145 Times UPS Drivers Met Adorable Pets And Couldn’t Help But Brag (New Pics)

Some of the best relationships are beginning right on our doorsteps. Sometimes without us even knowing. We’re talking about love at first sight, soul connection stuff. The type where the two can’t wait to see each other again. Puppy love vibes. Quite literally.
Thanks to the viral sensation, otherwise known as the UPS Dogs Facebook page, people around the world are being given a chance to witness love blossom between delivery drivers and the four-legged friends they meet along the way. What began as a small collection of photos has grown into massive movement with over 2 million followers. The page is a wall of adorable, wholesome goodness. A global celebration of unique person-pooch bonds.
Bored Panda honestly just can’t get enough of this page and its heart-warming posts. So once again, we’ve put together some images to share with you. But this time, they’ve been carefully curated to include the best of all time.
The friendships featured are as diverse as the breeds, and each has its own special story. Paws whatever you’re doing, grab a treat (and a tissue) and start scrolling. Upvote the ones you love most, which might actually end up being all of them!
#1
Friendliest dog on my route, hands down! Every single stop in Marion, Indiana comes with tail wags, big smiles, and a whole lot of excitement.
This pup doesn’t just greet me, he makes the whole day better!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#2
Only in Yelm, Washington, do you open the UPS door and find a dog, a deer, and… whatever that third guy’s plan is. One of these is definitely not like the others, but all three wanted to make sure I paid the treat tax.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#3
Meet Terry, our UPS driver out of Orlando, Florida, and his co-pilot Yoda. One look at those ears and you know Yoda’s got the Force on his side. Every delivery feels like an adventure when this duo is on the route, packages delivered, smiles guaranteed!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#4
Now we know why the kids aren’t the only ones racing to the door when that big brown truck rolls up. This crew’s been waiting all day for their favorite delivery, extra tail wags and a pocket full of treats. Bartlesville, Oklahoma
Image source: UPS Dogs
#5
Herbie couldn’t wait to see his favorite UPS driver, Michael! The second that brown truck rolled up in Merrimack, NH, Herbie was ready, tail wagging, paws up, full of excitement. Nothing better than a delivery day when it comes with treats and his buddy behind the wheel
Image source: UPS Dogs
#6
“Bentley” is the official Gianormous Driveway Guardian whose responsibility it is to stop and thoroughly inspect all vehicles that pass by her home, and, of course, to collect the appropriate toll. In Newberg, Oregon. Scott Hodges
Image source: UPS Dogs
#7
Look into my eyes. Met this sweet soul for the very first time today in Lytle Creek, California. He leaned in close, asking for neck scratches like we had been friends forever. His trust and affection were so pure it almost broke my heart to leave. I had to gently bribe him with a treat just so he’d let me go on with my route. Dogs have a way of reminding us what unconditional love looks like. -Andrew
Image source: UPS Dogs
#8
Every route’s got its surprises, but none quite like Jasper. This clever pup has a routine all his own. Whenever I pull up, he disappears like a shadow, quiet, sneaky, and patient. But the second I step out of the truck? Here comes Jasper, padding along like he’s been waiting all day just to pull his little trick.
He doesn’t bark or make a fuss. He just slips in close, trying to sneak up on me like a four-legged ninja. By the time I notice him, those big eyes are already staring up at me, tail wagging like he’s been caught red-pawed.
That’s Jasper, half prankster, half sweetheart, all loveable pup. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#9
Perry found himself a new best friend at Fredricks Outdoor in Priceville, AL, the one and only Houdini! This fluffy legend knows how to work the UPS crowd, rolling over for belly rubs like it’s his full-time job. Something about a big smile, a soft coat, and a driver in brown just makes the world right. UPS Dogs, where deliveries always come with love.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#10
Alright folks, meet my little co-pilot Forrest. Every time I roll through Newport, Vermont with my truck full of packages, Forrest is right there waiting like he’s the one in charge of the delivery schedule. The second I step out, those tiny paws are already tap-dancing like he’s been rehearsing all morning. And let me tell you, what he lacks in size, he makes up for in personality. He hops right up, grabs his spot on my lap, and gives me that look like, ‘Okay Matt, where are today’s treats?’ It’s safe to say I’ve got myself a loyal assistant on this route. Packages delivered, tail wags collected, and my heart stolen daily by this little guy. Matt & Forrest, Newport, VT
Image source: UPS Dogs
#11
Every time I roll up in the brown truck this guy comes trotting out like clockwork, tail wagging, proud as can be, ready to show me his absolute best toy. It does not matter what kind of day it is, in his world it is always show and tell time. Pittsburgh deliveries are a whole lot brighter when you have a golden greeting like this waiting for you. Matt, UPS Driver
Image source: UPS Dogs
#12
The second those “kids” hit the ground, it was chaos in the best way. They stampeded right up into the truck, noses everywhere, searching for treats like seasoned pros. Packages? Forget about it, these goats were all about the biscuits and hugs. Pretty sure they tried to put in an application to be official UPS assistants. Sincerely, UPS Driver Malachi
Image source: UPS Dogs
#13
Trenton, Ohio, Not every delivery day is all about dogs… sometimes the horses want in on the action too. This big guy leaned right in for some attention and maybe even tried to whisper a secret. A quick ear nibble, a little horse humor, and the bond was sealed. “I won’t tell the dogs…” because some friendships are better kept between a man and his four-legged buddy out in the pasture. Moments like these prove that love and laughter don’t always come with paws, sometimes they come with hooves.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#14
Robert from Westport, MA proving it’s not just dogs who love their UPS drivers! On today’s route, he came across a tiny passenger in need of some gentle hands, a baby squirrel who couldn’t have picked a better brown-clad hero. From packages to paw-prints and now even little woodland friends, Robert’s route comes with surprises that melt hearts every time
Image source: UPS Dogs
#15
Matt from Grand Rapids, MI, and his buddy Jameson. Jameson may be a senior gentleman, but he’s still the happiest soul you’ll ever meet. He loves his treats, the cool tile by the pool on warm days, and most of all, the company of his favorite people. His hearing isn’t what it used to be, and his eyesight’s fading too. Stairs are no longer his thing, and his hips keep him grounded. But here’s the magic, when Jameson hears Matt or even the mailman pull up, that tail starts wagging like he’s a puppy again. We know time is precious, and every day with Jameson is a gift. So until that day comes, he’ll be spoiled with biscuits, belly rubs, and endless love. Because that’s what best friends deserve.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#16
The dogs wouldn’t shut up about this legendary snack truck… so I had to see what all the hype was about myself. Turns out, they weren’t lying! But listen, these pups are getting way too much love, so I’m making it official: it’s CAT time now. Bartlesville, OK
Image source: UPS Dogs
#17
HALT! UPS Security Checkpoint! Before this driver can pass, all packages must be inspected by the Golden Patrol of Marietta, New York. Officer Sunny handles the sniff test. Sergeant Rusty demands a biscuit toll. And Commander Goldie? She’s just here to supervise and collect belly rubs. No package leaves the truck without clearing this furry border control, and honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way
Image source: UPS Dogs
#18
Give a shout out to Scott he’s under the weather. Although this page is called “UPS Dogs”, I would be remiss in neglecting to share my encounters with some of the other four-legged customers who attempt to mooch yummies out of my truck. Miss Porkchop is her name, and raiding my lunch box is her game. She is the official mascot and greeter of the Beaux Freres winery. While not a big fan of dog biscuits (especially the bacon-flavored ones) she is always more than happy to partake of the contents of my cooler, even bringing her squealing offspring to the door in order to elicit my sympathy and increase the yield of my offerings. Granola bars are currently her snack of choice, although she also enjoys apples, carrots, grapes, my sandwich, my pant legs, or pretty much anything else in the truck that is edible. Her gianormous appetite actually works to my advantage; getting a big stubborn pig out of the cab of the truck would be virtually impossible for me, but her rotund, snack-induced 400 lb. girth combined with her short, stubby legs make her incapable of reaching any higher than the bottom step, leaving me free to disengage from her gluttonous clutches and escape when needed! By Scott Hodges in Newberg, Oregon.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#19
Meet Brutus in Roy, WA. He jumped in the truck like he owned the place and gave this look like, “Don’t worry folks, I’ll handle the route from here.” Between you and me, I think Brutus was ready to take the wheel, deliver a few packages, and maybe negotiate extra biscuits along the way. The driver just smiled for the selfie because let’s be honest… Brutus is clearly in charge now. Would you trust Brutus to deliver your package? Or would he get distracted and deliver himself straight to the nearest snack jar?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#20
Moovin’ right into this three-day weekend like a champ! No bull, just good vibes, sunshine, and maybe a few extra smiles along the way. From Martinsburg, WV to wherever you are, wishing everyone a safe and happy weekend. Remember, packages can wait, but your life and loved ones can’t. Don’t drink and drive
Image source: UPS Dogs
#21
Everyone, say hello to Snook from New Smyrna Beach, Florida. This sweet girl has a full-time job, meeting the truck at the door every single delivery. She’s not here for small talk either… Snook is all about the treats, and trust me, she always gets them!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#22
Andy’s got his hands full in Fayette County, WV, and honestly, who wouldn’t want this kind of delivery? Three little balls of Labrador cuteness already learning the golden rule: the UPS guy=the snack guy.
