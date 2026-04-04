79 Unsettling Mysteries That Continue To Fascinate And Disturb

There’s just something about a good mystery that pulls us in — stories about people going missing, strange paranormal encounters, unidentified bodies turning up out of nowhere, or events that just don’t add up.
You read one detail, then another, and suddenly you’re deep in it, asking a million questions and trying to make sense of something that might never be solved.
People online have been sharing these kinds of slightly creepy, totally bizarre mysteries, and we’ve rounded up some of the wildest ones for you here. The kind that’ll leave even the biggest skeptics scratching their heads.
#1 In 1981, The Badly Decomposed Bodies Of Dean And Tina Clouse Were Found In A Wooded Area Near Houston, With The Whereabouts Of Their Infant Daughter, Holly, Unknown
In 2022, Holly was found alive, after two women in white robes had abandoned her in Arizona 40 years prior.
Image 1 — Dean and Tina Clouse had moved to the Lewisville, Texas area from Florida in 1980, maintaining a quiet personal life with their infant daughter, Holly Marie. By October of that year, they had ceased contact with their families. In 1981, two badly decomposed bodies were discovered in a wooded lot north of Houston, when a local man’s dog returned home from the wooded area with a decaying human arm in its mouth. This was 250 miles from the Clouses’ last known address. Dean had been bound and beaten to death, and Tina strangled. Their unidentified remains simply became known as “The Harris County Does”, and were not verified until 2021, 40 years later. The whereabouts of 1 year old Holly Marie were unknown, as her remains had never been found. Image 2 — Following the forensic identification of her parents in 2021, a nationwide search for Holly Marie Clouse was launched, with police settling on the theory that the killer or killers had abducted her following the deaths of Tina and Dean. This proved to be correct. Holly Marie Clouse, aged 42, was conclusively identified in 2022, living a quiet married life in Oklahoma. She was totally unaware of her true identity. She only knew that two barefoot, robed women had abandoned her at a church in Arizona when she was 2 years old.
Image source: Chemical-Elk-1299
#2 In 1876, 14-Year-Old Karolina Olsson Went To Bed In Her Home In The Village Of Oknö, Sweden, To Remain Asleep For 32 Years, Baffling Doctors And Fascinating The Public
Image source: MsNicoleCoquette
Unsolved mysteries lure us in by creating a mix of fear and curiosity, that our brains just crave.
Experts believe that true crime tales, unexplained cases, paranormal activities and all this other spooky stuff gives us a rush, even if the stories are kind of dark or creepy.
Basically, our brains love the emotional rollercoaster of feeling scared or grossed out, while trying to find the answers at the same time.
Even the weird, negative vibes are addictive because they make the story feel real.
#3 On March 27 1991 3-Year-Old Megan Garner Went Inside To Get A Snack While Playing A Few Feet From Her Tyler, TX Home With Siblings And Cousins. She Has Never Been Found
On March 27, 1991, at approximately 11:00 a.m., 3-year-old Megan Garner was playing at a playground only a few feet away from her family’s residence at Casa Grande Apartments in the 4600 block of Paluxy Drive in Tyler, Texas.
She was with her siblings and cousins, who were visiting during spring break. In total, five children went to the playground: Megan, her eight-year-old sister Fallon, Chance, her six-year-old brother, and Megan’s two cousins Nicky, 8, and Van, 4.
Around 11:15 a.m., Megan returned to the apartment to get a snack and said she was taking some back to the playground.
About 10 minutes later, the other children returned without her, thinking she had stayed with her mother.
When Megan’s mother realized she was missing, she searched the apartment complex and surrounding neighborhood before calling the Tyler Police Department.
Despite extensive searches of the playground, the apartment grounds, nearby streets, no witnesses reported seeing Megan or any suspicious activity.
Image source: Missing_people
#4 In 1993, Six Hikers Were Trekking Near Lake Baikal In Siberia When They Were Suddenly Overcome With Horrific Symptoms
Blood streamed from their eyes and noses, they clutched at their throats and bashed their heads against rock. Why this happened is still unknown.
Image source: littlequeef99
#5 Amazon Prime Glitched On The Ps4. It’s Probably Just A Loading Error But It’s Interesting That Only Certain Phrases Are Readable
Image source: fake_plasticTreez
A recent report found that about 84% of Americans above the age of 13 consume true crime in some form — TV, YouTube, social media, or podcasts.
True crime also stands out as the most common topic of top-ranked podcasts in the United States.
Women are far more likely than men to tune in to podcasts, though. About 44% of women report regularly listening to true crime compared to 23% of men.
#6 In 1997, 23-Year-Old Frédéric Bourdin Pretended To Be Missing Texas Boy Nicholas Barclay And Was Flown To The U.S. He Convinced The Family He Was Their Son And Lived With Them For Five Months Before Being Exposed. The Real Nicholas Has Never Been Found And Remains Missing
Image source: malihafolter
#7 I Think My Apartment Is Changing While I Sleep
I don’t know if I’m losing my mind, but I swear something weird is happening in my apartment.
A few weeks ago, I started noticing tiny things—my phone charger moved slightly, a book I was reading was on the wrong page, my keys weren’t where I left them. At first, I blamed it on stress or just being forgetful. But then it got weirder.
One morning, my couch was a few inches off from where it should be. Another time, a glass I left in the sink was back in the cupboard, clean. The freakiest part? My door is still locked every morning, and no one else has a key.
Last night, I took pictures of my living room before going to bed. This morning… the rug was different. Like, not just moved—it was a completely different rug.
I don’t know what to do. I live alone. I have no history of sleepwalking. I don’t use any substances. Either I’m losing my grip on reality… or something else is going on.
Image source: Street-Society9039, Evgeniya Ivchenko/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#8 Shelly Miscavige, Wife Of Scientology Leader David Miscavige, Was Last Seen In Public In 2007
She then vanished without a trace. Though a 2013 missing person’s investigation allegedly proved she was alive, many former cult members believe she is being held captive in a remote compound.
Image source: Chemical-Elk-1299
But what is it about mysteries that pulls so many of us in? Why do we enjoy the uncertainty and the tension?
