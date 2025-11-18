Urban Animal Life In India

In last 2-3 years I clicked photographs of animals in my city. Nothing exotic dogs, cows, squirrels & birds. That’s the animal life of urban jungles in my country

#1 Photogenic Cow

#2 This Wall Is Mine

#3 Friendly Mountain Dog I Met During Vacation

#4 Playful Street Doggy

#5 Squirrel On Prowl

#6 Friendly Mountain Dog I Met During Vacation

#7 Street Boss Of The Street Where I Used To Live

#8 Curious Street Doggo

#9 Mountain Cow I Met During Vacation

#10 Cute Street Puppy Outside A Restaurant

#11 Mountain Cows

#12 Street Doggy I Met During Morning Walk

#13 Pigeons & Crow Feeding In Harmony

#14 Squirrels Enjoying Snacks

#15 Doggo I Met During Morning Walk. I Think I Woke Him Up

#16 Look At The Camera Doggy

#17 Do Not Disturb Please

#18 Camera Friendly Doggo I Met During Vacation

#19 Squirrels Are Always Busy

#20 Sleepy Time

#21 Cute Shy Puppy I Met On The Street

#22 He Hates Cameras

#23 May I Join You For A Coffee

#24 Surprised This Pigeon Didn’t Fly Away

Patrick Penrose
