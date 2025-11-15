Woman Illustrates What It’s Like For Her To Live In A Patriarchal Society (30 Pics)

Italian artist Chiara is a 25-year-old illustrator and fashion designer. She lives in Palermo, Sicily. Chiara creates sincere illustrations about many topics like love, relationships, and breakups, showing how toxic people wound you and what it’s like to fall in love. She also creates a lot of images connected with feminism, especially women taking back their bodies and not being objectified anymore. Chiara also portrays her fights against anxiety, stress, and boredom.

The artist’s illustrations are often quite erotic and steamy. Chiara is not afraid to portray things the way they are and cause a little bit of a stir. Her style is abstract, simple, and colorful. But the idea behind her art is clear and relatable to many who support feminism, have had some mental issues, and have dealt with heartbreak.

More info: Instagram | behance.net | fiverr.com

#1

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#2

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#3

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#4

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#5

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#6

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#7

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#8

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#9

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#10

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#11

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#12

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#13

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#14

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#15

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#16

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#17

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#18

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#19

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#20

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#21

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#22

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#23

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#24

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#25

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#26

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#27

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#28

Image source: sonostatachiara___

#29

Image source: sonostatachiara___