One of the biggest reasons we can’t get enough is because of something called the information gap. It’s that weird little itch you get when you know there’s something you should know, but don’t.
Experts call it a “cognitive itch” that nags at you until you figure it out.
Unsolved mysteries usually drop the weird or shocking outcome first — a body shows up, there’s a pool of blood, cash disappears, someone vanishes. They then leave you hanging on the why. Your brain instantly notices the gap and starts looking for answers.
#9 In The Year 1912, 4 Year Old Boy Named Bobby Dunbar Went Missing While On Family Trip. 8 Months Later, Bobby Was Found & Reunited Him With His Family
Almost 100 years later, DNA evidence proved that child who they found wasn’t actually Bobby. No one knows what happened to the real Bobby Dunbar.
Image source: malihafolter
#10 Second Boeing Whistleblower Suddenly Dies After Accusing Company Of ‘Ignoring Defects’
Image source: anonymous
#11 What Do You Think Happened To Kris Kremers And Lisanne Froon?
This case is well-known but here is a recap: On 1st April 2014, Dutch tourists Kris Kremers (22) and Lisanne Froon (23) went on a hike at a trail called El Pianista in Panama. When they hadn’t returned by nightfall, their host family reported them missing and an investigation was launched by Dutch and Panama authorities. Months later, their belongings and some of their remains were found. Investigation of the phones showed that the women (or at least one of them) had probably been alive for at least 10 days and repeatedly attempted to make emergency calls that didn’t go through. The first emergency call was made just hours after they set off on the hike, while it was still daylight. Kris’ PIN was not entered correctly after 5th April despite her phone repeatedly being turned on, meaning that she was most likely no longer alive. Their digital camera showed a number of pictures of them on 1st April hiking and being happy before the pictures suddenly stopped.
On 8th April, the camera was used again at nighttime, capturing the back of Kris‘ head, some candywrappers on a rock, and the surroundings (they appear to be near a cliff but it’s hard to make out). There has been lots of speculation whether the women had an accident, met with foulplay, or simply got lost.
Evidence for foul play: A picture from the camera had been deleted, some of the women‘s bones appeared to have been bleached, the Panama authorities were very reluctant in releasing evidence, reports of other murders in the area Evidence for accident/ getting lost: The two women clearly underestimated the jungle and were evidently unprepared for the long hike, other tourists who hiked the same trail have reported almost getting lost despite following the trail, no suspect has ever been identified, Panama authorities and the girls‘ families (who would have more information than we do) have stated that the most likely scenario is that they suffered a fall and were unable to make their way back. Kris‘ parents were at first reluctant to accept this explanation but later came to the same conclusion.
My opinion: I also believe that there is a lack of evidence for foul play. Europeans like myself tend to underestimate nature, especially in unfamiliar regions like the jungle in Central/ South America. Going by Occam‘s razor, I think the most likely scenario is that they (intentionally or not) left the trail or went too far and either got lost or injured (some of their body parts were fractured, indicating a fall). Kris died on 5 April and Lisanne stayed with her as long as she could before trying to make her way back before succumbing to the elements and her injuries on 10 April. Animals dragged them away, the sun bleached the bones, and the picture got lost through sloppy police work.
However, there are a lot of people on the internet disagreeing with me.
Image source: dkpanda
Curiosity doesn’t fire up if we know nothing at all, though. We all need just a little hint or a peek at the story to realize what we’re missing.
And that’s exactly what a good mystery does. It gives us a taste, just enough to make our brain start buzzing, then holds back the rest.
Our minds basically go into overdrive trying to piece everything together and constantly switching between theories and second-guessing ourselves. This loop keeps us hooked and emotionally invested. It also makes us feel like we’re super close to figuring it out, even when we really have no clue.
#12 In 2008, Marilyn Bergeron Told Loved Ones That Something Terrible Had Happened But Refused To Say What, Calling It “Something Worse” Than Assault Or Witnessing A Crime. On February 17, She Left Her Quebec City Home For A Walk And Vanished
Image source: malihafolter
#13 In May 2011, Timmothy Pitzen’s Mother Took Him Out Of School To Go On A Trip. She Then Committed Suicide And Left A Note Saying Timmothy Is Safe At The Hands Of Someone Trustworthy. He Has Not Been Seen Since
Image source: malihafolter
#14 13-Year-Old Scott And 8-Year-Old Amy Fandel Vanished From Their Alaska Cabin On The Night Of September 4th, 1978
Their mother and aunt returned to find a pot of boiling water on the stove, an open can of tomatoes and a package of macaroni on the counter, but no sign of the kids anywhere.
Image source: malihafolter
Our fascination with danger and the unknown may also come from ancient survival mechanisms.
Recognizing threats in the environment helped early humans survive, and that instinct hasn’t disappeared even today.
Research shows that investigating mysteries may actually mentally prepare some people in a safe way for real-world uncertainties.
It can also sharpen minds and keep problem-solving skills active.
#15 On June 5th, 1991, Hotel Security Went To Check On Someone Only Known As Eduardo. He Was Supposed To Check Out The Day Prior
Instead, they found the decomposing body of a woman and this photo of her and an unknown man. The woman has never been identified.
Image source: malihafolter
#16 On Aug. 27, 1992, 13 Year Old Leigh Occhi Of Tupelo, MS Vanished While Home Alone During Hurricane Andrew, With Her Mother Returning From Work To Find The House Covered In Blood
The daughter of divorced U.S. Army service members, Occhi was living with her mother Vickie Felton at the time of her disappearance. As summer vacation had not ended, Occhi was left alone at home while her mother went to work the morning of August 27. According to Felton, she left for work that morning at approximately 8am, calling to inform her distant the storm was intensifying shortly after. When she didn’t answer, Felton left work to check on her at approximately 9am.
She arrived home to find the garage door still open and the lights on. Upon entering the home, Felton found blood pooled in the hallways and smeared on the walls, with Occhi nowhere to be found. There were no signs of forced entry. Police found a bloody nightgown belonging to Occhi crammed into a hamper, with blood spatter evidence suggesting head trauma. Additionally, blood smear found in the bathroom led investigators to believe the suspect had attempted to clean the scene before fleeing with Occhi. A few days later, an anonymous package addressed to Occhi’s ex-stepfather was delivered to Occhi’s home, containing the teenagers eyeglasses.