Brown, black, or yellow… which one’s riding home in your passenger seat today?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#23
Big shout out to Scott, hope you are doing well!This big, lovable doofus is wet. He is muddy. He sheds and drools. He passes gas that can melt the paint off the wall. And to top it off, he just rolled around in fresh horse poop in the pasture. Why is he smiling, you ask? Because he knows that his devious biscuit-extortion technique…the one that I refer to as the “skunk method”…is about to reap big dividends. I really don’t want this huge, friendly, smelly slobbermonster in my truck and I really don’t want him rubbing up against me or giving me kisses. So the only possible way for me to keep from getting slimed…is to continually toss biscuits away from the door and away from myself in a desperate attempt to distract him and prevent him from rubbing his cooties off onto me. He may seem at first glance to be a sweet, simple-minded farm dog who lacks the sophistication to formulate such a cunning plan, but behind those country bumpkin eyes there is a shrewd intelligence. He has the power to render the cab of my truck uninhabitable, and my uniform unwearable. And the combination of mud, hair and horse poop he has rolled around in has made him virtually untouchable, and therefore immune to even the most effective weapon in my arsenal—the Scratchie Claw. I am out of options, and he knows it. So I cede to his demands, pay the biscuit toll, and live to fight another day. By Scott Hodges in Newberg, Oregon.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#24
Cleveland, Ohio, This is what pure joy looks like. The second the brown truck pulls in, tails wag, paws fly, and hugs happen. These pups don’t just wait for packages, they wait for their favorite delivery guy. One leans in with the world’s best hug, the other makes sure nobody forgets the biscuits. And in return? Smiles so big you can feel them through the photo. It’s moments like these that prove, sometimes the best deliveries aren’t in boxes, they’re in paw prints and lovE
Image source: UPS Dogs
#25
Straight outta New Orleans, Louisiana! This pup was on official “treat duty” when the UPS truck rolled up. Tail wagging, ears perked, and ready for his snack—because down here, it’s not just about the deliveries, it’s about the love that comes with them. That’s the Crescent City way: packages, paw prints, and plenty of smiles
Image source: UPS Dogs
#26
This is Sunshine, or as the locals call her, Sunshiners. Her daily mission? Board the big brown truck, collect her treats, and then casually “inspect” the cupholder for any bonus snacks. Let’s just say… if you’ve got coffee, water, or a half-eaten sandwich in there, you might want to guard it. Sunshiners runs a tight snack operation in Henderson, KY, and nobody leaves empty-pawed
Image source: UPS Dogs
#27
Meet Lilly from Edgewater, FL. For about five minutes, she became my co-pilot and riding buddy. She had slipped out of her home and came running straight toward my truck like she knew exactly where she wanted to be. Before I knew it, Lilly had hopped inside and onto my lap, ready to roll. After making the delivery, we circled back down the dirt road and reunited her with her very relieved mom who was out searching for her. A quick adventure, a happy ending, and a reminder of just how much these pups mean to their families
Image source: UPS Dogs
#28
Straight outta Brooklyn, New York, this is what it’s all about! A driver in brown, a pup with the perfect tongue-out timing, and a bond that says “packages and pets delivered daily.” Brooklyn’s got a million stories, but none better than this duo right here, muscle, hustle, and a whole lotta heart. That UPS shield in the background? That’s just the badge of honor for drivers who know the real deliveries aren’t just boxes… they’re tail wags and slobbery smiles. Who else thinks this pup looks like he’s already negotiating for two treats instead of one?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#29
Kimchi the Chihuahua, straight outta Falling Waters, WV, one of those “friendly ankle biters” that’ll greet you with a tail wag, a smile, and then remind you real quick why your ankles should’ve stretched before delivery day. Don’t let that goofy grin fool you, this little security system comes with four paws, two ears on full alert, and unlimited bark-per-minute speed! Follow UPS Dogs Sean Dawgzilla Falling Waters, WV
Image source: UPS Dogs
#30
Nothing beats this moment in Atherton, California, the instant when tails wag, smiles light up, and it’s impossible to tell who’s more excited: the dogs or the driver! These pups know the sound of the brown truck means more than packages, it means love, treats, and friendship delivered right to the driveway. That’s the magic of UPS Dogs: pure joy on both sides of the leash
Image source: UPS Dogs
#31
Special delivery of puppy kisses straight outta Manor, Texas! This little guy wasn’t signing for the package, he was signing with smooches. Driver shows up with a smile, and boom the puppy pays him in full with one kiss on the cheek (and maybe a second for good measure). Who else’s pup thinks UPS stands for Unlimited Puppy Smooches?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#32
Meet Charlie, the heart of the office in Massapequa, NY! Every day he waits for his favorite visitor, our UPS driver James. Charlie knows that when James walks through the door, it’s not just about packages, it’s about belly rubs, tail wags, and plenty of treats. The bond between these two is pure joy, and it reminds us how the simplest acts of kindness can make someone’s whole day brighter. Thank you, James, for being more than a driver, you’re family
Image source: UPS Dogs
#33
Steve in Wales, WI had himself the ultimate delivery day, surrounded by a whole Bernese mountain crew! In the middle is proud Mama Callie, keeping her cool while her babies show off. On the left, Sikari with that playful sparkle, and on the right, Reggie looking every bit the gentle giant. Three big hearts, one happy driver, and a picnic table that may never be the same again.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#34
“Ok ok so listen man I ran around the truck like 14 times 🏃♂️🐾 and then I got a treat and then I ran again and then another treat and then he kept saying sit sit sit but I couldn’t sit still and then boom I was like blep nailed the picture best day ever and oh man SQUIRREL bro you don’t understand this squirrel was HUGE like the size of a raccoon and he was up in the tree staring at me like we were about to throw paws and I was like come down here buddy I’ll chase you right back up again and he flicked his tail at me like he owned the place and I was ready to climb that tree with my bare paws but then I remembered oh yeah treats I gotta get back to the truck but still I kept one eye on that squirrel cuz he thinks he’s slick but I know where he lives and anyway what was I saying oh yeah yeah nailed the pic blep best day ever more treats please let’s go again!!!” Enzo, Hedgesville WV
Image source: UPS Dogs
#35
Millie’s face says it all, pure adoration. The way she’s looking up at Eric, it’s like he’s not just the delivery guy, he’s her favorite person on the block. Ocean City, MD clearly runs on more than packages, it runs on moments like this
Image source: UPS Dogs
#36
The best reward after miles down a long dusty ranch road? Pulling up to Medlin Ranch in Tatum, NM and finding Scooter and his whole crew lined up, tails wagging, waiting on the treat truck. Nothing beats the welcome committee out here, dust in the air, paws on the steps, and smiles all around
Image source: UPS Dogs
#37
Half a box of treats at ONE stop?! Courtney in McAlester, OK wasn’t playing around, she sent the puppy Avengers to intercept me.
You got:
🐶 “Left Paw Larry” running security
🐶 “Middle Seat Molly” taking names
🐶 “Freckles McSnack” staring into my soul
🐶 “Captain Wigglebutt” already negotiating overtime biscuits
🐶 And “Shadow Pup” who doesn’t even blink, just stares like, “Hand it over, human.”
