“Divorce Was Destined”: 20 Celebrity Wedding Dresses That Stunned, For Better Or Worse

Celebrity wedding dresses take hundreds of hours of needlework, with materials and embellishments sourced from around the globe, designed by the most talented names in haute couture.
Despite the gowns’ hefty price tags, some have divided public opinion because of unconventional details and patterns.
Others have been heavily questioned due to the designer’s history, as was the case with Kate Moss’ shimmery John Galliano dress, while certain looks have been marred by family drama, like Nicola Peltz’s elegant Valentino gown.
From Dua Lipa’s “impeccable” Chanel dress to Hailey Bieber’s “Vegas-like” Off-White design, here are 21 celebrity wedding dresses that have polarized fans.
#1 Zoë Kravitz
For her 2019 wedding to Karl Glusman, Zoë donned a ballerina dress inspired Audrey Hepburn’s gown in the 1957 film Funny Face.
Just like Audrey’s, Zoë’s bridal look featured a bateau neck and a drop waist.
It was designed by the actress’ longtime friend, Alexander Wang , who worked on it for about a year at his New York atelier.
Zoë accessorized the tea-length dress with subtle white flats, stud earrings, and a bow-topped headband.
The timeless dress failed to impress social media users, who said its drop-waist silhouette made Zoë, who is 5′ 2″ (1.57 m) tall, look shorter than she is.
“I’m 5’2 and I have never looked this short in my adult life. It’s definitely the design of the dress,” one observer said.
“The dress was literally giving ‘I’m 12 and this is my first communion AND wedding,’” another person joked.
“Her divorce was destined the day she chose that outfit,” one netizen concluded.
Their marriage was short-lived, as Zoë filed for divorce months later in 2020. The Batman actress later said she realized marriage wasn’t right for her and Karl after the couple took an isolated trip to upstate New York, per W magazine.
Zoë also said she needed space to figure out her own identity. “It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am,” said the star, who is now engaged to Harry Styles.
Image source: alexwangny, zoeisabellakravitz
#2 Hailey Bieber
For her 2019 wedding to Justin Bieber, Hailey wore a strapless, off-the-shoulder design that was both romantic and sensual.
The model entrusted the late OFF-WHITE designer Virgil Abloh, who was a close friend of hers, with creating the dress.
The Biebers exchanged vows in front of 154 guests at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. The event was their second wedding, as the couple legally married in a low-key courthouse ceremony in 2018.
Hailey had a clear vision for her wedding gown, which included long sleeves extending past her wrists and an open back.
The pearl-encrusted gown also featured a huge lace train and a long embroidered veil.
Abloh, who had never designed a bridal gown before, said he wanted to make the dress “fun and youthful just the same, but still traditional.”
Hailey’s look polarized fans, with one writing that the embroidered quote on the train “ruined” the dress and made it look “trashy,” while another commented that the bride looked stunning.
“It would’ve been nice if it weren’t sheer. Looks like a cheap dress you’d wear to get married in Vegas by Elvis,” one person joked.
“Feels like a threat,” one observer said about the quote on the veil.
The Rhode founder wore two more bridal looks throughout the evening, kicking off the reception in a custom halter-neck gown by Ralph & Russo before changing into a silk Vera Wang slip, per People.
Image source: haileybieber, haileybieber
#3 Emma Thompson
For her 1989 wedding to Kenneth Branagh, Emma defied wedding tradition in a printed look with matching multicolored heels.
Inspired by Renaissance fashion, her eye-catching knee-length dress featured a vibrant print in shades of pink, purple, and green.
To complete the look, the acclaimed British actress opted for a dramatic headpiece that perfectly captured 1980s fashion.
The couple appeared in several films together, including Fortunes of War, Henry V, and Much Ado About Nothing.
They exchanged vows at Cliveden House, a lavish country house hotel in Taplow, Berkshire, England.
While many praised the bride for her unconventional approach to bridal fashion, social media users were divided over her choice of dress.