Though several suspects have been named, including a local kidnapper Mike Kearns, Occhi’s stepfather Barney Yarborough, and even Felton herself, no conclusive evidence has emerged indicating what happened to Leigh Occhi.
Image source: Chemical-Elk-1299
#17 Natalie Wood Lived Her Life Afraid Of Dark Water. She Disappeared Off Her Yacht In 1981. No One Can Explain How She Got In The Water
Film legend Natalie Wood was 43 when she went on a weekend vacation with her husband and costar Robert Wagner and Christopher Walken, respectively. They had a drunken couple of nights together. The ship’s captain, Dennis Davern reports that there was much tension on the boat that weekend. Wagner, Walken, and Davern all state there was an argument Saturday night (Nov. 28th) where Wagner and Walken were in a heated argument. Wagner admits to smashing a wine bottle on the table and shattering it.
(Davern states “Wagner said, ‘What are you trying to [sleep with] my wife?'”)
Natalie, reportedly, went back to the couple’s stateroom. Walken went outside to “cool off.” Wagner and Davern, reportedly, cleaned up the mess. Wagner claims, after almost 45 minutes, he went to the stateroom and noticed his wife was missing. At the time, Wagner reportedly believed she had gone to shore. At 1:30 AM (Nov. 29th – nearly two hours after Natalie’s disappearance) Wagner phoned the shore asking for help in locating her. He did not call the coast guard. Local volunteers and the harbormaster would call the the coast guard at 3:30 AM.
Two more hours later, Natalie Wood was discovered floating in a cove – buoyed by her large red coat. She was floating “as if in a standing position.” Her eyes were open.The couple’s dinghy was found elsewhere, tangled in kelp. The ignition was off and the dinghy was in neutral.
In the hours after Natalie disappeared, Robert Wagner told friends and investigators he believed Natalie had gone to shore – which is why he did not alert anyone until two hours after her disappearance. However, at the same time, Robert Wagner also told people that he “couldn’t imagine Natalie going to shore.” Furthermore, Natalie Wood was one of the last surviving members of the Golden Age of Hollywood. She would never be in public looking less than glamorous. When she was found, however, she wore only: a few rings, her nightgown, wool socks, and her big, red coat.
Because of superstitions implanted in her mind by her mother, Natalie spent her life afraid of “dark water.” Although his reliability is now in question, Davern – along with a plethora of other curious people – wonder why Natalie Wood would try and go out on the dinghy by herself. It was the middle of the night and the waters were very choppy.
The case was closed within days as an accidental drowning. Shotty alibis were attributed to great amounts of alcohol and emotion. But, after new information came to light, the case was reopened in 2011. It remains open. Robert Wagner is listed as a “person of interest.”
Davern’s comments over the years piqued much interest. Investigators also found witnesses (John Payne and Marilyn Wayne) who report that they “heard a woman calling for help at 11:05 PM.” They know the time exactly because they remember asking each other what time it was. They kept the spotlight on the water for “approximately 20 minutes” before the calls for help ended. They also recalled hearing two male voices “almost mockingly” talking to the woman in the water. Other reports say a male and female were visibly arguing on the back of the Wagners’ boat around 11:00 PM.
The dinghy that was found has been in some dispute. Some say it was in perfect shape “as if no one had ever been in it.” Others say it was in disarray “as if someone had been trying to get in.” The dinghy, reportedly, had scrstch marks. Natalie had longer, pointed nails at the time – visible in Brainstorm ( the movie she had been filming at the time of her death).
Finally, in 2020 Robert Wagner was interviewed by his step-daughter (Natalie’s daughter with Richard Gregson) Natasha Gregson Wagner for the documentary Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind. In the documentary, Robert Wagner states assertively “it’s believed Natalie went back to tie the dinghy to the yacht, slipped, hit her head, and rolled into the water.”
Now, I am not forensic expert – just a researcher and huge fan. I can’t even make out most of the coroner’s findings from the autopsy. But as seen above (in picture 3) there was an abrasion on her cheek, but no wounds on her temple or skull. And even if Natalie fell hard enough on her cheek to be rendered unconscious, her eyes would have been closed. As I stated, I’m no forensic expert, but Natalie Wood’s eyes should have remained closed if this were the case. In rigor mortis, the eyes could have opened – yes – but the water was cold enough to cause hypothermia (that is why neither Payne nor Wayne jumped in to search for the screaming woman in the dark). As seen in films and documentaries of sea accidents (like Titanic) the freezing ocean would have caused Natalie Wood’s eyes to remain shut if she were unconscious when she hit the water. But they were open.
I am no expert on death. I may be a Natalie Wood expert, but that doesn’t amount to a hill of beans to a criminal investigator. But Robert Wagner’s testimony is ever-changing, and his most recent account does not make sense when paired with what is known to be true. Christopher Walken has not spoken about the night in over 40 years. I am not accusing anybody of murder or anything just as lascivius. I am stating facts. I am offering alibis that almost beg for more questions. I am heart-wrenchingly curious about what happened to this beautiful human Thanksgiving weekend, 1981.
Image source: MrRMacc, The Cavett Show/Youtube
The Zeigarnik effect can help explain why cliffhangers and unsolved mysteries mess with our heads so much.
It is basically the psychological tendency to remember interrupted or uncompleted tasks better than finished ones.
In simple terms, closure matters to us more than we realize.
The moment a story feels unfinished, whether it’s a missing person or a body found with no explanation, it creates a kind of mental tension inside us. That tension doesn’t just fade away… it stays with us, quietly demanding resolution.
#18 Joshlin Smith, A Six-Year-Old From Saldanha Bay, South Africa, Disappeared On February 19, 2024
Her mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend, and a friend were convicted in May 2025 for selling her to a traditional healer for her eyes and skin. Despite searches, Joshlin’s body remains missing.