I swear I almost had to sign over my delivery scanner. Courtney, this picture still makes me laugh 8 years later. Thank you for the absolute chaos squad! Question for y’all, if this was YOUR porch, which one of these troublemakers would be your sidekick?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#38
Smalls isn’t so small at all, this gentle giant weighs in at 190 pounds! Straight out of Saginaw, Texas, Smalls the Newfoundland knows how to steal the show (and probably the whole treat bag too). Big love from driver Gina Cribbs who made sure this massive ball of fluff got all the attention he deserves. Question is… would YOU be able to fit Smalls in your lap?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#39
Get well Scott!! One of the most comical (and yet pathetic) examples of a so-called “guard dog” on my route can be observed here, hard at work mugging the camera in order to protect her property from the scourge of burglary and theft. I call her the “two faced pibble” because of the manner in which her behavior completely changes in the presence (or absence) of her owner. If her human is at home when I deliver, her attempts to “show off” by representing herself to me as a fierce, hard-working attack dog….complete with a repertoire of barks, growls and raised hackles…is almost Oscar-worthy. But an act is all that it is, and I see right through her chicanery. I choose instead to judge her based upon her behavior when there are no witnesses other than myself and the biscuit box. As you can no doubt determine from the photo, she becomes a completely different animal when she has nothing to prove to her human and the true extent of her duplicitous dealings becomes clear. While there are many blessings involved in owning a tongue with a 65 lb. pit bull attached to it, keeping your belongings safe from burglars is not one of them! By Scott Hodges in Newberg, Oregon.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#40
OMG this is pure magic! This is my husband, Steve Tatum, and yes, this is our pack! Every day like clockwork, Steve comes home for lunch while working his UPS route right here in Naples, Florida. The second that truck pulls up, it’s like recess at doggy school, every pup is front and center, ready for roll call and treat inspection. They don’t bark orders… they just sit, stay, and snack like seasoned pros. I swear, this has become the best part of everyone’s day, especially Steve’s! Thank you for capturing this moment, Sherry
Image source: UPS Dogs
#41
“This photo was taken back on December 1, 2018 in Hagerstown, Maryland. It shows Alberto, one of the best UPS guys you’ll ever meet, and his son helping him out for the Christmas season. Sadly, Alberto lost his son this year in a tragic car accident. Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is, and how important it is to hold onto the memories, laughter, and love we share with family and friends. Life is short, hug your loved ones a little tighter today. Our thoughts and prayers are with Alberto and his family
Image source: UPS Dogs
#42
Special delivery straight outta Dublin! This little fluffball popped out of the box at The UPS Store in Windsor, Colorado like, “I’m here to bark, ship, and steal hearts… and I’m all outta tape.” Guaranteed express cuddles with tracking and tail wags. Shipping label reads: Handle with Treats. Someone tell logistics we’ve got a new pup in the pack, and he’s running the show!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#43
Toms River, NJ Silverton. Jessie, our favorite UPS stud, making deliveries and winning hearts one treat at a time. These three couldn’t wait to greet him at the gate, and honestly, can you blame them? What do you think, can you guess the breeds of these happy pups?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#44
Pippa Middleton, the 13‑year‑old Corgi, needs a little boost to climb into the truck these days. But her boundless enthusiasm for cookies hasn’t aged a bit. On his route through Ennis, MT, TJ Johnson has learned to offer treats with an open palm, just to be sure Pippa doesn’t mistake his fingers for the prize.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#45
Mobile, Alabama, This sweet moment says it all! Our UPS driver delivered more than just packages that day… he delivered love. Looks like someone was expecting more than a biscuit and went straight in for the smooch delivery! These are the memories that make UPS Dogs so special, pure joy, wagging tails, and drivers who go above and beyond for their four-legged friends. Do your pups greet your driver with kisses or with barks?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#46
Rolling through Ukiah, CA, driver Steven M. made a special delivery, a handful of love from his own family pup, Irie. This little co-pilot isn’t just along for the ride, she’s the head of treat quality control, chief of package security, and unofficial morale officer of the big brown truck. Rumor has it she also charges belly rubs for overtime pay.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#47
“Kayla’s face says it all… pure love and zero regrets about sneaking in that kiss. Do you think she’s saying ‘Thanks for the treat’ or ‘You’re my favorite human in brown’? Dallas, GA
Image source: UPS Dogs
#48
5 days old and already stealing the spotlight! This little German Shorthaired Pointer is living his absolute best life here in Hedgesville, WV, snuggled up with the brown truck crew and looking like he’s ready to start his first route. What should we name this future delivery legend?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#49
This is our legendary UPS driver Darrell out in East Kilbride, Scotland (EK, UK), also known as the honorary Alpha of the most elite delivery dog squad in the game. Every time Darrell pulls up, the pack assembles like the canine Avengers. Especially Arei, who treats Darrell like royalty. We’re talkin’ tail wags, face licks, and VIP howls. Forget guard dogs, these guys are treat security. You better believe no biscuit leaves that truck without proper sniff-n-approval. Let’s be honest, Darrell doesn’t just deliver packages… he delivers friendship, loyalty, and the occasional bacon-flavored bribe.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#50
Three corgis, three little judges, all lined up at the step of the big brown truck in Lafayette, Indiana. They could hardly believe their eyes when the new UPS driver rolled up without the goods. No Milk-Bones? No biscuits? The betrayal was almost too much. But don’t worry, the rookie quickly redeemed himself. Once the treats appeared, all was forgiven, tails wagged in unison, and the corgi council declared him officially welcomed to the route. What do you think, would these three short-legged bosses run the whole neighborhood if they had the chance?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#51
So there I am, sitting in the truck, and Ruby hops in like she’s Detective Floppy Ears on the case. She leans in real close, ears flopped to the side like she’s undercover, and starts grilling me: “Alright, Dawgzilla… let’s talk business. Exactly what kind of treats are you packin’? Milk-Bones? Animal crackers? Don’t hold out on me.” I swear, with those floppy German Shepherd ears, she looks like she’s trying to play good cop and goofy cop at the same time. End of the story? She got the biscuit, gave me the smile, and left me feeling like I just got interrogated by the cutest detective on the block
Image source: UPS Dogs
#52
Nothing better than a golden smile waiting on the route. This guy in Boise, ID wasn’t about to let the driver leave without a quick selfie and maybe a biscuit or two. You can tell by the little tongue peek that he’s plotting his next snack request already. Golden Retrievers just have a way of making every delivery feel like sunshine. UPS Dogs, bringing joy to porches and pups everywhere!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#53
The Dawgzilla Chronicles, West Virginia Edition. Word on the street is Ruby ain’t just any Bulldog. She’s Ruby “Redbone” DeMarco, boss of the block, the four-paw don who runs the whole biscuit racket in this corner of West Virginia. You don’t step foot off that brown truck without showing respect, because Ruby’s got eyes everywhere. Her crew is just as legendary. Knuckles Malone, a pit bull with a scar over one eye, is the loyal muscle of the operation. Babyface Benny, the Yorkie who looks sweet but will jack your Milk-Bones before you blink, handles the quick work. Salty Snout Sampson, an old hound with the growl of a diesel engine, sits as Ruby’s trusted consigliere. And Two Treat Tony, the beagle who always double dips on biscuits, does so without anyone daring to stop him. When Sean Dawgzilla rolls through, he already knows the code. This side of the panhandle pays thirty percent tribute in biscuits, not one less. Ruby waits at the top of the UPS step like a queen on her throne, flashing that gangster grin, and the streets whisper that if you want to deliver here, you pay Ruby first. One treat buys safe passage. Two if you want the truck to leave in one piece. The legend of Ruby Redbone has spread far and wide. She doesn’t bark orders, she just gives that look, and every dog in the neighborhood falls right in line. She’s in charge of the block, she’s in charge of the biscuits, and in this corner of West Virginia, she’s the one writing the rules.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#54
Special delivery moment straight out of Bergamo, Italy. Daniel shares a kiss with his four-legged friend, and you can just feel the love. That face says everything about the bond between drivers and dogs worldwide. Does anyone know what breed this beautiful pup is? Looks like there might be some Aussie Shepherd vibes going on
Image source: UPS Dogs
#55
I know it’s not a dog, but my cat Kensa the Cornish Rex loves watching the UPS man bring her a new box to play in! Nothing makes her happier than spying out the window, waiting for her special delivery. Yukon, Oklahoma – USA Thank you, Shereen (And if you noticed the flag in the window, that’s a Service Flag, honoring two family members actively serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.) Thank you for your services UPS Dogs 🇺🇸
Image source: UPS Dogs
#56
Rolling through Nashville and got ambushed by pure puppy joy! This little bulldog couldn’t stop smiling, and honestly, neither could I. Pretty sure he just signed me up as his new favorite delivery stop
Image source: UPS Dogs
#57
Meet Melvin, one of the friendliest faces on the UPS route and a legend in Martinsburg. Melvin has been serving the community for over 25 years, delivering more than just packages, he delivers smiles. Today, he got to meet Tank, a brand new bundle of energy and cuteness. Tank’s first delivery day was a big one, not every pup gets welcomed to the neighborhood by a seasoned UPS pro. The way Tank nestled into Melvin’s arms, you’d think they’d known each other for years. Something tells me these two are going to be lifelong friends, and Tank might just be waiting at the door from now on, tail wagging, ready for his daily Melvin moment.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#58
Molly, Duke, and Reba, the unofficial K9 branch of Seal Team 6, launched a full scale tactical operation on my truck today. No knock, no warning, just paws on the step and in they went. Corners were cleared, suspicious boxes were sniffed, and then jackpot. They found the treat stash.
I started with three treats each. Then three more. Then I lost count. Next thing I know, Duke is smiling, Molly is plotting her next move, and Reba, the sneaky Golden Retriever, is still in the back like she is signing a year long lease. I almost drove away with her as my new co pilot.
And yes, I have video evidence of the whole mission. I will post it later so you can see this elite operation for yourself.
Anyone else have a Golden Retriever that thinks UPS trucks are an all you can eat buffet?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#59
Seems that Goats are a thing now-a-days…
And seeing as how all of the fantastic UPS drivers are GOATS themselves, why not add UPS Steve again with Ozzy! Yes, he was named after the rock legend.
Blairsville, PA loves you, UPS Steve!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#60
Meet Fred.
He is not just a turtle. He is a 40 year old legend.
Fred grew up on Saturday morning cartoons and microwaved pizza rolls. He was raised right, on a steady diet of Saved by the Bell, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and a little Baywatch (mainly for the slow motion, it matched his vibe).
But do not let the shell fool you. Fred is fast.
Like “I just heard a bag of lettuce open” fast.
He will go zero to zucchini before you even say kale.
Fred has a thing for strawberries, watermelon, and apparently, hanging out with UPS drivers like me. When I pulled up, he did not crawl, he strutted. Like he was about to sign for the package himself.
