30 Funny Comics About Animals By Pet Foolery

We love Pet Foolery here at Bored Panda. We have featured the cute comics series—which is created by Minnesota illustrator Ben Hed—many times before, laughing along with his imaginings of animals flirting like humans, the age-old ‘cat vs dog’ debate, and not forgetting his wildly popular comic duo, Pixie and Brutus.
Ben’s self-described “goofy little comics” feature various types of adorable animals including anteaters, badgers, and tigers. But it is cats and dogs, those that we mostly gravitate toward as pets, that are the main stars of the series. Ben himself has two dogs, while his parents have three dogs and two cats, so he has plenty of material for his cartoon drawings!
Pet Foolery’s Instagram page is hugely popular, with the success of Pixie and Brutus, in particular, pushing it up towards 2 million followers. We love funny comics and we love cute pets, it all makes perfect sense really, doesn’t it? Scroll down below to check out some of our favorite Pet Fooleries below, and don’t forget to check here, here, and here for all the Pixie and Brutus you can shake a stick at. Enjoy!
Illustrator Hed of Pet Foolery told Bored Panda that “with random webcomics, it’s not really difficult to continuously come up with creative ideas.”
“However, with animal comics about recurring characters and a continuing story (i.e Pixie and Brutus) I find it’s getting harder and harder to come up with new ideas and jokes.” Scroll down for the rest of the interview.
More info: Instagram | Patreon
