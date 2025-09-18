43 Times Customers Left Mechanics Speechless With What Just Rolled Into Their Shops (New Pics)

Mechanics recommend that we bring our cars in for maintenance visits every six or 12 months. But blessed be the car owner who actually does that. In reality, owners wait an average of four months before addressing their “check engine” lights. Perhaps, then, it’s no surprise that mechanics have to deal with all sorts of crazy situations.

The community “Just Rolled Into The Shop” on Reddit collects the funniest and wildest things auto mechanics have come across on the job. Exhaust pipe on an electric car? Check! A car frame rusted so badly it has holes in it? Check! So, Pandas, scroll down and see the newest examples of the madness mechanics have to deal with almost daily.

More info: Reddit

#1 C/S: Noise From Car

Image source: ironh19

#2 Why Do People Do This?

Is it really that inconvenient or uncomfortable to put your seat belt on? With all the careless and aggressive drivers we have nowadays why would you purposefully put yourself in danger like this?

Image source: Breaditude

#3 A Fancy Key

Image source: ross_liftss

#4 Just Rolled Onto The Flatbed

Image source: TaikiTi

#5 What A Capable Machine

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Visiting The In Laws

Image source: bndn81

#7 Customer States “Don’t Ask”

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Got A New Alignment Tech

Image source: RafIk1

#9 Looking Up Parts Before The Digital Age

Image source: tirefool6

#10 Dude Asked If I Was The Inspector And Then Slid Me $10 Before Giving Me The Keys. Went Under And Found This

Image source: sparklerod

#11 I Don’t Understand

Image source: LifeIsMyDepressant

#12 Just Encountered My First 7-Speed M/T

Image source: kambesama

#13 Poor Teenage Nephew Had A Learning Experience And Needed To Fix His Brakes And Suspension For The First Time…while 6 Family Members Watched And Gave Commentary

Image source: logatronics

#14 1.8m$ Just Rolled Into Our Humble Little Shop

Image source: SabreLilly

#15 My Toyota Part Is Just A Mazda Part With A Toyota Part Sticker Slapped On Top

Image source: RYDSLO

#16 Well This Is My Favorite Customer States Of All Time

Image source: Falsewyrm

#17 Cust Doesn’t Trust Plugs And Patches. Paid For A New Tire

Image source: Courtaid

#18 When You Own An Ev But Miss Your Exhaust

Image source: JingleLarry

#19 My Neighbor Is A Carpenter, He Asked For My Help Replacing His Calipers And This Is What I Saw

Image source: John5788

#20 Trunk Of A Hyundai At That The Yard I Work At

Image source: Alive_Rich_614

#21 Freight Co Just Dropped By New Toolbox Off…

Image source: StylishUsername

#22 A Friend Sent Me This – Serious Car Issues

Image source: Tallguy415

#23 Most Mileage Ever Seen On 2019

Image source: Human-Chapter-2784

#24 Loaner Truck Came Back Like This

Image source: randomredditers

#25 Guess My Service Writer Doesn’t Like Kia

Image source: Saint-Jimmy3

#26 Texas Requires The Front Tint To Be At 25% Or Greater To Pass State Inspection.. This Customer Was Upset I Couldn’t Just “Let It Go“ And Oh Yeah You Can Barely See Through The Windshield

Image source: fidgetspinnerz

#27 Ev Fire On The Lift While Dealer Was Closed

Image source: 541expat

#28 Their Brain Doesn’t Have Memory Controls Either

Image source: cellardrawer

#29 Found This Sitting In The Oil Pan Of A 2011 Bmw 1m. I Have No Clue What It Is Or What It Could’ve Come From. Any Ideas?

Image source: Niall_D125

#30 Porter Took This On A Test Drive And Called Us To Pick Him Up Because The Car Stopped All Of A Sudden

Image source: No-Lime4134

#31 Thought I Was Having A Stroke

Image source: cbl12131213

#32 Getting Called A Scammer For Not Wanting To Patch This

Image source: ronatico

#33 Plastic Control Arms. Never Thought I Would See The Day

Image source: Windowsweirdo

#34 Operator Went Full Beans Through Granite For 25 Hours And Never Thought To Change The Teeth

Image source: Alexxxx89

#35 Just Rolled Into My Shop – Leased A Warehouse After 15 Years Of Working On My Cars In The Street

Image source: BKCowGod

#36 If I Didn’t Hold It In My Hand I Would Not Believe It Existed… An Aluminum Brake Disc

Image source: jcforbes

#37 I’m Starting To Think He Lied On His Resume

Image source: Ok_Abbreviations6845

#38 The Duality Of Chevy Truck Owners

Image source: reznTM

#39 Was At A Pawn Shop Last Weekend, They Say A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words

Image source: TheyCallMeDubie

#40 Ford, I Hate You

Image source: TomJoshuaK

#41 I Can’t Think Of A Second Reason To Have This In A Lexus Nx300

Image source: patdashuri

#42 It’s Refreshing When A Hyundai Shows Up With The Key

Image source: Bleades

#43 Just Rolled In With Two Confirmed K**ls On The Imperial Japanese

Image source: the_dunc_

