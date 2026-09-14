“40 Years Of Hiding These”: 85 Rare And Unexpected Body Quirks That Left People Fascinated

The human body is pretty amazing, and I mean that in the true sense of the word: it’s both impressive and, at times, genuinely surprising. It’s easy to take that for granted, forgetting that our bodies aren’t just what we see on the outside, but a complex, interconnected network of cells, tissues, organs and bones working together in ways we don’t always understand.
It’s just as easy to forget that beyond the obvious differences in how we look, we’re all unique in ways we might never expect—that is, until someone shows off a “party trick” like touching their nose with their tongue. (I pretty much made this my unofficial life mission after watching my grandmother do it.) Some of these quirks are more common than others, but some are the kind of anomalies you’d rarely come across, and those are exactly what this list is about.
#1 My Niece Has 6 Fingers On Both Hands
Image source: mugheesdogar
#2 My Child That Was Born Last Week Has Natural Blonde Highlights
Image source: duckfart88
#3 I Was Born With One Of The Rarest Forms Of Belly Buttons In The World
Image source: anonymous
Looking through this list, you’d be excused for thinking your body is hardly unique. After all, how many of us can say we have a whole extra set of teeth, a naturally forked tongue, or a mysterious spot that glows under UV light? But that doesn’t mean your body is anything less than one of a kind. In fact, as Dr. Sermed Mezher reminds us, each of us has differences that “manifest in our genetic makeup, cognitive processes, emotional responses, life experiences, and even in the microscopic communities of bacteria that live within us.”
#4 I Have Vitiligo & Heterochromia
I was born with Heterochromia & developed Vitiligo when I was around 8-9 years old. I used to hate living with both conditions, but have learned to embrace & love my appearance.
Image source: brysizzlle
#5 I Was Born With A Giant Congenital Nevus
Image source: DramaticallyFalls
#6 My Tongue Is Naturally Forked
Image source: Iamurcouch
That first one—genetic makeup—might seem pretty obvious. You only need to have watched a single episode of CSI to know that DNA can be pretty useful for distinguishing one person from another. But did you know that, according to the National Human Genome Research Institute, any two people’s genomes—complete sets of DNA instructions found in every cell—are typically around 99.6% identical? Don’t let that seemingly small 0.4% margin fool you, though.
#7 Vitiligo Turned My Eyelashes And Beard White
Image source: DMG30000
#8 I Have A Birth Defect That Makes Me Unable To Bend My Thumbs
Image source: hugehorseshoecrab
#9 I Have (Almost) No Eye Colour
Image source: Mxcharlier
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, humans show considerable genetic variation, with no two people—apart from identical twins—being genetically identical. Most of these genetic differences have little or no noticeable effect, but some contribute to differences in physical appearance, aspects of personality and susceptibility to disease. And genetic differences can also influence more than what we can see or easily measure. As Dr. Mezher explains, “These genetic differences” can also influence “how we metabolize food, and how we perceive the world around us.”
#10 I Have Fraternal Thumbs, 1 From Each Parent Due To A Genetic Mutation On My Dads Side (Unilateral Brachydactyly Type D)
Image source: cholnic
#11 I Met The Guy Who Has No Middle Joints
Image source: Otherwise-Pick9478
#12 Webbed Toes – After 40 Years Of Hiding These… Ive Decided To Reveal!
Image source: ivfresh
While genetic differences might account for some of the anomalies on this list, it’s worth remembering that all of our bodies are perhaps even stranger than we often realize. Much of what happens inside us is hidden from view: many of our cells are constantly being replaced, electrical signals are firing, and bone is continually being broken down and rebuilt. We rarely give any of this a second thought because, as Cris Tolomia, writing for Quartz, puts it, “that smoothness is the trick. The body only draws attention to itself when something goes wrong, so the ordinary state of being alive tends to hide the parts that are genuinely peculiar.”
#13 I Was Born Without Finger Or Toe Prints
Image source: jedWanderMouse
#14 My Left Hand Is Missing A Finger As It Was What Formed My Thumb
Image source: howdoichooseafandom
#15 I See Your Single Webbed Finger And Raise You Both Hands
Image source: VincePwnsNubs
And maybe that’s part of what makes the human body so fascinating: what we consider “ordinary” is often really just the version of it we happen to experience every day, and no two people’s ordinary looks quite the same. In that sense, although some of the anomalies featured on this list might be pretty rare, they’re part of a bigger picture. The human body is full of quirks, variations and peculiarities, many of which we simply go through life without noticing.
#16 My Blood Vessels Pick Up More Dirt
Image source: toxicatedscientist
#17 My Sons Hair Is Half Straight Half Curly Almost Down The Middle
Image source: CptJonzzon
#18 Feet With No Toe Nails
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And so, while most of us only have eight fingers, two thumbs and ten toes, we each have our own unique traits—maybe a lopsided smile, an oddly shaped ear, or a tongue that reaches the tip of our nose. Because being different, it seems, isn’t the exception; it’s the rule. It’s just that noticing it sometimes requires a closer look.
#19 My Hair Strand That Turned Gray Halfway Then Got Its Color Back
Image source: ztheresurrection
#20 Got Into A Bubble Bath That Was Too Hot And My Fingernails Made A Gradient
Image source: Own-Passage1371
#21 My Pupils Became Asymmetrical During A Cluster Headache
Image source: Bubbly-Trainer7195
#22 My Hands After A Couple Hours In The Cold Due To Thoracic Outlet Syndrome And Functional Acrocyanosis
Image source: Dr__Juicy
#23 I Have An Eye Freckle
Image source: No-Measurement-5667
#24 My Skin Shed Like Snakes
Image source: calikim_mo
#25 I Have An Extra Tooth On The Roof Of My Mouth!