Image source: malihafolter
#19 In 2024, 14-Year-Old Stefanie Damron Disappeared After Having An Argument With Her Sister And Walking Into The Woods Near Her Home In New Sweden, Maine. She Had No Phone And Knew The Area Well. A $15,000 Reward Was Offered, But No Sign Of Her Has Been Found
Image source: malihafolter
These unsolved stories and cases also invite us to participate, not merely observe.
As readers or listeners, we instinctively begin to analyze clues, question motives, connect the dots and build our own versions of what might have happened.
“Mysteries also allow us to step into the shoes of detectives, investigators, or even criminals, offering a sense of vicarious adventure. They let us experience danger and intrigue without actual risk, providing a thrilling escape from the routine of everyday life,” writes Sam Goldstein, PhD, an adjunct faculty member at the University of Utah School of Medicine.
#20 In 2004, 17-Year-Old Brianna Maitland Vanished After Leaving Work In Vermont And Was Never Seen Again. Her Car Was Later Found Mysteriously Crashed Into An Abandoned Farmhouse, With Her Belongings Still Inside But No Sign Of Her. The Case Remains Unsolved
Image source: malihafolter
#21 A College Student Spent 13 Hours Sitting In His Car, Told His Parents He Was Fine — Then Vanished Forever
In August 2013, 19-year-old Bryce Laspisa was driving home from college in California. At some point during the trip, he pulled over near a remote mountain road — and stayed there. For 13 hours. He texted his parents normally. Told them he was just tired. Even said “I love you” more than once, which they later found strange. A roadside assistance worker spoke to him face-to-face and said Bryce appeared calm and lucid. Police checked on him and let him go. Shortly after, Bryce’s car was found wrecked at the bottom of a ravine. But Bryce himself was gone. No blood. No body. No confirmed sightings. Dogs lost his scent nearby. His phone was never recovered. Despite massive searches, he has never been found. Investigators can’t agree whether this was an intentional disappearance, a mental health crisis, or something else entirely. More than a decade later, no one knows what Bryce did after he walked away from that crash — or why he stayed parked for so long in the first place.
Image source: Alarmed-Worry-5477
Our obsession with mysteries says less about the stories themselves and more about us. We’re wired to chase answers and to make sense of things. We keep digging even when there’s no guarantee we’ll ever get the full picture. But this habit is not useless at all.
Because behind every cold case or unexplained event is someone who never got answers… families still waiting, and stories still unfinished.
Keeping these incidents alive, through articles and podcasts, means those questions, and those people, don’t just disappear from the collective conscience.
#22 On March 18, 2009, 35-Year-Old Chef Claudia Lawrence Spoke With Her Mom About Mother’s Day Plans And Seemed Completely Normal. That Night She Sent Her Last Text, And By The Next Morning She Had Vanished Without A Trace
On March 18, 2009, 35-year-old chef Claudia Lawrence spoke with her mom, Joan, about Mother’s Day plans. The call was ordinary. Joan later said her daughter seemed “normal and relaxed.”
Claudia said she was going to bed early because her work shift started at 6:00 a.m. the next morning. That night she sent her last text at 8:23 p.m. and received one at 9:12 p.m.
After that, there was silence. She never showed up for work the next day. Her phone, rucksack and hair straighteners were gone. Her purse, passport and bank cards were left behind. Since then, no one has seen her.
Image source: malihafolter
#23 On March 31, 2006, Brian Shaffer, 27, Finished His Final Exam And Went Out With Friends For A Bar Crawl In Columbus
Surveillance caught him outside the Ugly Tuna Saloona talking with women then he vanished. His belongings stayed behind. He is missing to this day.
His car remained near his apartment, his phone, wallet, and credit cards showed no activity, and exhaustive searches and public tips have never found a trace.
Image source: Particular_Chart1584
#24 Strange Package In The Mail
Received this in the mail today: burnt sage stick, baby doll, and an old photograph of an elderly woman. No return address and no friends or family owning up to sending it. Just a weird prank ? Absolutely perplexed.
Image source: amaciag07
#25 I Couldn’t Sleep For Days After This Story
23 months old Danka Ilić vanished in Banjsko Polje on March 26, 2024 — the first-ever Amber Alert in Serbia.
She was with her mother and older brother playing in front of the old house they wanted to renovate. 2 minute later and she was gore.
Mother went looking for her and called her husband who came by shortly. They assumed she was around because a 2 year old can not walk long.
The father saw a communul service car and workers and asked if they saw a 2 year old girl, not knowing she was at the time in the trunk of their car.
They searched the area for days but after 10 days came the shocking reveal.
Allegedly, communal‑service workers struck her with a utility truck while she was walking on a road near the house and dumped her into the trunk. They thought she was dead but she woke up and they strangled her, then disposed of her body in a landfill.
They confessed—but later retracted their statements weeks later, citing torture and coercion.
No body has ever been found, they searched everywhere for months. It seems the body was moved more than once.
One suspect’s brother died in police custody shortly after the arrest—officials claimed natural causes, but an autopsy revealed severe injuries. He was in custody because allegedly he and their father moved the body to another location.
Nobody knows what happend.
Some people think she was sold by her mother who was at the time pregnant.
Image source: Pleasant_Attorney_82
#26 The Disappearance Of Celina Mays: A Pregnant 12-Year-Old Who Vanished Into The Night
December 16th, 1996… Willingboro, New Jersey. Twelve-year-old Celina Janette Mays was just two weeks away from giving birth when she vanished from her father’s home in the middle of the night. Her bed was found neatly made, pillows arranged beneath the covers. There were no signs of forced entry, no evidence of a struggle. Earlier that evening, her father, Crezonzo ‘C.J.’ Mays, had told Celina that she needed to start taking responsibility for her baby and to reveal the father’s identity — a secret she had refused to share. The identity of the man who impregnated a 12-year-old girl has never been made public, and to this day investigators do not know if Celina gave birth before she disappeared. Despite extensive searches, no trace of Celina or her unborn child has ever been found. Nearly three decades later, her family still pleads for answers, while the truth about what happened to Celina Mays remains a haunting mystery. Her family has never stopped searching for her.
