Culinary Curiosities: 23 Strange Kitchen Tools That Actually Work

Attention, kitchen wizards and culinary adventurers! Prepare to have your minds blown wider than a perfectly risen soufflé. We’ve scoured the depths of the cooking cosmos to bring you a collection of kitchen gadgets so peculiar, they’ll make your grandmother’s egg separator look positively prehistoric.
Buckle up, buttercup, because we’re about to embark on a wild ride through the land of “I can’t believe that exists!” From egg-shapeshifters to bacon-bending marvels, these 23 gadgets are about to revolutionize your kitchen game faster than you can say “julienne fries.” So put on your chef’s hat, grab your sense of humor, and let’s dive into this smorgasbord of culinary curiosities!
#1 Create The Coolest Treats On The Block With The Ice Cream Sandwich Maker – A Sweet Solution For Building Perfectly Crafted, Professional-Looking Ice Cream Sandwiches That Will Make Everyone Scream For More!
Review: “This is awesome! We have already used this so many times to make somewhat healthier alternatives to ice cream sandwiches. It’s really easy to use, really easy to clean, and really fun for the kids.” – Lilli
Image source: amazon.com, icecreamlover
#2 Tired Of Your Eggs Looking…well, Egg-Shaped? Give Breakfast A Geometric Makeover With This Mind-Bending Square Egg Press. It’s Hip To Be Square(d)
Review: “My mom had a square egg press 50 years ago when it as a kid, nd I’d BEG her to make me square eggs. I ordered her one for Easter as a twist on the Easter egg tradition. It gave us both a great flashback to my childhood. Kid and adult approved! It could make for a surprising plate of deviled eggs at a party!” – DK
Image source: amazon.com, DK
#3 Say Goodbye To Garlicky Fingers And Hello To Perfectly Minced Cloves Every Time! This Ingenious Rolling Garlic Chopper Makes It A Snap To Add Some Flavor To Your Dishes.
Review: “I LOVE THIS! Ii have the regular size one and love that too but this guy can make quick work of a whole head of garlic!! You will not be disappointed!” – B. Smith
Image source: amazon.com, yalch⭐
#4 Strip Down To The Good Stuff With This Genius Corn Cob Stripper – The Quickest Way To Get Your Kernels In A Row And Your Corn On The Table!
Review: “As someone who hates how messy corn on the cob can be but loves to buy fresh produce, this tool has been a game changer. my partner likes to eat it straight from the cob. But it takes him less than 30 seconds to de-cob mine. It’s easy to clean also.” – Ashley Lytle
Image source: amazon.com, Kathy M Boudreaux
#5 Your Kitchen Drawers Are About To Get A Whole Lot More Interesting. This Pencil Sharpener Peeler Is The Unexpected And Delightful Tool That Will Make You Smile Every Time You Use It
Review: “This is our second one of these. The last one lasted maybe ten years. Super sharp and really comfortable. Don’t let the novelty shape fool you. This is a really good vegetable peeler.” – Michael
Image source: amazon.com, Michael
#6 Who Needs A Sommelier When You Have This Guy? This Crocodile Wine Stand Will Guard Your Wine With His Life (Or At Least Until You’re Ready To Pour A Glass)
Review: “My wife loves this little guy. Let me just say that the picture does not do it service. He is way more vibrant in real life. Not only is he a perfect fit in the kitchen he has no problem holding a bottle of your favorite wine. Highly recommend to any gator lover.” – Vlad
Image source: amazon.com, Will S.
#7 Slice, Dice, And Chop With Confidence – And All Your Fingers Intact – Thanks To These Ultra-Protective Cut Resistant Gloves. They’re The Cutting Edge Of Kitchen Safety!
Review: “I cook every night and I have accidentally cut myself too many times. I ordered these gloves and they are so comfortable and really work well. The customer service for this company is fantastic! I love that they fit on either hand, no left or right. I use them to cut food, and I also use them to handle raw chicken. It keeps my hands from slipping on raw chicken. I highly recommend these gloves for the kitchen! I feel so much safer using them, and they are easy to clean. Thank you, Raino (Founder & CEO) for a fantastic product and customer service!” – TG
Image source: amazon.com, Zoey & The Moon Baby
#8 Say Goodbye To Flabby, Flimsy Bacon Forever With This Ingenious Crispy Microwave Bacon Cooker – The Secret To Pork Perfection In Just Minutes!
