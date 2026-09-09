Someone Listed 8 “Untalented People Who Are Famous For No Reason”, And Now The Fans Are Arguing

Some people become famous because they can sing, act, dance, write, create, or influence, while others become celebrities whose success leaves even devoted pop-culture observers wondering how they ever became household names.
That thought appears to have inspired one social media user to compile a list of eight famous faces they believed had reached remarkable levels of fame without having much talent to show for it, leading the internet to weigh in on who truly deserves a spot in the celebrity hall of fame.
Unsurprisingly, the post soon divided readers, with some enthusiastically agreeing with the selections while others argued that fame can stem from qualities that don’t necessarily fit neatly into the traditional definition of talent.
You can give your verdict too as we take a look at the “untalented people who are famous for no reason” below.
#1 Hudson Williams
“Men really have it easier,” a netizen said about Hudson Williams, adding, “he is only popular because of his appearance.”
The 24-year-old Korean-Canadian actor rose to prominence as Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry, the HBO Max sports romance series.
Despite winning the Screen Award for Best Leading Performance in a Drama Series for the role, critics have called him “overrated.”
“We’ll see how he does in a project that does not have the backing of a steamy book,” challenged one.
Fans, however, denounced the dissent, asking whether being conventionally attractive automatically means someone lacks talent and pointing out that such logic would make several leading men in Hollywood redundant.
“This is what Henry Cavill faced as Superman,” one person said.
Image source: hudsonwilliamsofficial/Instagram, hudsonwilliamsofficial/Instagram
#2 Ice Spice
Ice Spice arrived like a meme set to a beat in 2022.
Munch (Feelin’ U) from her EP Like…? turned Bronx-based Isis Naija Gaston into an overnight sensation, with her orange curls and deadpan lyrical delivery everywhere at once.
Since then, she has continued to amass collaborations, MTV awards, and even a Grammy nomination.
But with every win came the discourse: Was her rise organic or engineered?
The speculation was partly fueled by the fact that her father, Joseph Gaston, was an underground rapper.
Rumors of her being an “industry plant” spread quickly, even as Ice Spice insisted that her rise to fame was fueled by TikTok traction and years of hard work.
Detractors point to catchy hooks built for virality rather than depth.
To them, she is less a rapper and more a product of the algorithm — famous because the internet decided she should be.
“I don’t know anyone who likes her music in real life, so when I hear her songs on the internet, it leaves me annoyed,” a Redditor expressed.
For fans, though, she is as talented as any contemporary genre artist, with one writing, “Those who don’t like her are middle-aged men who project their stupidity by listening to only complex rap.”
“Everything doesn’t need to be super meaningful,” they added.
Image source: icespice/Instagram, icespice/Instagram
#3 Kim Kardashian
If there is an archetype for this debate, it’s Kim Kardashian.
The 45-year-old started as a socialite and Paris Hilton’s assistant before exploding into global fame following a leaked private video in 2007.
Then came her family reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which remains ongoing under its rebranded name, The Kardashians, keeping her firmly in the mainstream spotlight.
When she tried her hand at acting, she was met with criticism over what was described as a “lifeless and monotonous” performance in Ryan Murphy’s legal drama series All’s Fair in 2025.
And speaking of law, Kardashian has also been trying to pass the bar exam for several years.
All of this, according to one netizen, cements her status “as the most talented face who went the farthest in showbiz.”
A supporter, however, pointed to her long list of brands including KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance, SKKN and SKIMS, as evidence of her business acumen.
They argued: “The only reason people don’t like her is that she has had surgery.”
Another, meanwhile, noted that being able to “keep us all talking” should also qualify as a talent.
Image source: kimkardashian/Instagram, kimkardashian/Instagram
#4 Madison Beer
Madison Beer’s story began in 2010 when Justin Bieber shared a link to her YouTube cover of Baby.
She was 11 at the time and grew up in the spotlight, transitioning from viral teen sensation to working musician with albums like Life Support and Imperfect.
However, she is arguably less known today for her music than for her appearance, but for some, even that has become a point of contention as they accuse her of being too polished.
“She is more of an influencer than an artist,” one person said.
“I once saw her selling an ice roller for her face, and I just thought her PR team fumbled at marketing,” another added.
Image source: madisonbeer/Instagram, madisonbeer/Instagram
#5 Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson’s résumé reads like a pop textbook.
After winning Sweden’s Talang as a child, Zara Larsson went on to find international success with hits including Lush Life and Symphony.
Her platinum records, high-profile collaborations and distinctive vocals have since cemented her place in the music sphere.
However, she still finds herself on lists of allegedly untalented celebrities.
The criticism here is very nuanced, with a Redditor arguing, “She doesn’t write her own songs, doesn’t play instruments, doesn’t fit the singer-songwriter ideal.”
For fans, though, her vocal ability more than makes up for it.
“Someone has clearly not heard Zara sing,” one person wrote in response to the list of untalented yet successful people.
“If Zara wasn’t talented, she wouldn’t have been able to open for Beyoncé,” another argued.
Image source: zaralarsson/Instagram, zaralarsson/Instagram
#6 Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson can be classified as Hollywood royalty.
Her parents are actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, while her grandmother is the renowned former actor and model Tippi Hedren.
The privileged “nepo baby” label, therefore, follows her more closely than it does many others.
“Explains why she keeps getting big-budget movies despite her lack of commercial success,” a detractor said.
“She’s way too bland for a career in showbiz,” another added.
Fans, however, were equally fierce in their defense, asking critics whether they had seen her in Suspiria and calling it “a masterpiece.”
They did, however, agree that she “needs a new agent” to sell her flair more effectively.
Image source: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images
#7 Olandria
“She is famous for a controversy,” a netizen opined, and received no pushback in return.
Many, in fact, agreed, with one adding that she “proves fame stems from notoriety as much as good deeds.”
Olandria, for those unversed, was a contestant on Love Island USA Season 7 who made headlines not for her performance on the show but for a meme: an edit that placed her face over George Floyd’s.
The backlash was immediate, turning her into a flashpoint for online outrage.
More drama followed when fellow contestant Huda laughed at a fan using a racial slur against her during an Instagram Live.
According to a critic, “When the scandals d** down, so will her popularity.”
Image source: olandria/Instagram, olandria/Instagram
#8 Hailey Bieber
The most memorable instance of the masses calling Hailey “talentless” dates back to 2023, when she claimed Selena Gomez’s fans were sending her threatening messages.
“No one cares about someone who has no personality and only the name of her dad and husband to intimidate her,” one user wrote.
Hailey, notably, is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the wife of Justin Bieber.
She often faces accusations of carving out a career around branding and aesthetics rather than any particular skill.
However, fans have argued that building a skincare brand that was ultimately sold for $1 billion requires its own form of business savvy.
“She is as much an entrepreneur as the Kardashians. If y’all can respect their hustle, she deserves respect too,” one wrote.
Image source: haileybieber/Instagram, haileybieber/Instagram
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