Image source: Fincherfan
#27 On September 25th, 1981, 58-Year-Old Thelma Pauline “Polly” Melton Went Hiking With Two Of Her Friends
According to them, she suddenly sped up towards the end of the trail and walked far ahead of them, disappearing over a hill. She has never been seen or heard from again.
Image source: WinnieBean33
#28 Found An Envelope From 1937 In An Attic In San Francisco Full Of Mystery Black Powder, What Is The Powder??
VivaNOLA:
So, according to the 1940 census this dude was an actor, writer, labor organizer, and socialist. At the time of this letter’s mailing he was the supervisor of a theater in San Francisco. He was a college grad, and was married to a singer named Wiltrud “Beb” Bratt. Beb was fired from her job years later for not renouncing socialism during the Red Scare. They had six kids, so I’d imagine plenty of living descendants. They all lived in that house that they rented for $20 a month. He died in San Mateo in 1984. There’s a picture of him in this article. Anyway, he was also a furniture and cabinet maker involved in theatrical sets, so the powder could be some kind of dye, varnish, paint mix, or even costume makeup. Could be anything, but given the time period and his background and professions, I’d put my money on a pigment like lampblack.
Image source: Nobody-Empty
#29 Just Got Back From Egypt And Was Sorting Pictures. Phone Detected A Phone Number In The Hyeroglyphs ?!
Image source: secret_princesita
#30 In 2013, 25-Year-Old Jessica Heeringa Vanished During A Late Shift At A Michigan Gas Station, Leaving Behind Her Purse, Car, And Blood At The Scene. With No Security Footage, The Case Remained Unsolved Until Years Later, When Jeffrey Willis Was Linked To Her Disappearance. Her Body Remains Missing
Image source: malihafolter
#31 On February 19th, 1983, 10-Year-Old Jo-Anne Pedersen Was Locked Out Of Her Home After An Argument With Her Sister. She Went Down A Local Store To Call Her Mother And Was Last Seen With A Mystery Man Inside A Phone Booth. She’s Never Been Found
Image source: WinnieBean33
#32 In 2010, 4-Year-Old Paulette Gebara Farah Went Missing From Her Home In Mexico. For Nine Days, Authorities And Family Searched Everywhere For Her. She Was Later Found Dead In Her Own Bed, Wedged Between The Mattress And The Frame
Image source: malihafolter
#33 Can We Agree The Roanoke Colony Mystery Is Completely Ridiculous?
Let’s think logically for a second. John White left to get more supplies, and then he didn’t come back for three years, and they’re all missing. I would have left too if the guy who was supposed to get supplies took three years; in fact, I’d be pissed. Also, they put exactly where they went on a tree.
Image source: JonJonJr1
#34 There Is An Abandoned Subaru Near The Appalachian Trail In GA With Expired 2024 Maryland Tags And Personal Items Left Inside
Boyfriend and I were out riding motorcycles when we came across it. I made him stop on the way back but I was too chicken to open the doors even though they appeared unlocked.
Inside, there was a 2024 planner, shoes, muscle milk, Dunkin Donuts breakfast pack, Reebok lanyard, phone chargers, blankets, pillows, caterpillar branded underwear(?), and various other personal items/electronics.
Maryland temporary tags that expired 08/24, and stickers in the front from Virginia. The weirdest thing is the driver window being cracked, like they planned to come back that day, but never did.
Image source: qvyy
#35 Pvt. Gregory – Missing For Nearly A Year, Army Immediately Labeled Him Awol – Discovered His Remains In A Shallow Grave Just Miles From Base. His Car Was Found Nearby, Abandoned. The Case Remains Unsolved
In August 2019, Spc.Gregory (Wedel-)Morales, just days away from leaving the Army, vanished after being seen driving his car near Killeen, Texas. Instead of opening a missing-person case, Fort Hood officials labeled him AWOL, and later a deserter — effectively halting any real search.
For almost a year, his family begged for answers, insisting Gregory would never have simply disappeared. Their pleas went largely ignored… until June 2020, when investigators — spurred by the media attention around Vanessa Guillén’s disappearance — discovered his remains in a shallow grave just miles from base. His car was found nearby, abandoned.
Only then did the Army rescind his deserter status, restore his honors, and admit it was a homicide. Yet to this day, no one has been charged, and the case remains unsolved.
EDIT: Spc. Gregory Morales (Specialist, E-4) – The confusion comes from early missing-person flyers and some media outlets using “Pvt.” (Private), but officially he was a Specialist at the time of his disappearance.
**He was born Gregory Wedel, but after being adopted by his stepfather he took the name Morales, so you’ll often see him written as Gregory (Wedel-)Morales to connect both identities.
Image source: Fincherfan
#36 Beloved Grandparents Russell And Shirley Dermond Of Lake Oconee Never Made It To Their Neighbor’s Kentucky Derby Party In May 2014. A Case The FBI Has Called “One Of The Strangest”
Russell and Shirley Dermond were a retired couple living in the exclusive Great Waters subdivision of Lake Oconee, Georgia.
Russell Joseph Dermond, born June 6, 1925, in Hackensack, New Jersey, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He later worked in the fast-food industry, owning several Hardee’s locations in Atlanta, before retiring in 1994.
Shirley Bell Wilcox, born July 7, 1926, married Russell on December 15, 1950. Together, they had four children and nine grandchildren.
In 2000, their oldest son, Mark, was tragically murdered in Atlanta during a drug-related incident, though investigators believe there is no connection between this event and the murders of his parents .
In May 2014, neighbors had invited Russell and Shirley Dermond of Putnam County, Georgia, to a watch party for the Kentucky Derby in their exclusive gated Greater Waters subdivision of Lake Oconee. “They never arrived at the party,” said FBI Special Agent Andy Smith.
Police found Russell Dermond, 88, beheaded inside the garage of their Lake Oconee home.
There were no signs of forced entry and the garage door was unlocked.
10 days later, investigators discovered Shirley Dermond, 87, floating in Lake Oconee, with evidence that she had been tied to cinderblocks and thrown into the water.