“I’m pretty sure I had that pattern on a duvet in the 90s,” one Redditor commented.
“Emma Thompson’s dress was pretty & she deserved better than Kenneth Branagh,” another said.
“Actually that dress is working for me. It’s unique and I like the colors and pattern,” a separate user wrote.
The actors divorced six years later after Emma reportedly discovered Kenneth was having an affair with Helena Bonham Carter. The Love Actually actress married Greg Wise, her current partner, in 2003.
Image source: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images
#4 Demi Lovato
For her 2025 wedding to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, Demi opted for a long, off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown.
The Skyscraper singer, who rose to fame as a teenager on Disney Channel, married the musician in front of 135 friends and family at the Bellosguardo Estate in Santa Barbara.
The haute couture creation was made with pearl white silk satin and featured the designer’s iconic corseted bodice and draped skirt.
At the time, the dress made headlines due to its striking similarity to the wedding gown worn by another Disney Channel alum: Miley Cyrus.
“Demi is obsessed with Miley and nobody will convince me otherwise. This is Miley’s wedding dress,” one user claimed.
“They are both grown women. We don’t care if Miley wore the dress first. They look stunning,” a fan countered.
Despite the similarities, Demi wore a custom-made gown, while Miley reportedly wore a made-to-order Westwood gown for her 2018 wedding to Liam Hemsworth that retailed for $8,600.
Demi’s gown was perfected over five fittings, during which members of the Vivienne Westwood couture team flew from London to Los Angeles.
“When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted] I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs—specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body,” the bride said.
“I love everything about the dress.”
Image source: vogueweddings
#5 Kourtney Kardashian
For her 2022 wedding to Travis Barker, Kourtney donned an unorthodox, lingerie-inspired dress.
The reality star walked down the aisle in a short lace frock designed by Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.
Her look featured a satin corset and a sweeping hand-embroidered veil that included the words “family, loyalty, respect,” as well as the groom’s head tattoo of the Virgin Mary.
The design was a stark departure from the floor-length Givenchy gown that her sister Kim wore for her 2014 wedding to Kanye West and the mermaid-style Vera Wang dress that her sister Khloé chose for her 2009 wedding to Lamar Odom.
For Kourtney, however, her minidress was a “dream come true.”
“This was all planned and made into my dream come true all so so quickly and I’m so grateful to everyone who put their all into making it all happen!” she wrote on Instagram.
The eldest Kardashian sister wed the Blink-182 drummer on three separate occasions, rocking a different unconventional look each time. Their main wedding ceremony took place in Portofino, Italy.
She drew inspiration for the frock after seeing Axl Rose’s ex-girlfriend Stephanie Seymour walk down the aisle in a high-low dress in the November Rain music video.
Unlike many brides working with Dolce and Gabbana, Kourtney revealed that she only had one fitting with the haute couture designers before her special day.
“We had one real fitting in Milan,” the mom of four told Vogue. “I remember [Dolce] was, with his teeth, taking the bones out of the boning out of the sample dress. Then he just completely re-structured that dress on me. He’s such an artist.”
Image source: kourtneykardash, kourtneykardash
#6 Kandi Burruss
For her 2014 wedding to Todd Tucker, Kandi stunned in a trumpet-style dress with details that came from around the world.
Designed by Reco Chapple, the unconventional frock was made with mesh n*de illusion material for the foundation that was made in New York City.
The bride’s ostrich feathers were flown in from China, while the Swarovski crystals hand-woven into the dress were flown in from India.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star didn’t wear a veil and opted for a princess tiara that was custom-made by Kevin Russell.
The intricate design took over a week and a half to complete and reportedly carried a price tag of $20,000.
As Kandi explained, the wedding theme was inspired by the comedy classic Coming to America.
Lions at the entrance, elaborately dressed performers dropping rose petals, drummers, and dancers were part of the entertainment.
“I love her but she’s just a little bit tacky tbh,” one Reddit user said.
