Public
A ’60s office building in the city of Ashford has turned into a work of art.
A Pound Of Flesh For 50p
This home is built from 7,500 paraffin bricks.
Six Pins And Half A Dozen Needles
In this work, Alex tried to replicate the appearance of a torn page – with the help of 4000 bricks.
Pick Yourself Up And Pull Yourself Together
School kids from the Tinsley area liked this sculpture so much that Alex installed one near it.
Under The Weather But Over The Moon
Look carefully. The two houses are upside down.
