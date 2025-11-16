From Depression To Dream Life: 10 Paintings That Convey The True State Of My Soul

After graduating from the University, I could not find a job for a long time, and this led to depression.
I have been drawing all my life, but for some reason, I did not think that I could become a real artist. I had no job, no money, but a lot of free time. I started painting in oils. I tried different genres, but it was the landscapes that pulled me out of a bad situation, they were able to convey the true state of my soul.
I felt bad, but at the same time I deeply believed that a better time would come soon, the clouds would disperse, and behind them, there would be a clear sun. My intuition did not fail me!
This is my first painting, you can see my hope in it.
In the next picture, I was simply unstoppable. I hope you enjoy them.
The second work reflects the bipolar state. Overhanging menacing clouds and in contrast to them a field shining from the sun’s rays.