Investigators believe the murders were committed by multiple individuals, as gunshot residue was found on Russell’s collar, suggesting he was shot though no firearm was found.
The case has remained unsolved for over a decade. Recently, DNA labs in Texas and Utah analyzed evidence linked to the murders and confirmed that the DNA does not belong to the victims.
Authorities hope to submit these results to the CODIS database and potentially genealogical databases to help identify a suspect.
The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has added $5,000, for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Image source: Missing_people
#37 Found In An Abandoned Backpack Along A Hiking Trail In California, Along With An Assortment Of Old World Maps From The Early 1900’s
Image source: ExpensiveDisplay7408
#38 In 2011, Mathias Schepp Kidnapped His Six-Year-Old Twin Daughters Alessia And Livia Schepp In Switzerland To Exact Revenge On His Ex-Wife. He Committed Suicide In Italy, But The Girls Were Never Found
To reconstruct the entire story, we must go back to 2003: Matthias and Irina worked for the multinational tobacco company Philip Morris. He worked in Bologna, she in Lausanne (Switzerland). They met at a mountain gathering organized by the company and, after a brief relationship, fell in love. A year later, Irina became pregnant, and the couple married near Lausanne. On October 7, 2004, twins Alessia and Livia were born. Over time, Irina began to notice strange, obsessive, and disturbing behavior in her husband. When Matthias began to display psychological violence toward Irina, she convinced him to seek couples therapy, which, however, proved unsuccessful. Livia filed for divorce, provoking resistance from some of the husband.
When Irina emailed Matthias in early January 2011, informing him that the divorce papers were ready, he plotted the most atrocious revenge. The girls were to spend the last weekend of the month with their father, who got into his Audi 6 and headed to France, where he turned off his cell phone. Realizing his strange behavior, Irina alerted the police, who rushed to Schepp’s home, where they found an alarming note. Having withdrawn some money in Marseille, the man took a ferry with his daughters to Propriano (Corsica). Before boarding, he wrote a postcard to his wife (who would arrive on February 3rd) that read, “It’s too late now.” Shortly thereafter, he wrote another letter to his wife that read, “I will be the last to die, and I have already killed the girls; you will never see them again; they have not suffered and are now resting in a peaceful place.” The most likely theory is that he threw the girls from the ferry into the sea. The little girls, however, were never found, and the possibility that she handed them over to someone has not been ruled out.
On February 3, 2011, Matthias Schepp committed suicide by throwing himself under a train in Cerignola Campagna. Irina Lucidi never gave up hope for the return of her twins, Alessia and Livia.
The last photo shows a reconstruction of the girls if they were 20 years old, in 2025.
Image source: Old-Day-3573
#39 How Did My Food Delivery App Know I Was Complaining About Their Milk Selection?
I also posted this in r/RBI because I’m truly baffled. Context is: I’m not a conspiracy theorist (actually very cynical!) but this experience makes me feel like one!
My partner and I were on FaceTime ordering from a snack and drink / household goods delivery service. We were discussing the two options they had available for oat milk. I have the app open while we’re FaceTiming and we have the following conversation:
“Ok, they have Oatly for $7.50 or Chobani for $5.50. Which one should I get? I guess $7.50 is not so bad if we split it, but still, it pisses me off that it’s that expensive!”
“Yeah…Chobani is good, though.”
“Is it creamy enough to cook with?”
“Yeah!”
“Ok.”
I add it to my cart, check out, close the app.
This particular app will text you a little customized confirmation message about the items you ordered. Sometimes it’s “funny” (it’s not but they try to be) and other times it’s pretty normal. I always thought they were using AI or pre-written texts where they swap out the item name. Either way I presumed this was automated and that the custom text was based solely on what is in your cart / what you purchase.
But then I got this text.
“We got your order, but next time, let’s not judge the oat milk.”
?!?!!
How in the fresh hell do they know I was critiquing their oat milk prices? And for reference, I’m 99.99% sure I did not add one milk to the cart, remove it, and then add the other- my cart was empty when I started and I only added the one brand of milk in. So there would not be keystroke / cart activity to support this message. I didn’t even search both brands, I just searched oat milk.
I’m baffled. Is this app recording audio while I’m buying stuff? If so— WHY? And why is the AI message writer being mean to me?! What?!
FYI I have experience in tech writing / marketing so I’m not unfamiliar with the wildly borderline stalkery stuff made possible through technology and e-commerce. But this was actually terrifying and kind of puts me off using the service, so, possibly not their intended result?
Image source: Intelligent_Many8997
#40 This Photo Taken By A Western Tourist Shows Hundreds Of People On Top Of A Roller Coaster In North Korea. It’s Still Unclear What Exactly They’re Doing
Image source: geo-boywife
#41 On March 22, 2011, Disney Cruise Crewmate Rebecca Coriam Disappeared From The MS Disney Wonder, Having Last Been Seen Making A Distressed Phone Call At 5:45am
If she went overboard, it is not clear why or even how. Her fellow crewmen believe Disney knows the truth, and covered up crucial evidence.
Image 1 — A native of Chester, UK, 24 year old Coriam worked as a youth crew member aboard the MV Disney Wonder, communicating regularly with her family via Facebook and Skype. She last messaged them via Facebook the night of March 21, telling them she would call the next day. She vanished less than 12 hours later.
Image 2 — CCTV footage dated at 5:45 AM, March 22, shows Coriam pacing through a crew area while on a phone call, appearing distressed with her head in her hands. Shortly after, a fellow crewman asks Coriam if she is alright, to which she can be clearly seen responding “Yeah, fine.” She then simply put her hands in her pockets and walked out of frame. It was the last time she was seen alive.
Image 3 — The bow crew pool aboard Disney Wonder, where Coriam is alleged to have went overboard. Theories as to what happened to Coriam vary. Some said she went in the water over the fourth deck railing while on a jog. As this area is heavily surveilled, this seemed unlikely. Most said she managed to climb the 6 ft high wall around the crew pool, with a pair of sandals discovered there alleged to belong to her. Subsequent investigations found the wall to be nearly impossible to climb, as well as the pool area to be covered in CCTV cameras. The official stance of Disney is that Coriam was washed overboard by a rogue wave somewhere near the crew pool area, a claim which is heavily disputed due to the calm weather and lack of damage to the ship. Fellow crew members allege that Disney is in possession of video evidence showing exactly what happened to Coriam, but have withheld it due to fear of negative publicity.
