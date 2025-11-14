Jung Von Matt Exposes What Porcelain Figures Really Think

Here’s what Jung von Matt did for Viennese porcelain manufacturer Augarten who has been handcrafting pretty little porcelain figures and kitchenware for 300 years but couldn’t reach young people.

Now they’re far from being antiquated and dusty.

#1 Someone Call Vogue

Jung Von Matt Exposes What Porcelain Figures Really Think

Image source: augarten_porzellan

#2 Everyday Is A Cheat Day

Image source: augarten_porzellan

#3 Relatable

Image source: augarten_porzellan

#4 That’s How You Make An Entrance

Image source: augarten_porzellan

#5 Once In A Lifetime

Image source: augarten_porzellan

#6 Wooo, That’s My Song!

Image source: augarten_porzellan

#7 I’m In A Band Now. Tour Dates Coming Soon

Image source: augarten_porzellan

#8 I Think I Found My Superpower

Image source: augarten_porzellan

#9 Bribing Your Own Dog Is Ok, Right?

Image source: augarten_porzellan

#10 Fashion

Image source: augarten_porzellan

