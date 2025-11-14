Jung Von Matt Exposes What Porcelain Figures Really Think

Here’s what Jung von Matt did for Viennese porcelain manufacturer Augarten who has been handcrafting pretty little porcelain figures and kitchenware for 300 years but couldn’t reach young people.
Now they’re far from being antiquated and dusty.
More info: Instagram
#1 Someone Call Vogue
Image source: augarten_porzellan
#2 Everyday Is A Cheat Day
Image source: augarten_porzellan
#3 Relatable
Image source: augarten_porzellan
#4 That’s How You Make An Entrance
Image source: augarten_porzellan
#5 Once In A Lifetime
Image source: augarten_porzellan
#6 Wooo, That’s My Song!
Image source: augarten_porzellan
#7 I’m In A Band Now. Tour Dates Coming Soon
Image source: augarten_porzellan
#8 I Think I Found My Superpower
Image source: augarten_porzellan
#9 Bribing Your Own Dog Is Ok, Right?
Image source: augarten_porzellan
#10 Fashion
Image source: augarten_porzellan