Review: “This little item is perfect! Bacon gets done to perfection while the grease falls on the tray, keeping your microwave clean. It is easy to clean, grease doesn’t attach to it and after many uses, it looks like we just got it out of the box. Buy it!” – Don & Maria Propst
Image source: amazon.com, Chief
#9 Dumpling Dreams Do Come True With This Magical Automatic Dumpling Maker! Stuff, Fold, And Seal Your Way To Perfect Potstickers, Pierogies, And More In Minutes.
Review: “I love this dumpling maker! I used to have a hand operated dumpling press, but it had a lot of issues and was difficult to use. This is super easy to use and definitely speeds up the process of making dumpling. I love the color and I think it’s visually appealing. It makes decent sized dumplings. It’s super easy to clean, works very well, and is offered at a great price. This would make a very thoughtful housewarming gift.” – Washington Apple
Image source: amazon.com, Washington Apple
#10 Crack Open The Secret To Instagram-Worthy Eggs With This Ingenious Golden Egg Maker – A Spin-Tacular Device That Scrambles The Ordinary And Makes Your Boiled Eggs Shine Like Gold!
Review: “I’m a sucker for kitchen gadgets that make living independently easier since my stroke. One use for this is I make my own egg wraps. After spinning the egg, crack into a hot pan and the egg spreads out instantly and when cooked, you end up with a thin egg wrap that only cost the price of one egg and you use what seasoning you choose rather than buying expensive egg wraps at the grocery store that has an ingredient list full of items you can’t pronounce.” – marc wagner
Image source: amazon.com, Mark Williams
#11 Bring The Campfire Inside And Make S’more Memories With Your Loved Ones, Courtesy Of The Tabletop Indoor Electric S’mores Maker. It’s All The Gooey Goodness Without The Great Outdoors!
Review: “This is our new favorite family night treat! Super easy to use and assemble, our kids love it! It makes me feel a little more comfortable since there is no actual fire. Will definitely be using this for game nights too in the future. Easy to clean as well the tray come apart.” – Megan A.
Image source: amazon.com, Megan A.
#12 Keep Your Cereal Crispy And Your Milk Cool With The Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl. This Breakfast Game-Changer Lets You Savor Every Bite To The Very Last Spoonful!
Review: “Wow!!! Where has this been all my life? It’s the perfect size and the best invention yet. Definitely buy it if you hate soggy cereal!!” – JB
Image source: amazon.com, JB
#13 Tired Of Wrestling With Cold Butter Like It’s A Block Of Ice? This One Click Stick Butter Cutter Will Have You Spreading Like A Pro
Review: “It’s perfect for cooking, table use, conversation, can’t imagine how I made it without one. If you set the butter out to warm it slightly it does better. However it will cut cold butter right out of the refrigerator.” – Ricky C.
Image source: amazon.com, Jessie Peng
#14 Get A Grip On Tender, Fall-Apart Meat With These Fierce Meat Shredder Claws – The Perfect Tool For Tearing Into BBQ, Pulled Pork, Or Any Shredded Masterpiece!
Review: “We’ve been on a shredded chicken breast kick and were using table forks to do the shredding. It was a miserable task and we dreaded it but prefer the taste of shredded chicken over other cooking methods. I saw these in a newsfeed article on inexpensive things that will save you time. It seemed too good to be true but after quickly shredding 4 chicken breasts we have to say it definitely saves a lot of time and effort. I think they are actually intended for larger cuts of meat like roasts so are kind of bulky but worked really well on the chicken breasts. Life changing.” – Michele
Image source: amazon.com, Bryan
#15 Elevate Your Burger Game With The Stuffed Burger Press Kit – The Ultimate Tool For Creating Juicy, Perfectly Filled Patties That Will Make Your Taste Buds (And Your Guests) Go Wild!