“It’s like the Project Runway challenge where they create outrageous looks along with a ready to wear version of it,” joked someone else.
“The feathers and rhinestones don’t bother me. That body stocking holding it all together though is horrific,” another commenter said.
One user disagreed, writing, “I don’t really care for any of the details of it but like it as a whole. If that makes sense.”
Kandi and Todd, a producer on the reality show, wed at the Le Fais Do-Do event facility in Atlanta, Georgia.
The theme of the ceremony was inspired by the country where their romance began: South Africa, where they went on a cast trip during season four of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.
The couple, who share two children, even had a Bravo special, Kandi’s Wedding, dedicated to the nuptials.
Unfortunately, their love story didn’t stand the test of time. Kandi filed for divorce in November 2025, ending a 11-year marriage after she reportedly discovered Todd was having an affair.
Image source: Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
#7 Lauren Sánchez
For her 2025 wedding to Jeff Bezos, Lauren surprised everyone with a look that was a departure from what people were used to seeing her wear.
From its destination in Venice to its star-studded guest list and reports that the multi-day celebration cost an estimated $50 million, the couple’s lavish wedding generated plenty of headlines.
One of the biggest talking points was undoubtedly Lauren’s dress. To walk down the aisle, the former reporter entrusted Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana with creating an intricate high-neck gown.
The bridal look featured 180 silk chiffon-covered buttons, hand-appliquéd Italian lace, and a traditional tulle-and-lace veil.
According to Vogue, it was inspired by the dress Sophia Loren wore in the 1958 film Houseboat.
The sartorial creation took an astonishing 900 hours of atelier work to be complete.
“It went from ‘I want a simple, s*xy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’” said the bride, known for her sensual, revealing style. “I feel like a princess.”
However, many people were not convinced. “I don’t think the old-school top matches the trendy mermaid bottom, and I don’t understand the spaghetti straps (or what look to be spaghetti straps) under the lace top,” one Redditor shared.
“The buttons on the front completely ruin it. And it’s super weird to have them front and back,” another user noted.
“All the money in the world and it looks off. It just feels like a LOT of different style elements mashed together,” one critic echoed.
One netizen said the fabric was beautiful, but the design made it look as though Lauren had put the dress on backwards.
“It’s obviously got the amazing workmanship and skill that any D&G wedding gown usually has. But I’m just a bit uninterested in this particular piece. She looks lovely though,” someone else summarized.
Image source: voguemagazine
#8 Nicola Peltz
For her 2022 wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola chose a long, now-controversial Valentino gown complete with lace opera gloves.
The breathtaking dress featured a crisscross back, a sleeveless square neckline, and a cathedral-length train.
The young couple said “I do” at the bride’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida
Nicola’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, told Vogue that what they loved most about the “magnificent” custom-made gown was its “simplicity.”
Fremar and Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli worked on the elegant design for a year.
The dress has since become one of the many talking points surrounding the Beckham family feud.
“I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola told Variety in 2022.
Trying to shut down speculation about bad blood between them, Nicola clarified at the time, “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”
However, in a string of bombshell Instagram Stories posted this year, the groom claimed that his mother, popstar-turned-designer Victoria Beckham, had promised to design her daughter-in-law’s wedding dress but canceled “in the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her design.”
This forced Nicola to “urgently” find a new dress, Brooklyn claimed.
Victoria, who previously designed her friend Eva Longoria’s wedding dress, has not addressed the allegations made by her son about Nicola’s gown.
“I cannot get past the evil vibes. But gorgeous dress,” one Redditor quipped under a photo of the bride’s Valentino Haute Couture.
Image source: Vogue
#9 Jennifer Lopez
For her 2022 wedding to Ben Affleck, Jennifer said she wanted her gown to scream both “Latin” and “Southern Belle.”
The Marry Me singer entrusted Ralph Lauren with bringing her vision to life.
The result was a long turtleneck dress with a voluminous ruffled skirt, flared cape sleeves, and an open mesh back.