Image source: Chemical-Elk-1299
#42 In 2005, 19-Year-Old Beauty Queen And College Student Nona Dirksmeyer Was Found Beaten To Death In Her Apartment In Russellville, Arkansas
Her boyfriend, Kevin Jones, and later her neighbor, Gary Dunn, were both charged, yet neither was convicted. The brutal and mysterious case remains unsolved.
Image source: malihafolter
#43 In 2019, 15-Year-Old Rebecca Reusch Vanished From Her Sister’s Berlin Home And Never Showed Up At School. Her Brother-In-Law Was Arrested Twice But Released Due To Lack Of Evidence. To This Day, The Case Remains A Mystery
Image source: malihafolter
#44 Amanda Gill, A 41-Year-Old British Traveler Who Died In Mexico In 2018 From Diabetes Complications, Was Found To Have Had Her Eyes, Heart, Brain, And Other Organs Missing When Her Body Was Returned To Her Family
It is believed that police or hospital staff sold her organs to traffickers.
Image source: malihafolter
#45 On March 16, 2012, 15-Year-Old Sierra Lamar Went Missing On Her Way To School. Initially Thought To Be A Runaway, Her Damaged Phone And Backpack Were Found, Indicating Abduction. DNA Evidence Linked Antolin Garcia-Torres To Her Disappearance, But Sierra’s Body Has Never Been Found
Image source: malihafolter
#46 A Humboldt University Student Plans To Go Camping With Some Friends, When They Arrive They Find The Campsite Set Up But No Trace Of Madden Or His Dog. Instead They Find The Site Occupied By A Strange Man With A Gun Asking Them If They’re Looking For “Mikey”
The disappearance of Michael Madden happens in 1996.
He was a 20-year-old man who went camping with his dog in the California back country. When his friends went to visit his campsite at 2 AM, he was nowhere to be found. Shortly after, a deranged man holding a pistol emerged from the darkness and intensely asked them who they were and if they were looking for “Mikey”. He introduced himself as Joseph Tine. He also mentioned that he shot something with 3 eyes. As the friends waited for Michael with Joseph, he rummaged through Michael’s campsite and began eating his food. Joseph also reportedly cocked his pistol all throughout the night as he stared at Michael’s friends. By morning, Michael hadn’t returned and his friends reported him missing.
4 days later, Michael’s dog returned to the campsite dehydrated and unable to help with the search. Michael’s brother asked the police to examine the dog’s stomach to see if she had been fed during those 4 days, but the police refused. When the police followed the dog’s path, it came to a dead end at a river. His disappearance is still unsolved as of now.
Image source: Weak_Bat9250
#47 In June 1996, 25-Year-Old Melanie Hall Disappeared After Visiting A Nightclub In Bath
In October 2009, a motorway worker discovered her skull, pelvis, and other bones tied with rope and hidden in bin bags near the M5. Her jewelry was identified by her parents, but her killer has never been found.
Image source: malihafolter
#48 In 2001, 17-Year-Old Alissa Turney Vanished After Leaving School Early In Phoenix
Her phone, money, and backpack were found at home, but she never returned. A note claimed she ran away to California, yet no trace ever surfaced. Decades later, her stepfather was charged then acquitted. Alissa’s case remains unsolved.
Image source: Particular_Chart1584
#49 In 1984, Three Siblings Were Abandoned In A Barcelona Train Station — Their Parents Vanished A Year Earlier And Have Never Been Found!
In 1984, three siblings—Elvira (2), Ramón (4), and Ricard (5)—were abandoned at Barcelona’s Estació de França train station by a Frenchman named Denis, a friend of their father. He told them to wait while he bought sweets, but he never returned.
Dressed in designer clothes, the children spoke of Paris but could not name their parents or address.
They were placed in care, later adopted by a loving Barcelona family, and grew up with only fragments of memory: luxury cars, road trips to snowy Switzerland and Belgium, a grandmother who made them drink milk, their father coming home beaten, boxes of jewels, and even a pistol they once fired by accident.
Official abandonment papers described Elvira as a healthy two-year-old, with the odd habit of sleeping crosswise in bed. The documents said the children and their father had lived with Denis’s family before being left. They hadn’t seen their mother “for a while”.
In 2021 identities revealed
With the help of DNA and volunteer genealogists, the siblings finally learned their parents names father Ramón Martos Sánchez and mother Rosario Cuetos Cruz—Spaniards.
The siblings were born in Paris not Spain each with different home addresses. They commemorated it with matching Eiffel Tower tattoos.
They also learned the name of their grandmother whom they remembered made them drink milk, her name is Inés, Rosario Cuetos Cruz’s mother, who lived in Madrid.
She was a point of stability in the children’s otherwise chaotic early years. Before their abandonment, the siblings were occasionally sent from France to Madrid to stay with her.
She seems to have been kept in the loop during the family’s nomadic years, receiving postcards, letters, photographs, and phone calls from Rosario and Ramón Sr.
In May 1983 a year before the siblings were abandoned at the train station
Rosario calls her sister Felisa from a French payphone.
She says Ramón Sr is very ill, matching other relatives’ reports that he had been in a tuberculosis clinic near Paris.
After this call, all direct communication with both sides of the family abruptly stops
Mid–1983 – The mysterious phone calls from France begin
Occasionally, a French woman would call the Elvira’s grandmother Inés home shouting “Rosario” and “Ramón” down the line, but no one in the family spoke French, so the calls went nowhere. Eventually, they stopped.
Mid– to Late 1983 – Growing concern in family.
Inés and the family considered reporting them missing but didn’t trust the police, partly because they suspected Ramón and Rosario might be fugitives.
Some relatives suspected the father had passed away: others feared the family was on the run.
Early 1984 – Unclear movements
No confirmed sightings of the family in Paris or elsewhere.