We had a quick chat about how kids today will never know the pain of having to rewind a VHS tape. He said his favorite band is still TLC, and he absolutely refuses to stream music because CDs just hit different.
Fred still has it.
A tortoise who has outlived three lawnmowers and one Spice Girls reunion tour.
Anyone else got a 40 year old turtle friend with a taste for throwback TV and romaine lettuce?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#61
This little guy boarded the truck like he owned the place. He came looking for snacks… I told him we could negotiate, but first I needed a selfie. He struck a pose, and I handed over a few animal crackers as payment. That photo cost me three lions and a hippo. Then he ran off to flex on his goat crew like, “Look, fellas, I just scored snacks and made the front page of the Brown Truck Chronicles.” Next thing I know, the whole herd is lining up like it’s goat prom. Now I’m out of snacks, my truck smells like a barn, and I’ve got hooves trying to climb the steps like it’s a Black Friday sale. Nabisco we’ve got a situation… Gonna need about five boxes of animal crackers, and make sure they come with those little circus string handles. The goats are getting demanding, one wants extra lions only. Another said no giraffes, he’s allergic to tall energy. I just wanted to deliver a package. Now I’m negotiating with a herd of snack-savvy barnyard professionals. —Sean Dawgzilla
Image source: UPS Dogs
#62
His name is Wooly, and he is a bully, and he and I had a serious disagreement. Upon arriving at his home, he had the unmitigated gall to inform me that the “protection fee” for safe passage to the door while making the delivery would cost me four (4) biscuits. I immediately dismissed his ridiculous attempt at extortion and informed him that I would not be intimidated by threats but that, in the interest of harmony and good neighborly relations, I would be more than happy to offer him one (1) biscuit and one biscuit only. Unimpressed by my generosity, he repeated his ludicrous demand. Unwilling to be pushed around, I repeated my counter-offer. We were at loggerheads. The negotiations continued, with neither of us willing to budge or show weakness. In this Duel of the Determined and Dauntless Deliveryman Versus the Devious and Demanding Doggo, who would be the first to blink? I am proud to say that I held firm to my principles, and with my integrity intact and head held high I agreed to compromise and meet him halfway by giving him five (5) biscuits. That is the last time he will ever push ME around! By Scott Hodges in Newberg, Oregon.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#63
Salem, Oregon, Double the goldens, double the smiles! These two know the UPS truck means one thing… treat delivery time! Nothing beats being greeted by faces this happy, makes every stop a little brighter. Do your dogs smile this big when they see their driver rolling up?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#64
Sebastian – Sapphire, NC. Meet Sebastian, a Samusky (Samoyed/Husky rescue) with a serious love for the UPS truck. We moved into our home in 2020 during Covid, and our first UPS driver, Aaron, was a true dog lover. He and Sebastian bonded instantly, Aaron would talk to him through the screen door, and soon enough Sebastian transferred that love to every UPS driver who came by. Even when we weren’t home, drivers would leave him a treat on the chair by the door. Sebastian has a routine: while “working” under his dad’s desk (mostly snoozing), he can hear the UPS truck before anyone else in the house. The second it rolls up, he bolts upstairs and waits patiently at the door for his treat and a pat on the head. After a year of renovations, we’re finally back home, and Sebastian is ready to get acquainted with his new UPS friends. Something tells us it won’t take long, he’s got a gift for winning them over!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#65
Robert is more than just a UPS driver, he’s a lifeline for families like ours, making sure important medications arrive safely and on time. That dedication means the world. River and Maisie may bark up a storm when he shows up, but deep down they love him (and everyone else) just the same. Thank you, Robert, for being one of the many UPS heroes out there. Bethel, NY
Image source: UPS Dogs
#66
Rockland County’s own Stefan rolling in style with his co-pilot and rescue pup, Cubbie. Pretty sure Cubbie’s got the delivery route memorized and the “treat stops” locked in. These two aren’t just delivering packages, they’re delivering smiles all over New York.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#67
Henry is waiting for his treats from our great driver in Sharpsburg, GA.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#68
The Cone of Confinement.
It is a harsh, but neccessary measure to ensure the safety of this otherwise pampered pooch. You see, there is a price to be paid for the luxury of the dog door and the fenced yard enjoyed by this beguiling biscuit bamboozler. This home’s proximity to a busy road outside of Newberg, Oregon requires that steps be taken to prevent this wily wigglebutt from sneakily slipping between the railings of the deck upon which he reposes in the sunshine. This desperate and devious doggo must wear the Donut Of Denial around its neck to thwart such mischevious, mooching misbehavior. He is, therefore, prevented from approaching my United Puppy Snacks vehicle and forced instead to watch forlornly from afar as I park my vehicle to deliver packages to his humans. But fear not, friends…though he may not be able to greet me at the bottom of my steps like the other dogs do, this intrepid escapist will never be denied pets or scrstchies or the spoils of Three Biscuit Thursday!
By Scott Hodges
Image source: UPS Dogs
#69
Marquise over at Gary Animal Control in Gary, Indiana, showing us what it’s all about, love, compassion, and a whole lot of tail wags. This smile says it all: deliveries aren’t just about packages, sometimes they’re about joy that can’t be boxed. Anyone else’s pup act like they’re getting the best delivery ever when they see their UPS driver?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#70
Who’s the cutest here!? Hubby or puppy?Tough call… but that pup’s got some serious wrinkle game! Louisville, KY.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#71
Upside-down kisses from this land seal 🦭, doesn’t get more genuine than that! For those who don’t know, USDK (Upside-Down Kisses) are one of the greatest gifts a dog can give. When you’ve been blessed with one, it means you’re truly in their circle of trust. If you’ve ever had a pup tilt their head back and lay those upside-down smooches on you, count yourself special today. Give yourself a big ol’ hug, you’ve earned it. Sean Dawgzilla
Image source: UPS Dogs
#72
Boomer and Naja don’t just wait for deliveries, they wait for their favorite people in brown! These two gentle giants LOVE every single UPS driver who rolls through Lebanon, NH. Pretty sure the truck is just a rolling treat dispenser in their eyes
Image source: UPS Dogs
#73
Alright friends, I’ve seen just about everything on this route, dogs, cats, goats, even a parrot who can say ‘UPS!’ But nothing in training prepared me for the day I turned around and saw THIS GUY. He didn’t bark, didn’t wag, just strolled up like he owned the place. I swear he was waiting for a package of honey. The handbook is full of info about safe driving and customer service… but not one word about bears at the mailbox! So, what do you think? Does he get a biscuit or a jar of peanut butter?”
Image source: UPS Dogs
#74
Breaking News out of Alton, Illinois! UPS driver Joe has officially assembled the toughest delivery crew in brown: Chong, Rowdy, Mac, Gabby, and Peewee! Calling themselves “Paw-trol Unit 5,” this elite squad showed up ready to handle routes, protect the treats, and supervise snack distribution. Peewee’s clearly management, Mac runs security, and Rowdy… well, Rowdy’s just here for the Milk-Bones. UPS Dogs Thank you, Basola
Image source: UPS Dogs
#75
Hi from Ramsey NJ, Meet identical sisters Bella and Mia. They are greeted almost every day (lots of online shopping) by our loving UPS driver who never leaves without petting us and giving us yummy treats. Sometimes, we don’t get the chance to greet him, but without fail, he still leaves us our delicious treats. He’s the best
Image source: UPS Dogs
#76
One of my husband’s many animal friends on his UPS route in Shaftsbury, VT… and yes, even the turkey comes out for treats! The pig was first in line like, “Excuse me sir, did you bring the snacks?” … and the turkey just strutted up behind him like he owns the place. UPS Dogs
Image source: UPS Dogs
#77
Pat might deliver packages but today he was delivering smiles all over Fort Worth Texas First stop was Bella and her sister who welcomed him in like VIP guests at their very own clubhouse One pawshake later and Pat was officially part of the crew Then there is Buddy a gentleman and a scholar who decided to share his prized bone with Pat Not exactly hydrating but it is the thought that counts Something tells us Pats route is more about friends than packages
Image source: UPS Dogs
#78
Monte (the dog) and his best buddy Thumper (the rabbit) out here redefining “mixed friendships” in Pompton Plains, NJ.
Not sure what’s more impressive, that Monte can sit perfectly still while holding a royal pose, or that Thumper looks like he’s ready to run for mayor. Either way, this UPS stop just turned into a Disney movie audition.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#79
Sibley the Teddy Bear Twoodle doesn’t just greet the UPS truck… he claims it as his second home.The minute that big brown door rolls up, Sibley trots up the steps like he’s clocking in for his shift. Nose down, tail wagging, he inspects every box like he’s the head of canine security except instead of checking for explosives, he’s sniffing out treats. And here’s the thing, Sibley’s never met a stranger. If you’ve got two legs, he’s already your best friend. If you’ve got four legs, well, now you’re family. If you’ve got a box of Milk Bones, congratulations, you’ve just been elected mayor of his heart. The driver laughs, because at this point Sibley isn’t a customer, he’s a coworker. Only difference is Sibley gets paid in ear rubs and belly scratches, and he thinks that’s a pretty sweet deal. Rumor has it, Sibley is already asking for a pension plan paid entirely in Milk Bones
Image source: UPS Dogs
#80
This gentle giant gave me a Great Dane kiss instead of a signature in Richmond, VA. Best delivery of the day right here. Who else thinks this pup deserves employee of the month?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#81
Claudia was out in Gardnerville NV delivering in style today, rocking her shades like the superstar she is. That’s when Wendy and Waylon hopped aboard, clearly on a mission to match her cool factor and her sweetness.