To create the ruffle skirt, the designer sewed in over a thousand handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric .
The Ralph Lauren design also featured a dramatic cathedral-length veil and a long train that J.Lo said made it “so hard” to walk in.
The gown was the first of three Ralph Lauren dresses that comprised her lineup of looks for the wedding, which took place at their $68 million estate in Riceboro, Georgia.
“She’s always beautiful but I hate this dress,” one Redditor admitted.
People compared the gown to everything from flamenco dresses to “90s homemade Barbie cakes.”
“It feels busy. The mock turtleneck, the sleeves, plus the ruffles on the bottom is too much,” one netizen concluded.
Meanwhile, one fan said of the bridal look, “I think she looks beautiful. I even love the ruffled collar. Also I like that she tried a different style than we usually see her in.”
The actors, who met in 2001 while filming the movie Gigli, finalized their divorce in 2025 after giving their relationship a second chance.
Bennifer 2.0 reportedly didn’t last due to Ben’s alleged “erratic mood swings,” a source told People magazine.
The two had previously been engaged in 2002 and separated two years later. At the time, the Office Romance star cited Ben’s discomfort with media scrutiny as the reason for their split.
Image source: Vogue
#10 Chloë Grace Moretz
For her 2025 wedding to Kate Harrison, Chloë went for an original light blue dress.
Both Chloë and Kate’s looks were designed by Louis Vuitton. The couple had three fittings but, keeping with tradition, didn’t see each other’s outfits ahead of the wedding.
“To include my fiancé and my partner in that, it just speaks very highly to Nicolas [Ghesquière]’s character, the community that he’s created at LV—it just feels really monumental in a way,” the actress told Vogue.
She compared the color of her wedding dress to “ice cream” and a “confection.”
“I honestly don’t even know if words can put together how I feel,” Chloë said. “I love that it feels very Old Hollywood, and of course the color.”
The idea of a blue wedding dress came to Chloë when she attended the Academy Gala with Louis Vuitton and wore a blue leather dress.
“I remember immediately talking to [my stylist] Nell, and I was like, maybe we should think about doing this [color for my wedding].
“I never really envisioned a wedding dress in my mind growing up, so when we started talking about what that would look like, I knew I would do something non-traditional.”
The 29-year-old star did wear white for her after-party look, which consisted of a custom jacket, trousers, and a cowboy hat.
She and Kate, a model, began dating in 2018 and confirmed their engagement in early 2025.
One fan commented, “All in favor of making wedding dresses in other colors than white, raise your hand!”
Image source: chloegmoretz, chloegmoretz
#11 Dua Lipa
For her wedding to Callum Turner this month, Dua picked a dress that perfectly reflected her pop princess status.
Custom-made by Chanel Haute Couture, the bejeweled creation was handcrafted in Paris and took over 1,000 hours of needlework.
The intricate dress was adorned with 480,000 beads by Atelier Montex, along with embellishments by Lesage and 25,000 feathers stitched in by Lemarié.
It served extra drama with a backless design and two-meter train, which also had feathers.
The Training Season singer completed the breathtaking look with a six-meter veil, hand-embroidered with even more crystals and feathers.
Many people loved the design, with one Redditor saying, “This look is so pretty I didn’t believe it was Chanel at first. This is the best looking wedding dress they have ever designed by a huge margin.”
“She has impeccable taste. The dress is incredible!” an additional fan said of the gown.
“Her hair definitely should have been up, that back is the showstopper,” someone else suggested.
Meanwhile, others focused on the groom. “Hand always on the cake. The greed of men. Sickening,” one Redditor commented on a picture of the newlyweds posted on Dua’s Instagram page, which showed Callum placing his hand on the bride’s bottom.
Her look for the civil ceremony at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall was far more modest, with the bride wearing a custom Schiaparelli blazer with a nipped-in waist and a matching cream asymmetric skirt.
The star of the wedding attire was undoubtedly her Stephen Jones-designed wide-brimmed hat lined in gold leaf.