Image source: Ima_Dimma_Do_Ya_Mam
#26 I Have Purple Eyes
Image source: Sorranne
#27 My Sister Is A Ginger And Has Heterochromia. A Genetic Masterpiece!
Image source: anonymous
#28 My Sister-In-Law’s Eyes Are 2 Different Colors, And Her Right Pupil Is Shaped Like A Cat’s Eye
#29 How My Vitiligo Changes From The Winter To The Summer
Image source: inkyedges
#30 My Left Eye Has Two Colors:
Image source: JokerOfGotham
#31 Even Though All The Hair On My Body Is Black, My Mustache And Beard Are Red
Image source: EmilianoVera15
#32 This Is A Condition Called Hyperdontia
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#33 Four Fingers
Image source: TheBluntRapper
#34 This Kid That Goes To My School Has An Extra Finger On His Right Hand
Image source: Storiedmuffin76
#35 This Patch Of White Hair We Somehow Just Found On My Head Today At Only 20 Years Old
Image source: GiddyFishyy
#36 My Boyfriend Has These Swirls On Both Sides Of His Neck
Image source: Gabby_Abby
#37 I Lost My Hair In Spots And It Grew Back White
Image source: fanman5000
#38 Human Eye With True Polycoria (Multiple Pupils)
Image source: Miaaaou
#39 My Hairy Legs
Image source: anon
#40 My Vitiligo Hair. The White Hair Contains No Pigment
Image source: Minkiemink
#41 Mri Photo Of My Brain Yes This Is Real
Image source: brooklynlikestories
#42 My Fiance Has A Spot That Glows Green Under UV Light
Image source: AllPurposeGrunt
#43 My Nail Split, Now I Have Two Little Nail Tips
Image source: Factsonfactuals
#44 My Pinky Toe Nails Grow Completely Vertical
Image source: scottydoeskno
#45 I Have Two Teeth “Fist Bumping” Inside Of My Jaw Bone
Image source: Jay_A_Why
#46 My Grandpas Cool Eye
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#47 How My Facial Hair Only Grows On One Cheek
Image source: RichSlamfist
#48 My Beard Grows 1/4 Orange And Is Split At Pretty Much The Middle Of My Chin (Even Extends Up To My Bottom Lip)
Image source: dr_groove
#49 My Fingers Turn Pale Sometimes
Image source: Cyndakon2
#50 I Have 7 Wisdom Teeth
Image source: dredgeops
#51 We Call It His Spare Brain
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#52 My Middle And Ring Finger Are Connected
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#53 Luckily, Is Not The Middle Finger
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#54 I Have A Double Uvula
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#55 My Thumb Nail Has A Ribbed Texture
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#56 I Can Twist My Leg Around Completely Backwards
Image source: captaincumragx
#57 I Have Dermatographia Which Means I Can ‘Draw’ On My Skin
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#58 The Bits I Found On My Tongue The Other Day
Image source: N0SF3RATU
#59 I Can Touch My Pinky And Ring Finger To My Wrist
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#60 I Can Bend My Toes Back To My Foot
Image source: jeepers101
#61 The Only White Hair In My Body Is Growing On My Eyebrow, And It’s Pretty Big Compared To The Other Hairs
Image source: anon
#62 My Baby’s Third Toe Is The Longest
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#63 The Hair On My Body Grows In 3’s
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#64 Eye After Retinal Detachment Surgery. The Surgeon Had To Cut The Iris Which Resulted In A Permanent Fixed Pupil And Hole In The Iris. The Orange Blob Is Light Reflecting Through The Hole Off The Back Off The Eye
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#65 My Full Body Allergic Rash “Went Around” All My Tattoos
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#66 I Only Get Goosebumps On One Side Of My Body Ever Since I Had Spine Surgery
Image source: crownedPom
#67 I Have A Patch On My Leg With An Abnormal Amount Of Hair
Image source: _Jeffra
#68 The Way The Color Is Coming Back On My Burn Wound
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#69 Went To The Dentist Today, I Already Have All My Adult Teeth But Turns Out I Have A Bonus Tooth
Image source: SensitivePassenger
#70 Scar Changed How My Thumb Nail Grows
Image source: T1MEKilla
#71 My Friend’s Skin Graft After Healing
Image source: iamNebula
#72 My Crooked Index Finger, Thought I Should Leave It Here
Image source: TheEpikUpvoter
#73 My Left Eye Is About 1/3 Grey
Image source: Nico_LaBras
#74 My Hair Got Darker During Pregnancy
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#75 Sometimes My Veins Are Sunken Instead Of Raised
Image source: concloro
#76 Dark Tan Line Showed Up On My Thumb Nail, Won’t Go Away
Image source: Tough_nips
#77 Husband’s Reaction At The Gym When His Body Temp Goes Up Too Quickly
Image source: AsianMuscleMommy22
#78 Nevus Spilus Birthmark
Image source: CardboardCutoutFieri
#79 The Scar On My Hand, From A Skin Transplant From My Upper Arm, Gets More Tanned Than The Rest
Image source: ladysmalltown
#80 This Patch On My Skin Never Tans/Burns. I’ve Had It Since I Was Born!
Image source: xJacon
#81 I’ve Never Seen A Newborn Picture Of My Thumb Heart. Welcome To The Thumb Heart Club Little Guy !
Image source: opium4ever
#82 I Have A Giant Birthmark On My Head
Image source: _throw_away_06
#83 I Have Hereditary Angioedema, Which Causes My Body Parts To Spontaneously Swell At Times (Left Is Normal, Right Is Swollen)
Image source: insangele
#84 Weirdly Shaped Pupil
Image source: Pommunist
#85 Amelogenesis Imperfecta
Image source: [deleted]
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