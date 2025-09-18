43 Times Customers Left Mechanics Speechless With What Just Rolled Into Their Shops (New Pics)

Mechanics recommend that we bring our cars in for maintenance visits every six or 12 months. But blessed be the car owner who actually does that. In reality, owners wait an average of four months before addressing their “check engine” lights. Perhaps, then, it’s no surprise that mechanics have to deal with all sorts of crazy situations.
The community “Just Rolled Into The Shop” on Reddit collects the funniest and wildest things auto mechanics have come across on the job. Exhaust pipe on an electric car? Check! A car frame rusted so badly it has holes in it? Check! So, Pandas, scroll down and see the newest examples of the madness mechanics have to deal with almost daily.
#1 C/S: Noise From Car
#2 Why Do People Do This?
Is it really that inconvenient or uncomfortable to put your seat belt on? With all the careless and aggressive drivers we have nowadays why would you purposefully put yourself in danger like this?
#3 A Fancy Key
#4 Just Rolled Onto The Flatbed
#5 What A Capable Machine
#6 Visiting The In Laws
#7 Customer States “Don’t Ask”
#8 Got A New Alignment Tech
#9 Looking Up Parts Before The Digital Age
#10 Dude Asked If I Was The Inspector And Then Slid Me $10 Before Giving Me The Keys. Went Under And Found This
#11 I Don’t Understand
#12 Just Encountered My First 7-Speed M/T
#13 Poor Teenage Nephew Had A Learning Experience And Needed To Fix His Brakes And Suspension For The First Time…while 6 Family Members Watched And Gave Commentary
#14 1.8m$ Just Rolled Into Our Humble Little Shop
#15 My Toyota Part Is Just A Mazda Part With A Toyota Part Sticker Slapped On Top
#16 Well This Is My Favorite Customer States Of All Time
#17 Cust Doesn’t Trust Plugs And Patches. Paid For A New Tire
#18 When You Own An Ev But Miss Your Exhaust
#19 My Neighbor Is A Carpenter, He Asked For My Help Replacing His Calipers And This Is What I Saw
#20 Trunk Of A Hyundai At That The Yard I Work At
#21 Freight Co Just Dropped By New Toolbox Off…
#22 A Friend Sent Me This – Serious Car Issues
#23 Most Mileage Ever Seen On 2019
#24 Loaner Truck Came Back Like This
#25 Guess My Service Writer Doesn’t Like Kia
#26 Texas Requires The Front Tint To Be At 25% Or Greater To Pass State Inspection.. This Customer Was Upset I Couldn’t Just “Let It Go“ And Oh Yeah You Can Barely See Through The Windshield
#27 Ev Fire On The Lift While Dealer Was Closed
#28 Their Brain Doesn’t Have Memory Controls Either
#29 Found This Sitting In The Oil Pan Of A 2011 Bmw 1m. I Have No Clue What It Is Or What It Could’ve Come From. Any Ideas?
#30 Porter Took This On A Test Drive And Called Us To Pick Him Up Because The Car Stopped All Of A Sudden
#31 Thought I Was Having A Stroke
#32 Getting Called A Scammer For Not Wanting To Patch This
#33 Plastic Control Arms. Never Thought I Would See The Day
#34 Operator Went Full Beans Through Granite For 25 Hours And Never Thought To Change The Teeth
#35 Just Rolled Into My Shop – Leased A Warehouse After 15 Years Of Working On My Cars In The Street
#36 If I Didn’t Hold It In My Hand I Would Not Believe It Existed… An Aluminum Brake Disc
#37 I’m Starting To Think He Lied On His Resume
#38 The Duality Of Chevy Truck Owners
#39 Was At A Pawn Shop Last Weekend, They Say A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words
#40 Ford, I Hate You
#41 I Can’t Think Of A Second Reason To Have This In A Lexus Nx300
#42 It’s Refreshing When A Hyundai Shows Up With The Key
#43 Just Rolled In With Two Confirmed K**ls On The Imperial Japanese