“Shiny gloves, pulling buttons? The devil is in the details. This outfit could have been so much better,” an Instagram user commented.
“Fabulous and super stylish for her registry office marriage,” one fan wrote.
After legally marrying in London, Dua and the Eternity actor celebrated with their loved ones at Sicily’s opulent Villa Valguarnera.
The three-day celebration in Italy reportedly cost $1.73 million.
The couple, who began dating in 2024, exchanged vows at a gazebo while Elton John serenaded them with Your Song.
Image source: dualipa, dualipa
#12 Angelina Jolie
For her 2014 wedding to Brad Pitt, Angelina let her and the actor’s children become the artists behind her dress.
According to The Post, Angelina had approached Atelier Versace with ideas for the traditional white gown.
Luigi Massi, the master tailor at the luxury Italian atelier, presented multiple intricate designs to his boss Donatella Versace, but the actress felt something was missing.
“Vivienne, Knox and, indeed, all six of our children are such wonderful artists,” Angelina reportedly told the designers.
That’s how Massi and his team ended up hand-stitching motorbikes, Eiffel Towers, zebras, lions, and other drawings created by Angelina’s children onto the train and veil of her silk gown.
The kids also wrote their parents’ vows and Pax, then 10 years old, was tasked with baking the cake for the ceremony in Correns, France.
“That’s really sweet, one thing I’ve always respected about her is how loving and protective she is of those kids,” one Redditor commented on a photo of Angelina’s one-of-a-kind frock.
“I really liked Angie’s dress for the sentimental value, since her kids drew the pictures,” shared someone else.
“This is still the loveliest idea I have ever heard,” a third fan echoed.
Angelina said Luigi, who had previously designed her 2012 Oscar gown, was like “family” to her, so she couldn’t have entrusted her wedding dress to anyone else.
“He knows and cares for the children, and it was great fun putting it together,” the Maria actress told People in 2014.
The Italian designer said he was honored to create his friends’ wedding dress.
“I have watched the children grow up and I loved creating with their drawings,” he shared.
She and Brad Pitt finalized their divorce in 2024, ending eight years of contentious legal proceedings.
Their split is believed to have been triggered by an incident aboard a private plane in which the Hollywood actor allegedly became physically aggressive toward Angelina and their children.
Image source: gownbridalmarket
#13 Miranda Kerr
For her 2017 wedding to Evan Spiegel, Miranda took inspiration from royalty.
The custom-made, long-sleeved satin creation by Dior was inspired by Grace Kelly’s iconic dress at her 1956 wedding to Prince Rainier of Monaco.
The former Victoria’s Secret angel surprised fans with a design that was the exact opposite of her most famous runway looks.
“A dress that fully covers you creates a sense of purity and mystery,” Miranda said. “I’ve had a lot of fun with fashion, and I used to be more wild, free, bohemian. But in this period of my life, my style is more pulled back.”
The Australian model said her greatest sources of inspiration have always been Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, and her grandmother, who, at 80 years old, had an “effortless chic” style.
Miranda met with Dior’s first-ever female artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, just months after Evan, the CEO of Snapchat, proposed.
The designer explained that Miranda “wanted something like a fairy tale” and a dress that was “emotional and simple” at the same time.
The most fairytale touch of the Dior creation was arguably the appliquéd lilies. Still, many fans felt the fabric did not quite evoke a “Cinderella” aesthetic.
“The arms seem so thick to me…actually the fabric as a whole. It’s very pretty but just seems stiff,” one netizen said of the bride’s look.
“The craftsmanship is beautiful but it really looks like a modesty garment to me,” wrote a separate viewer.
“The top half was too much IMHO, combined with such a heavy headpiece and veil. Overall the look was very conservative,” one observer noted.
To calm down their pre-wedding nerves, the couple did an hour of yoga together in the morning of the ceremony, which was a cozy at-home affair with 45 guests.