Pretty sure these two were thinking, “If we sit here long enough, we’ll not only look awesome, we’ll score some treats too.”
Image source: UPS Dogs
#82
In Carmel IN, Marley is living proof that age is just a number. At 15 years young, this mini golden doodle still has enough energy to power a small city and enough personality to win over everyone he meets. He loves people, loves dog treats, and absolutely loves brown trucks — especially when they belong to his #1 fan, Mike the UPS driver. Marley is so convinced every UPS truck is “Mike’s truck” that he gets excited the moment he spots one anywhere in town. Mike doesn’t just deliver packages — he delivers joy straight to Marley’s heart
Image source: UPS Dogs
#83
Big thanks to Dan in Brainerd, MN for stopping by to say hi to Cubby! This big fluff ball couldn’t resist sneaking in some kisses. What breed do you think Cubby is, Samoyed, marshmallow, or part polar bear?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#84
Caught in the act. I was in the truck handing out the goods when Luna gave me those puppy eyes, so of course Sean Dawgzilla caved and slipped her a second biscuit. I thought I got away clean until I noticed Rusty standing in the background like the biscuit police.
Rusty marched up like, “Hold up Dawgzilla. Did I just see two treats go down for Luna? That is a violation of Article 7 Section 3 of the neighborhood dog code, equal treats for all.”
Next thing I know, I am on trial right there on the truck steps. Luna is acting innocent with crumbs on her face and Rusty is giving me the stare down. What is the verdict? Guilty. Sentence: pay Rusty immediately in biscuits.
Let’s just say the fine was not cheap. Rusty walked away satisfied, paid in full, tail wagging like he won the lottery. And me? I am back on biscuit probation under strict supervision from the treat detectives.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#85
Hello UPS Dogs! This is my dog Wally and his favorite UPS driver James from Massapequa NY! Wally will only eat milk bones from James, no one else. I hope you enjoy the photos! Best, Victoria
Image source: UPS Dogs
#86
James, our UPS guy, shows up and suddenly OLAF forgets who actually feeds him. The second James walks through the door, OLAF’s all about those treats and pets… honestly, I think he’d hop in the truck and ride off with him if we let him!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#87
Ran into Amy, Jackson, and Rosie today, and instead of barking they just started talking. I don’t know if I was dreaming or not, but the second I showed up it felt like I’d walked into a pug boardroom and I was the rookie on probation. Amy, clearly the boss, looks me dead in the eye: “Alright rookie, from now on I want premium treats only. Double check your stock before you roll up, understood?” Jackson, the foodie, chimes in with his mouth already watering: “Yeah, and let’s mix it up a little. Rotating flavors. Chicken Mondays, Bacon Wednesdays, Filet Mignon Fridays. Don’t make me repeat myself.” Then Rosie, the philosopher of the crew, leans in real calm: “Dawgzilla… what’s your plan here? You in this for the long haul, or you just dropping boxes till retirement?” By the time I got back in the UPS truck, I realized I’d just been through my first pug performance review. I think I passed, but only if I follow their rules. True story… and now I gotta ask, can pugs really talk?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#88
This is Jasper, but the locals call him JDawg. He doesn’t just catch treats, he devours them mid-air like a pro athlete in the Treat Olympics. I had no clue he was hiding a flip-top head until now… dental checkups definitely looking solid. Sean Dawgzilla
Image source: UPS Dogs
#89
Yay, UPS is here, and it’s time for the daily belly rub marathon in Malone, NY!
These two fluffballs dropped faster than packages on Prime Day, legs in the air like, “Sir, you know the drill.”
Forget the doorbell, this is the real welcome committee. Nothing gets signed until all bellies are properly approved and stamped with scratches.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#90
Five years ago today, look at this little guy! Charlie was just 8 weeks old when this was posted from Little Rock, Arkansas. It would be amazing to see how he looks now. Does anyone out there know where Charlie is today? Let’s find this pup and get an updated picture. We’d love to see how this golden boy has grown!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#91
Hi, this is Bella. She passed last November (2024) but she loved the awesome UPS lady who always brought her treats. Thank you for being so kind to our pets. California
Image source: UPS Dogs
#92
New buddy alert. Met this handsome goofball today in Oberlin Ohio. He greeted me like we were long lost best friends then hit me with the old treat face. Tongue out, eyes locked, game over. I did not stand a chance. UPS delivers the packages but the dogs deliver the love
Image source: UPS Dogs
#93
I barely made it to the porch before I was jumped. Mable and Piper launched straight into my arms like I had been gone for a year, even though I saw them yesterday. You would think I was returning from deployment the way they came flying.
They hit me with double kisses, tails spinning like propellers, and enough energy to power the truck. I did not even get a chance to reach for the treat pouch. They had already declared victory.
I guess when you are the treat guy, time moves differently in dog years.
Betcha cannot guess what breed this is. Does anyone have any of these little guys?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#94
This big handsome pup became my new buddy out in 7 Mile, Ohio. I pulled up for a regular stop, and before I could even hop out, this spotted legend was already waiting by the truck like he owned the place.
He gave me that look, like, “You got the goods or not, driver?” | told him, “I always deliver, my dude.” We sealed the deal with a treat and a solid tail wag.
Moments like this are why the job hits different. It’s not just about the packages, it’s about meeting new four-legged friends who somehow make every route feel like home.
Anyone know what breed this beautiful dog might be? Looks like a Catahoula mix, those eyes don’t lie.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#95
Meet our newest UPS driver in Rochester, MN, and his sidekick Shamrock, the Yorkie. Looks like packages and puppy love are rolling out strong on this route already!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#96
Spencer, West Virginia. Meet Teresa, our UPS driver, and her biggest fan, Willow! This smart pup knows the sound of that truck from a mile away and comes running every single time. Packages may be for us, but the treats? Those are all Willow’s
Image source: UPS Dogs
#97
Herbie couldn’t wait to hop up and greet his favorite UPS driver, Michael! He was so excited, he even tried to take the driver’s seat. Looks like Michael’s got himself a new co-pilot in training!Merrimack, NH Thanks Peggy for sharing this sweet (and hilarious) moment! Anyone want to guess how old Herbie is?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#98
Sammy got brave today and hopped right into my truck like he owned the place. This golden goofball never fails to brighten my route and put a smile on my face. Colorado sunshine on four paws.
Anybody else out there have a Sammy in their life?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#99
The Pavlovian response.
It is a scientific theory posited by Ivan Pavlov, whereby dogs who were fed immediately after hearing a ringing bell would soon learn to associate that bell with food and begin salivating every time it was rung, regardless of whether or not food was present.
Proof of the validity of that theorem is demonstrated here by Elvis, a Saint Bernard who has become quite familiar with the sound of my truck coming up his driveway in the hills outside of Newberg, Oregon.
Upon hearing the roar of its engine, this four-legged feigner of famine become a furious and floppy fountain of frothy foam, oozing copious quantities of a thick and gelatinous substance with the consistency of motor oil from his mouth. By the time I have parked the truck and grabbed his human’s packages, he is standing outside the door in a veritable lake of drool, patiently awaiting my biscuit tribute. And a generous tribute it must be, for failure on my part to satisfy his voracious dietary demands will result in every square inch of my hands, arms and torso becoming slathered with slobbery, salivary slime as he proceeds to block my path and bark while shaking huge, ropy entrails of drool from his gigantic jiggling jowls.
But simply handing him a biscuit or two is not enough, because this gentle giant knows only one way to display his gratitude; with kisses. And no, I am not talking about the clean, discrete and well-mannered kisses that are proffered by small dogs such as beagles or poodles. A smooch from Elvis is like being slapped upside the head with a mop that has been dipped in a bucket of Vaseline. Elvis loves me. I love Elvis. I’m always happy to see Elvis. But I don’t want his kisses. I will do anything I have to do to escape his kisses. So upon reaching the porch and delivering the package, I am left with no alternative but to remove four additional biscuits from my pocket and throw them in different directions in order to distract this big, benevolent beast for long enough to sprint back to the truck and escape unscathed!
