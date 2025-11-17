I Turned Famous Works Of Art Into Real Characters Using Ai, Here’s The Result (16 Pics)

by

I’m not sure how I became passionate about using neural networks to generate crazy AI art. Probably after I first fed AI pictures of my cat, my grandmother, and my eternal crush Pedro Pascal to see how they would look in the neon-disco style. And I liked it.

Long story short, this time I decided to give AI something worthwhile, something that had become forever silent. I put world-famous statues and paintings (and one Sphinx) into games, the sci-fi multiverse, and Tinder with the help of a generative AI tool to breathe life into them. I grabbed pictures of these objects I found on Google and asked AI to imagine them as action characters. Welcome to the alternate world of GTA pink skies and Cyberpunk 2077.

More info: hey.reface.ai

#1 The Sphinx On Tinder

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#2 The Birth Of Venus On Tinder

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#3 Girl With A Pearl Earring In Cyberpunk 2077

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#4 The Mona Lisa On Tinder

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#5 The Statue Of Liberty On Tinder

All I have to say is that I’m really sorry for that)

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#6 Venus De Milo In A Disney Story. Literally

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#7 Venus De Melleo In Gta

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#8 The Birth Of Venus In Gta

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#9 The Mona Lisa In Gta

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#10 The Greaftau Sininpnx In Gta

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#11 David Of Michelangelo In Gta

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#12 The Sphinx In A Disney Story

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#13 David Of Michelangelo On Tinder

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#14 The Big Buddha In Cyberpunk 2077

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#15 The Discobolus Of Myron In Cyberpunk 2077

Image source: hey.reface.ai

#16 David Of Michelangelo With A Friend In A Disney Story

Image source: hey.reface.ai

Patrick Penrose