Miranda and Evan share three sons, born in 2018, 2019, and 2024. The model also welcomed a son with her ex-husband, the British actor Orlando Bloom, in 2011.
Image source: mirandakerr
#14 Céline Dion
For her 1994 wedding to René Angélil, Céline dazzled in a voluminous ballgown designed by Mirella and Steve Gentile.
The dress featured a sweetheart neckline, fitted waist, and a long skirt with a dramatic 20-foot train.
The couture gown was made of French silk and lace and achieved its shimmering effect through hand-sewn crystal and pearl embellishments.
Céline’s fairytale wedding dress reportedly took 1,000 hours to complete.
Tying the knot in the middle of a Canadian winter called for a long-sleeved design and a cropped white fur coat, which the songstress wore when she arrived at Montréal’s Notre-Dame Basilica.
“The dress couldn’t have been big enough,” the Queen of Power Ballads told Vogue in a 2024 video interview.
The year she got married, Céline explained that she wanted “a princess dress like we dream in our dreams.”
She completed her bridal look with an ornate tiara adorned with 2,000 Swarovski crystals and a long white veil.
Her show-stopping headpiece, which weighed 7 pounds (3 kg), was so heavy that it sent the bride to the hospital.
“When I had to walk in the cathedral, it’s no wooden floor, it’s a carpet. I had an immediate facelift,” she told Vogue.
“And it’s like, ‘Am I going to make it? Am I going to make it to my future husband? But like I said, ‘Oh, I’m Gonna Run to You.’ I did.”
Though she felt well throughout the ceremony, the singer woke up the next day with an egg-sized bump on her forehead after the tiara cut into her head.
“I had to be on antibiotics for about three weeks,” she recalled.
Image source: Laurence Labat/Sygma via Getty Images
#15 Britney Spears
For her 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari, the Princess of Pop wore a custom Versace gown that took 700 hours to create.
Britney married the personal trainer and model at an intimate wedding ceremony outside Los Angeles.
The design featured a plunging neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves.
The gown’s fitted bodice was pleated in the front, while the skirt split into a deep V-shaped leg slit.
Britney added a pop twist to the look with a white choker and tulle gloves embellished with pearls.
Posting a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram, Donatella Versace wrote that the Toxic hitmaker holds “a very special place in my heart.”
“A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour,” Donatella said.
The mom of two accessorized with 62 carats’ worth of diamonds in the form of a tennis necklace, tennis bracelet, and tear-drop earrings.
“The dress itself is very simple but beautiful,” one fan said, adding that they disliked the bride’s hairstyle and gloves.
Britney and Sam, whom she met on the set of the Slumber Party music video, divorced in 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.
Her wedding dress bore some similarities to the strapless satin gown she wore to marry Kevin Federline in 2004.
Image source: samasghari
#16 Lana Del Rey
For her 2024 wedding to Jeremy Dufrene, Lana couldn’t choose between a ballgown and a lace design, so she combined both.
Designer Macye Wysner, founder of the Los Angeles-based bridal brand Cinq, sat on the floor until 4 a.m. in the showroom to get the dress just right.
“We decided to add lace to the skirt and she wanted these pickups with little bows to really put her spin on it. It was very Victorian,” said Madelyn Wysner, Cinq COO.
They also added signature bows to “make it more Lana.”
The Summertime Sadness singer had five fittings before the dress was finalized.
“We did it candlelit, had all the lights off, and made it really private and special for her,” shared Madelyn. “It felt like a sacred, sacred thing that we were experiencing with her.”
The unique wedding dress featured a full skirt and off-the-shoulder neckline lined with lace.
“I’m highly biased as a longtime Lana fan, but I adore this dress and think it suits her perfectly,” a Reddit user shared.
Another fan said they loved the “classic and romantic” design.
A third user added, “Personally I don’t like it. But I think it fits nicely on her and it certainly fits her vibe.”
Lana and Jeremy, a boat captain and alligator tour guide, married in an ultra-private ceremony in the same Louisiana bayou where they first met in 2019, when she took one of his wildlife tours.