By Scott Hodges
Image source: UPS Dogs
#100
Some dogs wag their tail when they see the UPS truck… this guy shows all 32 teeth. Every. Single. Time. No matter the weather, no matter the package, my Callaway, VA greeter is always posted up, ready to flash me the biggest (and slightly hilarious) smile you’ve ever seen. If this doesn’t make your delivery day better, I don’t know what will
Image source: UPS Dogs
#101
These two showed up at my truck today looking like they stepped straight out of a mob movie. The big guy introduced himself as “Big Paws” and the one circling in the back went by “Salty Snout.” They told me real calm-like, “From now on, Dawgzilla, we get a cut… 20 percent of every biscuit you hand out on this route.” They said there’s two other mutts down the street, names were “Knuckles” and “Two-Tooth Tony”, but those guys don’t dare come past Elm Street. “This is our territory,” Big Paws growled, “and if we don’t get our taste… things are gonna get ruff.” I handed over a couple biscuits and they let me roll on. But I’m telling you… I think I’m on the hook for a lifetime of “protection payments.” Sean Dawgzilla
Image source: UPS Dogs
#102
Gunner and I were in the middle of an epic front-yard ball game when the legendary big brown truck rolled up. Naturally, the game went on pause, after all, treats and tail wags take priority over fetch.
Always a good day when our UPS driver swings by for some laughs, scratches, and maybe even a quick game of catch before heading back on the route.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#103
For many years, our regular UPS driver here in the foothills north of Clovis, CA was a wonderful woman named Denise. She knew our two Australian Shepherds by name and would always greet them with a pat and cookie (but only after making them “sit”). She knew all of the dogs on her route. She told us of seeing one of the dogs she recognized from her route out running loose. She secured him in her vehicle and called the owner until he could come and get “Max”.
Once we were out walking our dogs several miles from our home. Denise saw us, pulled over, and gave the dogs their treats. And when we returned home there were cookies for both dogs waiting with our packages on our porch!
When we took our dogs to Vancouver, BC for a 2-month stint in a downtown condo on the 36th floor, there were no package deliveries and they missed seeing their friend, Denise. One day while out walking, our dog Finn spied a UPS truck (picture attached). He was so hopeful that his friend Denise had finally found him! (We sent this picture to Denise back home in California to let her know that we all missed her.)
Denise retired shortly after that and our pups still miss her. Some of the newer UPS drivers are started when Finn leaps into the truck to inspect the packages and await his reward.
Dorinda & John Sample
Clovis, CA
Image source: UPS Dogs
#104
Warden, the German Shorthaired Pointer in Reva, VA
Warden has officially joined UPS… as their unpaid, untrained, and extremely overconfident Customs Agent.
He launched himself into the truck like he had a warrant and a bone to settle.
Sniffed every box with the intensity of a dog who’s definitely watched one too many episodes of Paw & Order.
🛑 Flagged a delivery, claimed it was “too smelly to be legal.”
👃 Huffed a box of socks, deeply suspicious, obviously hiding something.
🚨 Tried to detain the driver for smuggling the scent of “potential treatos” into a residential zone.
Refused to leave the vehicle without a biscuit-based negotiation. The driver was biscuit-less. Barked something about “chain of custody” and “treat protocol.””
Honestly, I think he promoted himself to the Regional Director of Package Sniffing. We don’t even live near a border.
So if your next package shows up covered in fur and judgment, just know Warden cleared it himself. Barely.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#105
Jojo has a sixth sense for spotting the brown truck. The moment it cruises by, she is on high alert… and if it stops at her house, there is no holding her back. This week she finally got to meet Preston, and let’s just say it was friendship at first sight. Preston represents UPS with a smile, and Jojo was ready to join him for the rest of his deliveries. Something tells me she would have been the best co-pilot on his route
Image source: UPS Dogs
#106
Hello from South Bend, IN! This little bulldog wasn’t letting his UPS driver leave without a cuddle and a few sloppy kisses. Looks like the package of the day was pure love and puppy joy! Who else’s pup waits by the door for the brown truck?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#107
This right here is where it all began. Lou from Berkeley Springs, WV, my very first UPSDogs post, made 12 years ago. Back then it pulled in 41 likes, and I thought that was the greatest thing in the world. Now here we are, with over 2 million followers, all because of the simple joy between drivers and the dogs who make our days brighter. I hope grandpa Lou is still out there giving kisses, because this picture proves what UPSDogs has always been about, love, happiness, and the kind of stories that bring people together. Thank you all for being part of this journey. 🐾 Sean Dawgzilla
Image source: UPS Dogs
#108
Poe from Chestertown, MD runs a tight schedule, if the brown truck pulls up, she’s on it before the parking brake is set.
She’s not just here for the treats (although that’s the main attraction). Poe also likes to supervise deliveries, make sure the biscuit inventory is up to standard, and sneak in a little quality time with her favorite driver.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#109
“Is this all you have for me? I’d like to speak to your manager.”
Most of the pups on the back roads of Newberg, Oregon are grateful for the treats that I bring, but there are a few who can be more than a bit entitled and hard to please. Case in point: this choosy chihuahua who chooses only the choicest chunks of chuck, chops and chicken to chew upon. Observe the manner in which my generous offering of not one but two delicious pork flavored milk bones has been utterly rejected with the sneering disdain that can only come from the sort of refined and distinguished palate that yours truly is unworthy of feeding. This fastidious four-legged connoisseur of fine and fancy dining believes that by ignoring my initial donation, I will be forced to dig deep in the biscuit box for the specific flavor of biscuits that can meet her lofty standards. Only *after* I have paid tribute with an offering that she deems to be worthy will I be granted permission to deliver her human’s package and then depart the premises.
But there appears to be some sort of a discrepancy in her dietary demands. You see, this is the second time I have delivered to her home this week and the second time in which my initial offering was rejected. Yet the two inferior biscuits I tossed out yesterday…the ones she ignored with utter contempt…are now nowhere to be seen. What could have possibly happened to them? Where did they go? There are no other dogs here to eat them, yet they have disappeared. How could this be?
My mind races, trying to wrap itself around the mystery of the missing biscuits, until the sordid truth becomes clear; I have been played. This duplicitous doggo is not nearly as picky as she has made out to be, she simply allows me to *think* she is so that I will offer additional biscuits in a futile attempt to please her. Then when I have departed, she can clean up on the perfectly acceptable treats that she pretended to despise! Some might consider her behavior to be cheating, but all tactics are fair in the quest to extract goodies from the Unlimited Puppy Snacks truck!
By Scott Hodges
Image source: UPS Dogs
#110
Before the day gets crazy and Driver Corey has to share his love with every other pup in Huntsville, Texas, his girl OATH gets her VIP cuddle time. Judging by that smile, she knows she’s got him wrapped around her paw.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#111
This is Leo and Lou’s favorite driver, Jared. He stops every time he sees them out for a walk and always makes sure to give them a treat or even sometimes a piece of his lunch! Centerville, Ohio
Image source: UPS Dogs
#112
Our UPS guy in Fairfield Harbor, NC is a true favorite! Every time he pulls up, Jax and the other pups in the neighborhood know what’s coming… biscuits! 🦴🐾 Jax loves him so much she runs straight for the truck the second she hears it. Nothing like a delivery with treats and tail wags!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#113
This is my favorite!❤️
The Bandanna of Betrayal.
The Shawl of Shame.
The Horrible Hankie of Hunger.
The Do-Rag of Dietary Deprivation and Despair.
Upon my arrival at the Patricia Green Winery in Newberg Oregon, I was confronted with a horrific sight that left me with an awful and impossible dilemma; I could either respect the cruel and inexplicable demands of the customer by denying biscuits to their dog Maggie, or I could break their rules and yield to the almost hypnotic, yearning gaze of her pleading eyes as she beseeched me to proffer her daily treats.
I considered my options carefully as I looked around to see if anyone was watching. Their wishes were clear, but what harm could *one* biscuit possibly do? What kind of barbaric monster would force their sweet dog to wear a sign around her neck prohibiting treats? How could I possibly be expected to withhold her daily Milk Bone? What had she done to deserve such barbaric treatment? And how many biscuits could I sneak to her without getting busted?
Fortunately, my questions were soon answered by the arrival of her owner who graciously explained the reason for this seemingly abusive act. It turns out that the vineyard had been hosting their annual fall wine tasting all week long, and was providing the guests with salami, prosciutto, breads, and various types of gourmet cheeses to be paired with the wines. And in her role as official tasting room mascot, Maggie was allowed to circulate freely amongst the guests, who of course were rendered as powerless as I by her beseeching gaze. The result of their copious offerings of such rich meats and sharp cheeses upon her digestive system are best left to the imagination, and her humans were left with no alternative but to take drastic action in order to prevent Miss Maggie the Manipulative and Malodorous Moocher from rendering the tasting room uninhabitable.
Fortunately for her, however, the feeding ban did NOT apply to ordinary dog biscuits, thus leaving me free to be the hero and ease her pangs of hunger on what turned out to be Quadruple Biscuit Friday. All was right with the world once again!