Review: “These work great. We use them mostly for stuffed burgers, but my kids love little sliders made out of turkey burger. Have experimented with different stuffing, but have to say crumbled bacon and cheese is.my all time favorite.” – Shaun
Image source: amazon.com, Shaun
#16 Say ‘Goodbye’ To Burnt Fingers And ‘Hello’ To Paws-Itively Adorable Oven Mitts! These Bear Hands Are The Perfect Blend Of Fun And Function, Keeping Your Hands Safe While Adding A Touch Of Whimsy To Your Kitchen
Review: “These are so cute! And they work great! The best part about these oven mitts is telling visitors that I use them to get food out of the oven when it’s “beary hot!” If they don’t appreciate the joke, they don’t eat.” – Laverne
Image source: amazon.com, John M.
#17 This Little Piggy Went To The Kitchen… To Separate Your Eggs! This Silicone Piggy Egg Separator Is The Cutest Way To Achieve Yolk-White Harmony In Your Baking
Review: “I can’t believe I wasted all those years on bad egg separators. This is easy to use, works flawlessly, and it is cute to boot.” – Richard E. Elder
Image source: amazon.com, Richard E. Elder
#18 Avocado Hand? Never Heard Of Her! This 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer Will Have You Slicing, Dicing, And Pitting Avocados Like A Pro (Without Sacrificing Any Fingers)
Review: “If you eat avocados, you NEED this! Seriously has been the best kitchen gadget we’ve had! It makes cutting avocados incredibly easy and taking the seed out easy as well (no more hitting the seed with a knife to get it out). It’s sharp enough to get the job done but not enough to cut your hands. It’s also comfortable and easy to use. Advice for cleaning is to clean it right after you’re done, otherwise it’s a lot harder to clean when the avocado has dried. Great kitchen tool for a great price!” – Ashley & Brian
Image source: amazon.com, Mom of 2
#19 Make Quick Work Of Those Pesky Strawberry Tops With The Strawberry Huller – The Sweetest Solution To Getting Your Berries Prepped For Snacking, Baking, Or Just Enjoying As Is!
Review: “Very nifty little gadget. Effective at hulling strawberries and it even works on pineapples. I’m finding that I use it more often than I originally thought I would.” – LC
Image source: amazon.com, LC
#20 Add A Dash Of Whimsy To Your Meals With This Cheeky Condiment Topper – A Little Fellow Who’s Happy To, Ahem, “Share” His Sauce With You!
Review: “Got the “Sir Perky Novelty Condiment Bottle Topper” for my brother-in-law and he just loves it. It is a super humorous and playful kitchen accessory designed to top off condiment bottles, such as ketchup or mustard, in a fun and entertaining way. If you like funny kitchens or, in this case, outdoor grilling items this is for you, it’s funny. It does not look cheap, it is a nice quality item.” – Maciej Swieboda
Image source: amazon.com, Maciej Swieboda
#21 Take Aim At Perfectly Cooked Meals With The Infrared Thermometer Gun – A High-Tech Tool That Lets You Instantly Check Temperatures, Ensuring Your Dishes Are Cooked To A Safe And Savory Perfection!
Review: “The thermostat that came with my fryer seemed to be at least 100 degrees off but this seems to be very accurate. It’s also great for checking engine temperatures and other stuff.” – Spark1
Image source: amazon.com, Spark1
#22 Chop Your Way To Culinary Greatness With The Slap Chop Dicer – The Quickest Route From Boring Ingredients To Irresistible Dishes. It’s A Hands-On Approach To Effortless Prep!
Review: “Time saver.. Very easy to use.. unlike other “similar” products it opens up fully along the middle for easy cleaning.. The blade rotates slightly everytime you depress the plunger making the dicing/chopping process more even and efficient.. Worth every penny..” – Alan
Image source: amazon.com, Ace Dee/Mayo
#23 Unleash Your Culinary Creativity With This Nifty Gadget That Lets You Core & Fill A Banana While Still In Its Peel. It’s Perfect For Nutella Lovers Or Someone Who Wants To Sneak Some Nutrition Into A Sweet Treat.
Review: “Takes a little practice to do it well, but only a little. Lots of fun. I filled bananas with several things including peanut butter, chocolate, Nutella, jelly, and a peanut butter and jelly mixture. It is a little difficult to clean, but the results are worth the trouble.” – justajones
Image source: amazon.com, Sandor Clegane
