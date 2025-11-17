Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Tribal tattoos have a rich history that spans across cultures and continents. These bold designs are rooted in traditions and hold significant meaning for the communities that they represent. While tribal tattoos have evolved, their essence remains a powerful symbol of heritage and identity. 

Today, we’ll take a deep dive into tribal tattoos and their symbolism.

Tribal tattoos often feature bold, black ink designs. You’ll notice that every such tattoo has strong lines, geometric patterns, and symbols. That’s because they draw inspiration from indigenous cultures, such as Māori, Polynesian, Native American, and African tribes, and more. Each tribe has its own unique style, motifs, and meanings associated with their tattoos.

In tribal cultures, tattoos are not merely decorative but have a deep cultural and spiritual meaning. In the past, they even marked important milestones in a person’s life, such as coming of age, motherhood, tribal affiliation, or nature tattoos that represent oneness with Mother Earth. These tattoos were believed to ward off evil spirits and represent a person’s identity and connection to their community.

These trippy tattoo designs are quite popular for their aesthetic appeal. We’ve collected over 150 tribal tattoo ideas for your next ink-spiration. 

However, it’s important to note that while tribal tattoos look beautiful, you should approach them with respect and cultural understanding. Find a knowledgeable tattoo artist who can provide insight and ensure that the tattoos are designed and applied with cultural sensitivity.

#1 Aztec Tribal Tattoo On The Back

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: msdarkart

#2 Filipino Tribal Tattoo

“Filipino tribal done by Ert Dirosa at no kings tattoo in slidell, LA.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: hairythotter420

#3 Tribal Tattoo On The Chest

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: fakeskintattoo

#4 Hand Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: meriagnello_tattoo

#5 Tribal Tattoo On The Leg

“Tukutuku (Maori weaving) inspired calf tattoo (Manawa Tapu, Sunset Tattoo, Auckland NZ).”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Tribal Maori Tattoo

“Got my first tattoo done by Maori tattoo artist Shaun from Otautahi Tattoos in NZ.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: MrMagier

#7 Tribal Ear Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: fiorile.ttt

#8 Tribal Tattoo On The Hand

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: fiorile.ttt

#9 Tribal Tattoos On Feet

“One of my fav healed pieces and a very special highlight to remember from this trip to Nepal. Sadly my time here in nepal is coming to an end yet this tattoo will always remind me to follow your heart. Nepal forever.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: fakeskintattoo

#10 Tribal Black Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: mauricio_betancourt

#11 Tribal Leg Sleeves Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: akb_future

#12 Spine Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: grafsantz

#13 Tribal Tattoo On The Hand

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: jalayahay.ink

#14 Tribal Tattoo Sleeve

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: jalayahay.ink

#15 Tribal Mask Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: dantzat2

#16 Tribal Tattoo On The Back

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: sun.yata

#17 Dot Work Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: sun.yata

#18 Tribal Collarbone Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: meriagnello_tattoo

#19 Cyber Tribal Torso Tattoo

“Cyber tribal torso by Keni at Droptheink Toronto.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: maomien

#20 Tribal Feather Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: carlos_and.tattoo

#21 Hand Tribal Line Tattoos

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: emmanuel_item

#22 Tribal Leg Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: _tchelao

#23 Tribal Tattoo On The Back

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: benlopeztattoo

#24 Hand Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: caio.spada

#25 Hand Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: sadhakaya

#26 Marquesan Inspired Half Body Sleeve Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: manu_tattoos

#27 Tribal Tattoo On Forearm

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: fakeskintattoo

#28 Tribal Chest Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: jackthebloody_tattoo

#29 Freehand Tribal Hand Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: grafsantz

#30 Ribs Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: claudio.benve

#31 Tribal Leg Sleeve Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: kiwi.burt

#32 Shark Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: jaeink11045

#33 Tribal Fish Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: badbullyink

#34 Tribal Octopus Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: badbullyink

#35 Folk Flowers And Bold Blackwork Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: sun.yata

#36 Tribal Armband Tattoo

“First tattoo came out better than I expected. Filipino and Polynesian tribal mix done by Steven house at Skanvas tattoo out in Cypress, CA.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Hand Tribal Tattoo

“Four face tribal by Zantoru at Subdidink in Vancouver, BC.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: bronwizard

#38 Polynesian Tribal Sleeve Tattoo

“Contemporary Polynesian Tribal Sleeve by Wayne Austin Fata at Sacred Tatau in Las Vegas, NV.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: Tcujo

#39 Neotribal Half Sleeve Tattoo

“Neotribal half sleeve. Done by Connelly Tait at Studio Arcanum in Seattle, WA.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: ctatmeow

#40 The Pain Of Being Born Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: mut4nt.3

#41 Tribal Collarbone Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: bosschakal

#42 Polynesian Arm And Chest Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: zele.tetoviranje

#43 Hand Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: rupintart_com

#44 Tribal Sleeve Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: raffaella_olomhe_ricci

#45 Tribal Chest Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: inkbyptp

#46 Tribal Tattoo On The Chest

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: fakeskintattoo

#47 Tribal Calf Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: manu_tattoos

#48 Black Work Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: sadhakaya

#49 Tribal Tattoo On The Leg

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: mauricio_betancourt

#50 Tribal Tattoo Shoulder Sleeve

“Wanted to share my very first tattoo!”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: downeynumba20