By Scott Hodges.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#114
The crew pulled up and surrounded the truck like it was a high-stakes heist. Three had their noses deep inside the cab, and the fourth one, the lookout, locked eyes with me like, “Yeah, we got the goods. He’s not going anywhere.” Caught red-pawed in Lake Park, Minnesota
Image source: UPS Dogs
#115
In Lower Pottsgrove PA, there’s a certain four legged greeter who has figured out the brown truck schedule better than her own humans. Meet Winnie. She is not laying on the front lawn for sunshine… she is waiting for her treat truck. Today I finally met one of her friends, John, and now it all makes sense. Winnie has two UPS drivers who make special stops just to say hello and hand over the goods. No wonder she is always on watch. Huge thank you to John and all the drivers who take the time to make moments like this happen. You are awesome. Cathy KellyIn Lower Pottsgrove PA, there’s a certain four legged greeter who has figured out the brown truck schedule better than her own humans. Meet Winnie. She is not laying on the front lawn for sunshine… she is waiting for her treat truck. Today I finally met one of her friends, John, and now it all makes sense. Winnie has two UPS drivers who make special stops just to say hello and hand over the goods. No wonder she is always on watch. Huge thank you to John and all the drivers who take the time to make moments like this happen. You are awesome. Cathy Kelly
Image source: UPS Dogs
#116
Maggie may be slowing down these days with some joint pain and a little hearing loss, but nothing stops this beautiful brown girl from finding her joy. She can still pick up the sound of that UPS truck and makes her way to the door to greet her best friend, Steve the driver. Greenwood, Indiana
Image source: UPS Dogs
#117
Saugatuck, Michigan
The year I retired in 2019, I decided to keep track of just how many treats I’d handed out over the year. So, I saved every single empty box of dog biscuits. By the time the year was over, I had a stack of 112 empty boxes , each one representing countless happy tails, wet noses, and slobbery smiles. That’s a whole lot of love from the best customers a UPS driver could ever ask for.
Thank you Roger Poel
Image source: UPS Dogs
#118
**“They call me Cusco, the delivery dog of Mexico. Yeah, that’s right, I’ve got four paws on the ground and four more on overtime. You ever tried hauling packages with knees like mine? Ruff, I tell ya, RUFF.
Every time I think I’m done, another box shows up. ‘Not another package!’ I bark. Sure, they pay me in bones and belly rubs, but honestly? For the workload I’m pulling, it feels like I’m getting slighted.
These paws are barking, amigos. My back is howling, my knees are shot, and I’m still out here hustling for treats like it’s peak season. Somebody call HR. Until then, hola, here’s your package.”**
Image source: UPS Dogs
#119
Hello from Waterville, Maine
This big fluffy lovebug jumped right into the truck like he was clocking in for his shift. One kiss on the cheek and it was clear, I had officially been welcomed to his route. We laughed, we hugged, I might’ve left with a little slobber and a new best friend.
Anyone know what breed this gentle giant is? I think it might be an Airedale Terrier, but I’ve never met one this size and full of personality. Let’s hear it from the dog lovers, any Airedale experts out there?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#120
Harlow says our UPS man rocks Ft. Myers, Florida He doesn’t just deliver packages, he delivers smiles, head scratches, and top-tier snuggles. Harlow’s got that “I better be first on the route today” face locked in. And the driver? Certified good vibes only. Would your pup wait by the door for this guy too?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#121
Some kids love superheroes Mine love the UPS guy Caught this sweet moment in Richmond Vermont, our pup went straight into his arms like they were old friends. Pretty sure treats might have sealed the deal but hey who can blame him Anybody else have kids (two legged or four) that look forward to delivery day?
Image source: UPS Dogs
#122
Meet Bailey and her UPS driver Steve out in Pennsylvania.
This is more than a delivery stop. This is the highlight of Bailey’s day.
She hears that truck coming and sprints like a Bernese bullet straight to the driveway, tail wagging like it has its own motor.
Steve always makes time for her, even on the busiest days. He gives her a scratch behind the ears, a treat from the stash, and a smile that says “we’re best buds.”
Some deliveries are just packages. This one’s a friendship.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#123
Chattanooga TN Hazel and her absolute favorite UPS dude, Adam! She starts wagging that tail as soon as she sees his brown truck pull up. Adam is so sweet to always take time to properly address this baked-potato-house-hippo by name and let her give him “love nibbles” on his arm. When she isn’t in the office with me- he asks where she is. Actually, I’m not sure who’s a bigger fan of whom!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#124
Ft. Collins, CO
POV: You’re the UPS driver and I’m here to renegotiate our snack treaty
Look, I don’t mean to get all businesslike on you, but we need to talk. This route? It runs through my territory. That means you roll up, I show up, and we both walk away happy, me with a treat, you with all your limbs intact
I’ve read the fine print. I know how this works. You get my tail wags, head tilts, and emotional support every time you show up. But lately… I’ve noticed a shortage in the cookie department
So here I am, in your truck, staring into your soul, ready to seal a new agreement, daily attention, max rubs, and two treats minimum. Optional third if I look this cute
Let’s shake on it. Or I’ll bark at your cupholder
Image source: UPS Dogs
#125
Meet Sumo from Lotus Gunworks of South Florida He’s part dog, part dinosaur, and all heart. This Harlequin Great Dane is built like a linebacker but acts like a teddy bear. Every time the truck pulls up, he casually strolls over like, “Hey man, you got the biscuits or should I carry the whole truck inside?” Big love from Jensen Beach to this gentle giant. Tag a friend who thinks they want a Great Dane… until they see how much room he takes up on the couch
Image source: UPS Dogs
#126
This is Willie! He is the goodest boy and he absolutely loves when I have a package for him and his family! He loves his daily treat and always escorts me to the door!
This is out in Comanche creek, Colorado and I drive for the Brighton Center out here in Denver!
My name is Michael Ziemba and my Instagram is @Ziemba42
Thank you,
Michael Ziemba
Image source: UPS Dogs
#127
Throwback to when this UPS driver in Bellevue, WA took a moment out of his busy route to help a wandering pup. He spotted this gorgeous dog roaming the neighborhood, called the owner, and made sure they were safely reunited. Just another example of delivering more than packages
Image source: UPS Dogs
#128
Clyde Hill, Washington
Bandit doesn’t just wait for the treats.
He waits for him.
The Silver Fox.
The legend with the brown uniform and magic hands.
Every time that truck pulls up, Bandit’s tail starts thumping like a bass drum.
Not just because of the cookies,
But because his buddy is here
With the voice, the smile, and the perfect back rub.
Do we miss the Silver Fox out there delivering?
You better believe it.
Bandit still listens for that engine every single day.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#129
Hello from Merritt Island, Florida! Just look at this face… I opened the truck door and he jumped in like he had a meeting scheduled. Now he’s giving me that look — part guilt trip, part Jedi mind trick. Like: “So you’re just gonna deliver that package… without giving me a treat? After everything we’ve been through?” Those eyes say you owe me, and honestly… he’s not wrong. The treat tax is real, and this officer of the law is enforcing it with full emotional pressure. Anybody else ever get guilt-tripped by a pup this hard? Let’s see those looks
Image source: UPS Dogs
#130
Beasley knew from day one, Michael wasn’t just any UPS driver. He was her UPS driver. Every time that brown truck rolls into the neighborhood, Beasley perks up like it’s Christmas morning. Doesn’t matter if we’re home or not, Michael always leaves her a treat. And even when there’s no package to drop off, he still stops just to give her some love. That’s the kind of guy he is. We finally tried to snap a picture to celebrate this friendship, and of course, Beasley went full cheeseball mode. Rolling in the grass, grinning like she just won the doggie lottery, soaking up every second next to her favorite human in brown. Michael, you’re not just delivering packages, you’re delivering happiness. – Carol Juracek. Has your dog made a best friend out of the UPS driver too? Tell us about it below!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#131
ome dogs just don’t waste time with the niceties of polite behavior.
Introducing Moof, a 6 month old Anatolian Shepherd puppy who has already taken it upon himself to clearly establish his expectations in regards to the daily biscuit toll I will be expected to pay in exchange for safe passage upon his property in the hills of Newberg, Oregon.
This gregarious, gargantuan gastrophile greedily gorges himself upon my goodies with utterly no regard for the dietary needs of the other dogs on my route, secure in the knowledge that the world revolves around him and that I have no choice but to submit to his relentless demands. You see, in another year or so, Moof will weigh well over 100 pounds and will have all the assertive and dominant instincts of his livestock guardian forbears. So, in the interests of a harmonious future relationship with this giant-to-be, I will abjectly submit to the indignity of having my biscuit box ruthlessly pillaged by this maniacal moocher. I’m happy to say that young Moof and I have become friends, and the bigger and stronger that Moof gets, the more I will value that friendship…regardless of the cost. Extortion you say? Perhaps…but a wise man picks his battles and knows when to take the long view. Moof will be guarding his property for many years to come, and eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Unlimited Puppy Snacks truck bearing the biscuit box that he will be nose-deep in before I even get the engine shut off. It’s Moof’s world, I just live in it. When Moof gets biscuits, Moof is happy. When Moof is happy, am happy!
