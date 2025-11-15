35 Spot-On Answers To “What Do People Think Makes Them Look Cool, But Actually Makes Them Look Like A Douchebag?“, As Shared In This Online Group

Have you ever noticed a person driving a really expensive car but acting out on the road? What about knowing someone who criticizes what others are wearing and thinking that it’s actually cool to judge? What about carving on trees and thinking that they are badass?
People online are pointing out things that are actually more like being a douchebag than being cool. User u/finleyg113 of the Reddit group dedicated to asking all sorts of questions asked “What do people think makes them look cool, but actually makes them look like a douchebag?” And by the looks of it, people definitely think that certain things should be labelled as ‘douchebag’ and not ‘cool.’ Below are 39 brutally spot-on things about this topic.
#1
People who tease guys for drinking “girly drinks”. If a guy wants to drink a Strawberry Daiquiri let him drink it in peace.
You know what is manly? Drinking whatever the f*** you want without giving a s*** what people think.
Image source: garry4321, Heidi Walley
#2
Driving around residential areas too fast in cars with really loud engines and those exhausts that go BANG BANG BANG all the time. They look like nothing other than inconsiderate a***holes.
Image source: blackcurrantcat, Richard
#3
Being mean to serving staff
Image source: bhuvana_, zoetnet
#4
Handing a homeless guy a ten dollar bill and posting it on Youtube
Image source: semnotimos, Johal
#5
Blasting music in public transportation without headphones.
Image source: idontlikeflamingos, Ratana Limnararat
#6
Vandalizing rocks, trees, etc. in parks and nature preserves. It takes you out of the experience when you’re scanning a gorgeous landscape and your eyes land on ‘butthead + dingdong forever’ in bright colors
Image source: Clevercapybara, waferboard
#7
Declaring themselves to a an ‘Alpha-male’, ‘High Value Women’ or anything like that it.
It screams immaturity and lack of self awareness.
Image source: AtomicMonkeyTheFirst, Mohamad Khosravi
#8
It’s just a prank bro, It’s just a prank! – said by every douche about to get their a** kicked because they pushed too far.
Image source: insomniacRA, Fake Pranks TV
#9
Gatekeeping a fandom or hobby. “You aren’t a real fan of XYZ band if you started listening to them after this album”, “You’re not a real beer drinker if you don’t like IPAs”
Image source: 02K30C1, Matthew Kalapuch
#10
Doing something nice for someone and video taping it for clout.
Image source: VoodooMoose-, Danny Duncan
#11
Undermining a person everytime they try to talk.
My ex did this to me and the amount of confidence I’ve lost is terrible. Still recovering after 3 years. Teasing someone when they gather guts to talk in a group and then laughing is useless. Cannot explain how badly it hurts
Image source: quietbeing15, Brooke Cagle
#12
The line between joking and bullying can be a thin one, and a lot of douchebags either dont see it or they just dont care.
Image source: TRA157, Helena Lopes
#13
Using a cellphone in public on speaker.
Image source: cryptoengineer, Ivan Radic
#14
Wearing name brand clothing just because it has the brand written all over the clothing, for everyone else to see.
Image source: OnemoreSavBlanc, barockschloss
#15
Supporting a celebrity that doesn’t give a s**t about your existence online to the extent of bullying and name calling people who don’t worship that celebrity
Image source: Reem-gazelle-2001, Wikimedia Commons
#16
Picking on someone in a group and trying to get everyone else to laugh at them. Not in a hey! everyone’s joking around kind of way- in a being a nasty piece of work and embarrassing the person kind of way.
Image source: OnemoreSavBlanc, Jed Villejo
#17
Picking on weird kids
Image source: YourRoyal_thighness, Austin Pacheco
#18
That whole “I don’t give a f***” attitude online where people just hate everyone and be super edgy, it doesn’t make you look cool, just makes you look like a d***.
Image source: Alodea, Isi Parente
#19
Spitting in public or indoors (this happens in my school, it’s disgusting)
Image source: paul-the-pelican, Frédéric BISSON
#20
Bragging about their income or material possessions
Image source: nightfire00, Chris Yarzab
#21
Being an a**hole to other people to boost your own ego
Image source: serenityx77, GQ Creation
#22
Teachers who are proud of many of their students not passing, if I ever get a teacher like that maybe I should ask why they are proud for being a bad teacher.
Image source: Nightwarper, Eric and Mary Ellen
#23
Judging another person for their interests even if the other person’s interests don’t affect or hurt anyone else. The other day I had an acquaintance tell me how a friend of mine who likes to collect Funko Pops must be such a virgin even though the guy is literally married with a kid on the way.
Image source: Flat_Weird_5398, mamizaza
#24
Keyboard warriors who are actually scaredy cats in real life.
Image source: DeanClipchet, Unknown
#25
Smoking in “no smoking” zones
Image source: cstr0, Leonid Mamchenkov
#26
Judging people who dress differently to them
Image source: jim_mayo, Skinny Guy Lover
#27
Also judging people for their music choices. Like when someone goes through your iPod/Spotify/whatever and is all “eww you listen to this” then proceeds to tell you about the super edgy music they listen to that “no one really knows yet” 🙄🙄
Image source: LuckyBall3788, photosforyou
#28
Pretending to know… Or be something when actually having no Idea….
Image source: living_7hing, Magnet.me
#29
Revving your engines and blasting s***** music through a city neighborhood regardless of the time.
I live in Jersey City and this happens quite often, you don’t look cool.
Image source: JagaloonJack
#30
This is very specific, but I once knew a bloke who thoughy he was cool for not liking Game of Thrones, which is fine, but would then post spoilers of it on social media along the lines of “I don’t watch or care about Game of Thrones, but X died in the most recent episode, unlucky if you saw this”. I fell victim of it once and I literally thought my blood was boiling. I was so angry.
The lesson here is probably to stay off social media before you’ve seen the most recent episode of a show you love…. But still…. F*** that guy.
Image source: Prior_Prism, BagoGames
#31
Failing school does not inherently make you a douchebag, but bragging about it as if it’s something that is cool isn’t the best presentation of character either.
Image source: Imnotnotnotabot
#32
Constantly telling people about the women they’ve slept with or were otherwise involved with. I knew a guy like this in college, he was one of the most obnoxious dudes I’ve known.
Image source: Obamas_Tie, Toa Heftiba
#33
The ones who don’t know how to get attention so they start gossiping about everyone. And I’m like I know your life is not interesting but please have some respect for others and for yourself.
Image source: yourdaisy2, Annie Spratt
#34
driving expensive cars & cutting people off.
Image source: smsx99
#35
I have a coworker who has the “gift of gab” and is very proud of his ability to give people false assurances while being extremely vague, essentially just bombarding them with words until they’re satisfied. It’s a useful trick, I suppose, but when you hear him do it in real time, you realize he’s just a very good liar.
Image source: Primo_DeVito
