62 Times Comments Were Better Than The Post

by

The Internet is always buzzing with people talking, laughing, being angry, or just vibing. 5,800 new tweets get posted on X every second. Over 95 million photos and videos are uploaded to Instagram every single day. On Facebook, 293,000 people share their status updates every minute.

Today, we’re focusing on the funny ones. And not just posts, but the comments – replies so witty and hilarious that they turned out to be way better than the post itself. People say it takes two to tango; perhaps it also takes two people to struck gold in the comment section on the internet?

#1 Nice Work Chef

Image source: Fraud_D_Hawk

#2 Spare Parts

Image source: HeisterWolf

#3 Self Burn Complimenting Others, Respect

Image source: al_beruni

#4 Dramatic Effect

Image source: HangingChad007

#5 Mac And Cheese

Image source: imgur.com

#6 Somebody That I Used To Know

Image source: ryoBRUHHHhhh

#7 Those Movies Shaped Me As A Person

Image source: lovelltrin

#8 Kid Has A Bright And Shocking Future In Front Of Him

Image source: The_Jib

#9 Password

Image source: boh045

#10 Hey Guys This Works

Image source: Seinil

#11 Bit Weird To Be Asking For Such A Young Photography

Image source: NotTodayCaptainDildo

#12 Happens At Times

Image source: imagesaicouldnt

#13 Please Never Stop Smoking

Image source: orchid_breeder

#14 What Is Every Woman’s Biggest Weakness?

Image source: EarwaxWizard

#15 Brazil

Image source: FjordOfBatanes

#16 Dress

Image source: kimachi21

#17 I Would Do The Same

Image source: Tanmay_33

#18 Clouds

Image source: Professional-One141

#19 True

Image source: vanniashryver

#20 They Really Are Brave

Image source: Ok_Standard_5689

#21 Seriously Bill

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Well

Image source: Swagnasty15

#23 Financial Ruin

Image source: Elbowsmaster

#24 13 Reason Why

Image source: wooriette

#25 Apply Juice

Image source: kahenkilohauki

#26 Are They?

Image source: iKnowItsTwisted

#27 Any Special Reason?

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Depends On The Area

Image source: theseeenutzzz

#29 Trampoline

Image source: Individual_Pool3321

#30 Boy

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Birds Do Tend To Fly

Image source: ThorinSmokenshield

#32 Fired

Image source: Reddit_Username666

#33 Fatty

If anyone is wondering where I got this, it’s a screenshot I took from “Big Chungus National Park” on google maps.

Image source: ilovetoswim311

#34 I Wonder What Flavor It Would Be

Image source: Sky-lander

#35 I’m More Surprised The Zombie’s Not A Prop

Image source: sparklovelynx

#36 I Would Be Sweating During That Flight

Image source: Fred_Delicious

#37 Hi

Image source: spedoree

#38 Good Thing It Wasn’t 3

Image source: WoozleWozzle

#39 Anything Is Possible

Image source: Key_Associate7476

#40 Ocean Swimming

Image source: hyperchicken9801

#41 Oh No

Image source: epic.comment.god

#42 Shrimp

Image source: Nic-River

#43 Turkey

Image source: 7up1001

#44 Awesome

Image source: vulpes_mortuis

#45 Metaphor

Image source: Nerdy_Guy-

#46 I See It

Image source: corpuscavernosa

#47 Oops

Image source: ZeMaestroe

#48 If Gordon Ramsay Took Skin Care Meds

Image source: Smiles4YouRawrX3

#49 Less Important

Image source: Vegetable-man396

#50 We Are Wunkum

Image source: phoenix-007

#51 Idk Never Watched It

Image source: uhmactuallyno

#52 Stone Stacking Is Wrong

Image source: gamma-ray-bursts

#53 Challenge

Image source: SenoritaAWSM

#54 Straight People Relationship Humour Continues To Be The Worst

Image source: mourning_everything

#55 Paul

Image source: aGamingPatriot

#56 Why Nobody Reply

Image source: Jorjebear

#57 This Man Took Inspiration From George Washington

Image source: DravenKing35

#58 Ouch

Image source: IdRatherBeEATINGASS

#59 Profile Picture For Men

Image source: Vec3d

#60 Toys R Us Truck

Image source: KingJunkUno

#61 Hello

Image source: thevisionless

#62 Unsubscribed

Image source: lolonator3