By Scott Hodges
Image source: UPS Dogs
#132
Cinco and Ivy, two stunning Dalmatians out of Medina, Washington, aren’t your average delivery day greeters. These spotted beauties know exactly when the truck rolls in, and they bring the kind of welcome only legends get. And speaking of legends, the one and only Silver Fox may have hung up his browns, but the memory of his route, his smile, and his undeniable bond with pups like Cinco and Ivy still lives strong. You don’t see Dalmatians every day, but when you do, and they’re this happy to see you, you know you made an impression
Image source: UPS Dogs
#133
Dog days of summer in Texas mean one thing, sweat, smiles, and slobbery kisses in the back of the truck. This four-legged inspector hopped in for a quick quality control check… of my cheek. Approved. Temps are cookin’, but the love out here is even hotter. Nothing like a delivery and a doggy smooch to keep the route rollin’. -Corey, Texas
Image source: UPS Dogs
#134
Cookie truck sighting…
Vigilant I stand. My wonky ear is tuned to the cookie truck frequency. Watching my human picking those “dastardly weeds” (if she only knew what I did on those, she’d double up the gloves… but I digress). So many threats on this sleepy little street. Two boxers walk by, giving the shifty-side-eye. I see you, my friends. Keep walking busters. This human is mine.
I recall the day I adopted this family. They were desperately in need of my services. Two fluff balls with claws invaded their territory some years ago and they needed a good chasing. Siamese howlers, I believe. No sense of humor at all but boy can they jump! A little cold nose in the nether-region is like feline rocket fuel. The mama cat, Chryso, is a little pudgy so the exercise is good for her. The baby howler, Druzy Q, is a neurotic mess. One cold sniff and she needs an extra dose of Xanax. Take yer meds and buckle up, sister! We have lift off!
Where was I?
Majestic? Yes, I have been called majestic. I was listed in the pound corgi and dachshund mix. A Dorgi, they mused. Can you believe someone gave up on me? Baseboard eating was my trademark shenanigans. My humans fell for me hook, line, and sinker. When we walk, peoples ask what I am. My human responds with Corgi and they all bobble-head in unison. Yes, the queens majesty right here. But dachshund? Nobody believes it. I kept them guessing my heritage for a year. DNA test, my fuzzy butt feathers! The groomer calls them feathers, but my human calls them flapper frizz because they dance when I waddle around the park.
TRUCK ALERT!
False alarm. It’s just that sketchy mailman, again. He must not have a dog at home because he drives by almost daily, just to get barked at. I take my duties seriously and give him the bucking bronco with a side of snarl and snort. He’s impressed.
I brought my most fascinating ball to entertain the human so we can stay outside and wait for a drive by cookie. Her attention span is only slightly longer than mine. One twitchy squirrel or shiny rock and we’re lost for the afternoon. My peoples are Rockhounds, you see. The orange ball was suppose to train in carnelian fetching. Honestly, it hasn’t improved her rockhounding skills but I love her anyway so I share my ball.
COOKIE TRUCK ZOOOOOOOOOOMS BY… I tried to give chase but my human said no. Until next time, Sasquatch.
Bear,
Sutherlin, Oregon
Image source: UPS Dogs
#135
Our UPS driver Butch met a new VIP today in Rockledge, Florida. That’s Henry, a fluffy ball of chill vibes who clearly runs the neighborhood and accepts deliveries on his own terms.
Butch said Henry gave him the “you got treats” look before even saying hello. Safe to say, they’re now on a first name biscuit basis. Cookies were exchanged, friendships were formed.
Anyone know what kind of dog Henry might be? He looks like a teddy bear with a pension.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#136
Butter (aka Maddie) is visiting West Virginia all the way from South Carolina, and guess what? She wasted no time hopping into the UPS truck like she owns the place! The treats? Already claimed. The pets? Mandatory. The love for her UPS guy? Off the charts. Who else’s dog acts like they’ve got seniority on the truck? Let us know where your pups are checking in from!
Image source: UPS Dogs
#137
I was just heading back to the truck, minding my own business, when I saw a familiar face trotting down the sidewalk. Darla. And the moment I laid eyes on her, I could not help but sing it out loud:
“Oh my Darla, oh my Darla, oh my Darla… Clementine?”
I might have mixed up a few classics, but the emotion was real.
She walked right up like she owned the brown truck, struck a pose, and boom, instant bestie status. I handed over a treat and she gave me that look like, “About time, human.” This pup has class, curls, and clearly knows how to work the lens.
I am pretty sure she is a Cocker Spaniel, but black ones must be rare, right? I have never seen one before. Anyone else run into a beauty like this?
Martinsburg, West Virginia
Sean Dawgzilla
Image source: UPS Dogs
#138
Ollie the 3-month old Leonberger lined up with his older brothers Deckland the English Cream Golden and Klaus the Rottweiler like it was UPS inspection time. This wasn’t their first rodeo. As soon as the big brown truck pulled in, they assumed their treat positions like a squad trained in snack retrieval.
The driver didn’t even have to say a word, treats appeared, eyes locked, tails wagged in perfect unison. You’d think they were being paid in Milkbone stock.
Just another day of canine diplomacy in Larkspur.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#139
Hello from St. Peters, Missouri! Just when I thought the route couldn’t get any better… I roll up and get ambushed by these three fluffy legends! 🐾
They jumped up like they owned the truck, and honestly, I wasn’t about to argue. We’re talking full tail wags, happy paws, and tongues out like it was a brown truck party just for them. I think they might be Australian Shepherds (those eyes sure scream “Aussie energy!”), but I wouldn’t bet all my Milk Bones on it.
Anyone out there know for sure what breed these adorable floof units are? Maybe a mix? Maybe undercover marshmallows?
Drop your guesses below, and don’t forget to rate their cuteness out of 10. Spoiler: they broke the scale.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#140
This sweet pup looks like a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel serving up the warmest greeting straight from Capitola, California! That little face says, “You brought treats, right? Because I brought the hugs!” Here’s a caption idea you could roll with: “Some dogs bark. Others fetch. But this one? Professional hugger since birth. Greetings from Capitola, California, where the cuddles are always free.”
Image source: UPS Dogs
#141
Shock and surprise.
Awe and amazement.
Delight and disbelief.
Cooper…the official mascot, greeter, customer-relations specialist and squirrel chaser of Arlyn Vineyards…is befuddled, bewitched and bamboozled by the bounty of biscuits that she is about to be blessed with by yours truly. For today is not just any normal day…it is Multi-Biscuit Monday!
You see, with the large number of demanding doggos that roam the highways and byways of Newberg, Oregon, it is necessary for me to have a very strict rationing system for biscuit dispensation. Each dog gets ONE biscuit per day. No more, no less. That is fair. That is the rule and it will be followed. But, like all rules, there have to be exceptions for unique and “special” circumstances. Therefore, in order to help keep things simple, I have decided that the aforementioned one-biscuit rule is NOT applicable on any day of the week ending with the letter “y.” So you can see here the absolute joy on Cooper’s face as she discovers that today is indeed a “special” day that is replete with a veritable cornucopia of cookies. Cooper can barely contain her excitement at the good fortune of her human’s package arriving on Multi-Biscuit Monday. What are the odds? For if I had delivered it on any day *other* than Multi-Biscuit Monday (or Triple-Biscuit Tuesday, Wealth-of-Biscuits Wednesday, Three-Biscuit Thursday, Four-Biscuit Friday, Six-Biscuit Saturday or Seven-Biscuit Sunday) she would be out of luck and limited to one puny, meager treat! It would be a tragedy of unspeakable proportions. But I am glad to say that, on this lucky day, Cooper has hit the jackpot!
By Scott Hodges.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#142
I love this story, if you get a chance search Katie’s name and read the story, I was thinking about this the other day. This is Leo. He used to bark like clockwork every time I pulled into the condo complex, then jump into my truck the moment I stopped. It was our little ritual. After his owner passed away, there was no question—Leo came to live with me. Now he rides shotgun for real. Katie Newhouser
Image source: UPS Dogs
#143
Belle isn’t just your average chocolate Lab, she’s basically an honorary employee. With that rich brown coat, it looks like she’s already wearing her own little UPS uniform, ready to clock in for belly rubs and biscuit patrol.
She LOVES everyone, but the guys in brown? Oh, they’re her favorite, especially Matthew out here in Grand Blanc, Michigan, who clearly comes equipped with all the right smells (and hopefully a stocked treat pouch). One look at Belle and you know she’s not just welcoming packages, she’s approving them.
Image source: UPS Dogs
#144
Nilla absolutely loves her UPS guy, Mike, from Carmel, Indiana. She can hear that big brown truck coming from blocks away and makes a mad dash to the door like it is treat o’clock. If she meets Mike at the truck, she knows she is scoring double, one for showing up and one for just being her adorable self. Mike never forgets to leave a treat with every delivery, but Nilla? She has the system mastered. Tail wagging, eyes locked, and tongue out, she has Mike wrapped around her fluffy paw. Just a pup and her favorite delivery guy making each day a little sweeter
Image source: UPS Dogs
#145
For years our driver was a really nice guy, but he wasn’t much of a dog person. Last week everything changed, we got a new driver and she LOVES dogs! This is Rex. He was my son’s dog, but since my son works 50 hours a week at CarTech Steel Mill, Rex ended up spending more and more time at our house… so now he’s ours. Even though he once cost us over $10,000 in emergency surgeries from eating things he definitely shouldn’t have, we still love him dearly. On Valentine’s Day 2025, Rex turned 9 years old, and we’re hoping for many more years with this big guy by our side. Having a UPS driver who loves dogs makes his days (and ours) even brighter. Mertztown, PA Rex approved
Image source: UPS Dogs