#51 Tribal Tattoo On The Back

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: fiorile.ttt

#52 Tribal Tattoo On The Back

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: jalayahay.ink

#53 Shoulder Piece Of Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: badbullyink

#54 Tribal Lower Leg Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: kiti_ta_tatau

#55 Sleeve Tribal Tattoo

“Filipino Sun/Tribal by Filipino tattoo artist Nino Desuyo, Fait Maison – Bayonne.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: SamdersonPaak

#56 Abstract Tribal Tattoo

“Abstract tribal tattoo with LOTR Elements by Jason Corbett | Insider Tattoo | Edinburgh.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: Natvika

#57 Tribal Tattoo On The Foot

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: meriagnello_tattoo

#58 Hand Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: taza_of_ink

#59 Tribal Shark Tattoo

“My first tattoo! By Lucas Denton at Oddy Knocks in Lansdale, Pennsylvania.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: Evening-Stage5320

#60 Tribal Flower Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: marsinktattoo

#61 Tribal Tattoo On The Back

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: unitytattoogranada

#62 Tribal Tattoo Leg Sleeve

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: zele.tetoviranje

#63 Small One Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: zele.tetoviranje

#64 Small Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: lantat_studio

#65 Tribal Tattoo On The Back

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: alexan_tattoo

#66 Tribal Shoulder Tattoo Sleeve

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: ink_devotion_tattoo

#67 Tribal Bull Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: badbullyink

#68 Tribal Tortoise Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: the_lambo_scoundrel

#69 Tribal Polynesian Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: claudio.benve

#70 Maori Tribal Tattoo

“A Cultural Maori, Ta Moko – By Tony Brown At Otautahi Tattoo, Christchurch, New Zealand.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: Zenfranklin2

#71 Filipino Tribal Tattoo

“Freehand contemporary Filipino tribal done by Jerome Noveras at  Royalty Tattoo Collective. Burlingame, CA.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: aBaldWookie

#72 Tribal Sleeve Tattoo On The Hand

“Renewed old Initials into bluework tribal style half sleeve by Reny Tattoos at Studio Paradiso, Toronto.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: Putrid_Signature5588

#73 Symmetrical Tribals Under The Knee

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: fiorile.ttt

#74 Tribal Sleeve Tattoo

“Tribal side finished, done by Ben, Deluxe Tattoo in Chicago.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: SSJVIC

#75 Filipino Tribal Tattoo

“My first piece, a northern filipino tribal by Zel at Spiritual journey tattoo, in Stanton, CA.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: FromChicagoWithLove

#76 Tradition Filipino Tribal Tattoo

“Visayan/tradition Filipino tribal done by Nate Arbaquez of Spiritual journey tattoo in Southern California.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: yanroxphoto

#77 Full Sleeve Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: akb_future

#78 Dark Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: grafsantz

#79 Tribal Tattoo Sleeve

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: jeffquintano

#80 Tribal Fish Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: badbullyink

#81 Tree On Fire Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: sun.yata

#82 Tribal Filipino Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: taza_of_ink

#83 Tribal Rose Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: artofficial.tattoos

#84 Neotribal Hearts Knee Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: tattoo_kaos46

#85 Tribal Tortoise Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: ashinkd

#86 Turtle Tribal Tattoo

“A sea turtle design tattoo I had put of for grabs on my story has now come to life!!”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: taza_of_ink

#87 Fern Leaf Tattoo Wrap On The Knee

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: claireelise_art

#88 Rose Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: tejashua

#89 Tribal Tiger Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: joshcoburntattoo

#90 Tribal Tattoo On The Back

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: bosschakal

#91 Tribal Tattoo Sleeve

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: lagrangetattootreviso

#92 Hand Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: lagrangetattootreviso

#93 African Piece Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: uriel816tattoos

#94 Japanese Rival Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: asei311072

#95 Tribal Bull Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: rupintart_com

#96 New Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: _tchelao

#97 Maori Tribal Tattoo

“Maori sun god, made by Sara Teodorescu at Jack Ink Tattoo, Bucharest Romania.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: Str3m1sBlack

#98 Polynesian Tribal Tattoo On The Hand

“Mixture of Filipino, Polynesian tribal, with mandala patterns. Artwork done by Steven House from Skanvas Tattoo in Cypress, CA.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: PLO_24

#99 Tribal Tattoo On The Leg

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: d_a_s_l_y_

#100 Tribal Leg Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: sadhakaya

#101 Tribal Tattoo On The Leg

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: jeanmichelmanutea

#102 Arm Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: pixi.ink

#103 Tribal Flower Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: claireelise_art

#104 Small Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: tattoosbyvicperez

#105 Small Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: hanabi_tattoo_studio

#106 Tribal Fish Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: mustach3mayh3m

#107 Irish Tribal Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: kazeetatted

#108 Aztec Tribal Tattoo

“Tattoo done at MothArtTattoo. Aztec inspired piece with Bull centerpiece to commemorate my grandmother/Mexican heritage.”

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: MrFingerable

#109 Tribal Heart Tattoo

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: sarasancheztattoo

#110 Tribal Tattoo On The Hand

Your Tribal Tattoo Guide With 110 Inspirations

Image source: lagrangetattootreviso

