From Depression To Dream Life: 10 Paintings That Convey The True State Of My Soul

by

After graduating from the University, I could not find a job for a long time, and this led to depression.

I have been drawing all my life, but for some reason, I did not think that I could become a real artist. I had no job, no money, but a lot of free time. I started painting in oils. I tried different genres, but it was the landscapes that pulled me out of a bad situation, they were able to convey the true state of my soul.

I felt bad, but at the same time I deeply believed that a better time would come soon, the clouds would disperse, and behind them, there would be a clear sun. My intuition did not fail me!

More info: Instagram

#1

This is my first painting, you can see my hope in it.

From Depression To Dream Life: 10 Paintings That Convey The True State Of My Soul

#2

In the next picture, I was simply unstoppable. I hope you enjoy them.

From Depression To Dream Life: 10 Paintings That Convey The True State Of My Soul

#3

From Depression To Dream Life: 10 Paintings That Convey The True State Of My Soul

#4

From Depression To Dream Life: 10 Paintings That Convey The True State Of My Soul

#5

From Depression To Dream Life: 10 Paintings That Convey The True State Of My Soul

#6

From Depression To Dream Life: 10 Paintings That Convey The True State Of My Soul

#7

From Depression To Dream Life: 10 Paintings That Convey The True State Of My Soul

#8

From Depression To Dream Life: 10 Paintings That Convey The True State Of My Soul

#9

The second work reflects the bipolar state. Overhanging menacing clouds and in contrast to them a field shining from the sun’s rays.

From Depression To Dream Life: 10 Paintings That Convey The True State Of My Soul

#10

From Depression To Dream Life: 10 Paintings That Convey The True State Of My Soul

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Thrift Store Find You Have Ever Seen?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Illustrate The Sad Truth Of Modern Life (52 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Driving In Iceland In Winter
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Ashley “Minnie” Ross
3 min read
May, 27, 2017
Sea Turtle Named Lou Learns To Swim Again After Losing Two Flippers In Fishing Nets
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Video Shows How Masks Actually Work In Preventing The Spread Of Covid-19
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.