A source described the ceremony as “relaxed and family-focused.”
“He’s charming and charismatic in a Southern way, very much a gentleman and he treats Lana really well. She’s an old soul,” the insider said.
Image source: honeymoon
#17 Mariah Carey
For her 1993 wedding to Tommy Mottola, Mariah channeled Lady Di in a voluminous gown.
Designed by Vera Wang, the dress boasted a 27-foot train, while the veil measured an equally impressive 10 feet.
The Always Be My Baby singer and the former record producer said “I do” at New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral in a lavish ceremony reportedly inspired by Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding.
“It was very much like Diana at Westminster Abbey,” Wang told Page Six about the gown.
The renowned bridal designer said Mariah wanted “that level of pomp and circumstance and romance and volume” and had requested a “princess look,” one that matched the lavish fairytale scale of the celebration.
Years later, the hitmaker got a second life out of the voluminous wedding dress for the music video for We Belong Together.
The gown reportedly cost $25,000, so Mariah knew she couldn’t wear it just once. In 2005, eight years after divorcing Tommy, she found the perfect opportunity to reuse it.
In the music video for We Belong Together, Mariah played a runaway bride.
“Since I was going to do a scene with a wedding dress, rather than spend tons of money on a new dress, we just used the one I had lying around!” she said.
One fan said of the iconic look, “Gorgeous dress! Mariah looked fantastic in it. I watched that video just to see her in that dress. The slow motion run, the dress flowing – very dramatic!”
The singer reportedly separated from Tommy because of their creative differences and his controlling nature. She later married actor and comedian Nick Cannon in 2008 before the pair separated in 2014.
Image source: Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images, Mariah Carey
#18 Kate Moss
For her 2011 wedding to Jamie Hince, Kate walked down the aisle in a minimalist, chic dress with a controversial history.
The unique ivory gown featured a V-neckline, sheer straps, and ruffles at the back.
For a Kate Moss “glam meets messy” touch, the British supermodel opted for a sheer train with gold glitter.
The vintage-inspired dress was designed by her close friend John Galliano, who had also done her 21s and 30th birthday dresses. Kate’s first runway show was also for Galliano.
“When I put the dress on, I’m really happy. I forget about everything. [I wanted] a classic Galliano, those chiffon Thirties kind,” the supermodel told Vogue in 2011.
“I’ve lived in his dresses for years, and they just make me feel so comfortable. But it’s so much more couture, couture, couture. Oh my God, the work that’s going into the dress!”
The dress was reportedly designed while Galliano was in rehab. He and his A-list client discussed the style of the gown over the phone, and when he left rehab, he reunited with the model to get to work.
The year before the wedding, an intoxicated Galliano insulted a group of Italian women in Paris using antisemitic slurs.
As a result, he was fired from his role as creative director at Dior, convicted of public insults based on race or ethnicity, and fined €6,000. He avoided jail time due to his enrollment in the rehab facility.
“She dared me to be John Galliano again,” the British designer told Vogue. “I couldn’t pick up a pencil. It’s been my creative rehab. She was very professional and very demanding.”
More than a decade after the nuptials, the custom-made dress and the story behind it continue to spark conversation.
“Too bad Galliano is the person he is, because artistically the man is a genius. This dress is so special,” one Redditor said.
“I love it. Such an airy carefree vibe while also being extremely intricate. The veil is SO stunning!!” another user shared.
“Even if it will go down in history as Galliano’s great return, to me this dress will forever be ugly,” one commenter penned. “From the sheer straps, to the v neckline, to the modesty of the bodice, to the beads and the gold train…all over the place.”
Guests at the Southrop wedding included Anna Wintour, Daphne Guinness, Marc Jacobs, Jude Law, and Kate’s ex Jefferson Hack.
Kate and Jamie, a singer and guitarist, divorced in 2016. Their separation was reportedly caused by jealousy over each other’s friends and differences regarding the model’s partying lifestyle.
