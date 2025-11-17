I Turned Famous Works Of Art Into Real Characters Using Ai, Here’s The Result (16 Pics)

I’m not sure how I became passionate about using neural networks to generate crazy AI art. Probably after I first fed AI pictures of my cat, my grandmother, and my eternal crush Pedro Pascal to see how they would look in the neon-disco style. And I liked it.
Long story short, this time I decided to give AI something worthwhile, something that had become forever silent. I put world-famous statues and paintings (and one Sphinx) into games, the sci-fi multiverse, and Tinder with the help of a generative AI tool to breathe life into them. I grabbed pictures of these objects I found on Google and asked AI to imagine them as action characters. Welcome to the alternate world of GTA pink skies and Cyberpunk 2077.
hey.reface.ai
#1 The Sphinx On Tinder
#2 The Birth Of Venus On Tinder
#3 Girl With A Pearl Earring In Cyberpunk 2077
#4 The Mona Lisa On Tinder
#5 The Statue Of Liberty On Tinder
All I have to say is that I’m really sorry for that)
#6 Venus De Milo In A Disney Story. Literally
#7 Venus De Melleo In Gta
#8 The Birth Of Venus In Gta
#9 The Mona Lisa In Gta
#10 The Greaftau Sininpnx In Gta
#11 David Of Michelangelo In Gta
#12 The Sphinx In A Disney Story
#13 David Of Michelangelo On Tinder
#14 The Big Buddha In Cyberpunk 2077
#15 The Discobolus Of Myron In Cyberpunk 2077
#16 David Of Michelangelo With A Friend In A Disney Story
