Hey Pandas, What Are Some Good Truth Or Dare Question Ideas?

#1
There was one on this site last week? A person playing this at a party was asked for a dare. They were dared to go home.
#2
truth- someone you hate and why
dare- to video call a random person/person that u admire with a corn costume, do the griddy and scream the lyrics to “ITS CORN”
i have no idea how i came up with the dare
#3
have you ever eaten ketchup out of the packet
#4
Dare: life up your leg and fart right next to a random stranger
#5
truth- do you have any fetishes
dare -1.dance to a snoop dog song for 30 seconds 2. call your dad and say you got engaged
#6
Dare. Update your Facebook and social media to say you like Ben Shapiro. And it has to be online for at least a week.
#7
Dare: Use “Thousand Years of Death” on someone 💀
#8
Dare: Go up to a random person and do the 1,2, buckle my shoe
#9
Dare: go up to a random person and tell them you’re homophobic
#10
Dare: honk an air horn when someone goes into the bathroom
#11
Dare: binge watch Velma
#12
Dare: go to the bathroom, take a sh*t, don’t flush the toilet, wash your hands, then leave
#13
Truth: Have u ever cybered with no fire wall?
#14
Dare: go up to someone and hand em a carton of milk
#15
Dare: Go up to someone and start reading a phone book
#16
Dare: when the person isn’t looking start sprinkling salt into their drink
#17
Dare: actually like for real go do stuff like helping people like seriously and just be nice no joke not lying and do it for 400 million years seriously
#18
Dare:
Sing a nursery rhyme as loudly as possible
Go outside and climb a tree
Call a random number and just scream
#19
truth- who was the best kiss youve ever had
dare- call a random number and say “alright man i got the body where do you wanna meet” then when the person is all confused say “oh shoot” and hang up
#20
truth- when was the last time you pirated tv shows or movies
dare- call your crush and ask if they like anyone
#21
dare… call your father and tell him that you love him.
#22
For Computer Science Students who own mac:
Do you use zsh or bash shell
#23
If you only have a good truth and no good dare but they choose dare; “I dare you to pick the truth next time”
#24
First of all, did y’all know that most of the time everyone plays it wrong? It’s actually to ask a question then if they don’t wanna answer they have to do a dare!
Anyways, for truth I like –
• Who’s the oldest person you’ve ever had a crush on?
• Have you ever liked a cartoon character?
• Did you actually want to come?
• Who’s the gayest looking one here? ( this one is hilarious sometimes )
For dare –
• call the 3rd most recent person on your phone
• switch phones with the person of your right for 2 minutes, under the condition nobody calls or texts anyone.
• imitate a close friend’s walk
( bonus points if they’re there.)
• talk like the person to your left until your next turn
#25
Had this in 6th grade…
A kid dared his friend to call the most hated teacher in school(just strict, kinda) his “snoogly woogly bear”. Very embarrassing. Perfect dare. The truth was “who is the ugliest in this group” and stumped the other kid for a while.
#26
Go somewhere fairly quiet with other people around . Drop a marble on a hard surface and start yelling about losing your glass eye , and can someone help you ? But everytime someone seems to almost grab it you fling it across the room again
#27