Image source: Neil Mockford/Getty Images
#19 Rita Wilson
For her 1988 wedding to Tom Hanks, Rita donned an untraditional short dress that hugged her figure.
The design featured a strapless, lacy neckline and a ruffled peplum around the hips.
The bride styled her hair in an updo and wore a veil that she wrapped around herself.
She and Tom reportedly said “I do” at Rex’s, a popular restaurant in Los Angeles, California.
“That wedding dress is the worst of the 80s and 90s all in one,” one Redditor said of the bride’s look.
“That is the most 1988 wedding dress to have ever 1988ed,” one user quipped.
The couple met on the set of the ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies and were strictly platonic at the time, as Tom was still married to his first wife, actress Samantha Lewes.
After Tom and Samantha divorced, he and Rita went public with their relationship in 1986.
Her 38-year marriage with the Forrest Gump star— or “110 dog years” in Hollywood, as she joked—has remained strong thanks to one relationship rule they follow.
“You never go to bed mad,” Rita said. “I heard that early, early on, and I thought, ‘That’s actually really good.’
“You don’t want to wake up in the morning and have that lingering feeling. So whatever it is, resolve it before you go to bed.”
Image source: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
#20 Sofia Richie
For her 2023 wedding to Elliot Grainge, Sofia donned a custom-made Chanel gown that had all the elements of a traditional wedding dress.
Inspired by the fashion house’s fall 2023 collection, the look featured lace detailing and a long train.
Her classic gown also included a high neckline, scalloped edges, and white and iridescent bead embellishments.
“We created the top of that dress and made it bridal-y. It is such magic. I honestly think Elliot is going to love it,” the model told Vogue ahead of the big day. “He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear.”
Sofia married the British music executive at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, a luxury hotel in Antibes, France.
The bride’s father, singer Lionel Richie, walked her down the aisle and performed at the reception, per The Knot.
Many people disliked the high neckline on Sofia’s dress. “I don’t like this type of neckline at all and I didn’t think for something custom made it was properly fitted,” one Reddit user remarked.
“She is beautiful but it’s just so heavy and overwhelming on her. I don’t personally like it,” another person agreed.
“Wait guys….this is one of my favorite wedding dresses I have ever seen,” one user chimed in.
The reception look worn by the mom of two was also designed by Chanel.
“I can dance, [and] I can move. I love it! It’s traditional Chanel,” she said. “I will be eating pizza and fries in this dress. Pray for this dress. It will be my life’s mission to make sure nothing happens to it.”
Image source: overthemoon
#21 Mel B
For her 2025 wedding to Rory McPhee, Mel B wore a custom Josephine Scott dress.
The ivory gown featured a sheer neck and sleeves embellished with clusters of pearls.
“Mel was a dream to work with, bringing her own sense of style to the occasion,” said Caroline Black, the owner of Evelie Bridal Boutiques in London, who helped the British singer pick out the dress.
Mel B, aka “Scary Spice,” previously said that she was considering having her former Spice Girl bandmate Victoria Beckham design her wedding gown.
“I don’t think it would be fair to just have one. Just have as many as you want,” she teased.
The singer tied the knot with Rory, a hairstylist, at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, the same church where Princess Diana and Prince Charles married in 1981.
She was able to get married there after becoming a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2022.
“She looks stunning and the dress fits her like a glove, but the pearls seem several shades cooler than her dress,” one observer said.
“The dress is stunning but something feels off to me. I thought maybe a slightly fuller skirt or bringing the pearl details into the dress might’ve balanced it out better,” another Redditor shared.
The couple later held a second wedding celebration in Morocco, where Mel B wore a show-stopping strapless red dress entirely hand-beaded with rich red crystals and bugle beads.
The dress, which took over 850 hours to complete, was designed by Justin Alexander.
Bringing her signature Spice Girls style, the musician wore a leopard-print bikini while celebrating her bachelorette party with 36 friends.
Image source: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
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