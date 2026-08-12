Casey Affleck: Bio And Career Highlights

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Casey Affleck: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Casey Affleck

August 12, 1975

Falmouth, Massachusetts, US

51 Years Old

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Casey Affleck: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Casey Affleck?

Caleb Casey McGuire Affleck-Boldt is an American actor known for his nuanced, intense performances. He often portrays deeply conflicted characters on screen.

His breakout arrived with the 2007 crime drama Gone Baby Gone. This role, directed by his brother Ben, showcased his compelling dramatic range.

Early Life and Education

A childhood in Falmouth, Massachusetts, saw Caleb Casey McGuire Affleck-Boldt navigating life with older brother Ben, guided by their mother, a Harvard-educated elementary school teacher. Their father worked varied jobs, from auto mechanic to stage manager.

He attended George Washington University, later transferring to Columbia University, where he pursued physics and astronomy. Though he did not graduate, high school theater had already cemented his passion for acting.

Notable Relationships

Casey Affleck is currently in a relationship with actress Caylee Cowan, making their connection Instagram official in late 2021. He was previously married to actress Summer Phoenix.

Affleck and Phoenix tied the knot in 2006 and later divorced in 2017. They co-parent their two sons, Indiana August and Atticus.

Career Highlights

Casey Affleck’s breakthrough arrived with his powerful performance as Lee Chandler in the 2016 drama Manchester by the Sea. This role earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA Award, cementing his status.

Beyond his acting achievements, Affleck made his directorial debut with the 2010 mockumentary I’m Still Here. He also wrote and directed the 2019 dystopian drama Light of My Life, showcasing his creative versatility.

Signature Quote

“I think acting is a lot like music; it’s a lot like sports. You practice, and you get better, but you also have to leave room for the magic.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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