At some point, the father and children are living with Denis, a French friend, and his wife.
The children haven’t seen Rosario “for a while”.
Spring/Summer 1984 – The abandonment
At Barcelona’s Estació de França, Denis takes the children aside, saying he’s going to buy them sweets.
He never returns.
The children, dressed in designer clothes, speak of Paris but can’t say their parents names or home address.
They are placed in care and eventually adopted.
Four decades later, Ramón and Rosario remain missing—swallowed by a mystery that began in the shadows of Europe’s train stations and has never let go.
Image source: Missing_people
#50 The Springfield Three – One Of The Strangest Missing Persons Cases You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
On June 7, 1992, in Springfield, Missouri, three women vanished from a home without a trace. No one’s ever found them. No one knows what really happened. To this day, it’s one of the most baffling missing persons cases in American history.
The women were:
Sherrill Levitt (47) – a hairdresser and mother.
Suzanne “Suzie” Streeter (19) – Sherrill’s daughter.
Stacy McCall (18) – Suzie’s friend, just graduated high school with her.
That night, Suzie and Stacy had just graduated. They went to a few parties and then planned to crash at a friend’s house. But that place was too crowded, so they ended up deciding to spend the night at Suzie’s place instead. Suzie lived with her mom, Sherrill, in a small house at 1717 East Delmar Street.
And that’s where things get weird.
The next morning, around 9 a.m., friends started showing up at the house. Suzie and Stacy were supposed to meet up with friends to go to a water park. When they didn’t show, people went looking. They found the front door unlocked, the women’s purses all lined up inside, makeup still out, cigarettes untouched. The dog (a little Yorkie) was there and seemed anxious. The porch light globe was shattered, but no sign of forced entry.
Their cars were all there. It looked like they’d just vanished.
One of the friends even picked up the house phone and accidentally deleted a strange message on the answering machine. Police later said that message might have been important, but it was gone.
Things that make this case even stranger:
No struggle. No sign of anything violent happening in the house.
All three vanished at once. Suzie, Stacy, and Sherrill just gone. No one heard anything. No neighbors reported anything unusual.
Massive search, zero results. Cops, volunteers, dogs, helicopters but nothing turned up. Not even a shoe.
Thousands of tips came in over the years, but none led anywhere solid.
In 1993, a tip came in that the women’s bodies were buried under a local hospital parking lot. Police actually wanted to dig, but the hospital wouldn’t allow it without more proof, and nothing ever came of it.
Some theories:
Someone followed them home. Maybe someone from one of the parties stalked them and broke in later.
Targeted kidnapping. But why all three? Sherrill had no enemies. Stacy was just visiting.
Wrong place, wrong time. Maybe someone broke in planning a robbery and it escalated.
Known suspect? There’s been suspicion around a man named Robert Craig Cox, a convicted kidnapper and suspected killer. He once claimed to know what happened to the women, but then walked it back. Police have never charged him, and there’s no physical evidence linking him to the case.
Over 30 years later, no trace of Suzie, Stacy, or Sherrill has ever been found. No bodies, no confirmed sightings, nothing. The case is still open.
Image source: pschyco147
#51 In 2002, French Snowboarder Marco Siffredi Set Out To Conquer Mount Everest’s Deadly Hornbein Couloir, Aiming For A Historic Descent. Before Starting, He Told His Sherpa Team, “See You Tomorrow.” He Was Last Seen Carving Down The Slope But Never Returned. Despite Searches, His Body Was Never Found
Image source: malihafolter
#52 My Car Got Vandalized At A Gas Station, Should I Be Scared?! What Is This?! I’m Mostly Pissed Off Because It’s Sharpie
Image source: exozer333
#53 My Son Remembered His Previous Life
I want to share a story from my life. When my son was about 2 years old, he told us something that surprised us. He said he chose us as his parents. He said, “First, I chose my dad because he had a beard, was kind, and funny. Then I chose my mom.” At first, I thought it was just a child’s fantasy, so I didn’t pay much attention. But when he was 3 years old, he told us something that left us shocked. We were lying down one evening before bedtime, and out of nowhere, our 3-year-old said, “It’s so nice that I chose you and dad. It’s wonderful when your parents love you, hug you, and kiss you. Everything was wrong before.” I asked, “What was it like before?” He replied, “I used to live with a woman who wasn’t my real mom. She didn’t love me at all. She would kick me out onto the street to beg for food. I was very young, walking around in shorts, asking for bread, and sometimes picking up food from the ground. It was dirty, and we lived near a river where I drank water. We often walked, and she had her own son who was older. She loved him, but he would hurt me.” I asked, “Where did you live?” He said, “It was a white stone house.” I asked, “Can you show it to me?” He laughed and said, “Mom, it was very far away, and it’s gone now.” I asked, “Where is your other mom? Would you recognize her?” He said, “I found out who she was, but she passed away a long time ago. Her son grew up and became a grandfather, but I didn’t even get a chance to grow up. I died when I was little, and then I was born to you.” It’s hard to explain how this could be possible, especially coming from a 3-year-old. Children often have wild imaginations, but the way he described everything in such detail and answered all our questions without hesitation was astonishing. However, the next morning, he said he didn’t remember anything about it.
Image source: Magenica
#54 In 2011, 20-Year-Old Lauren Spierer Vanished After A Night Out In Bloomington, Last Seen Walking Barefoot Around 4:30 Am Without Her Phone Or Keys. Her Belongings Were Found Nearby, But She Was Never Seen Again. Despite Massive Searches And FBI Help, Her Case Remains Unsolved
Image source: malihafolter
#55 In 1995, Rosie Tapia Was Just 6 Years Old When An Unknown Man Removed The Screen From Her Window And Took Her From Her Bedroom At The Hartland Apartments In Salt Lake City
Rosie Tapia was just 6 years old when an unknown man removed the screen from Rosie’s window and took her from her bedroom at the Hartland Apartments (1616 Snow Queen Place, near 1700 West and 1700 South) in Salt Lake City during the early morning hours of August 13, 1995.
She was taken from her family’s apartment assaulted and murdered.
Her body was later found in an irrigation canal near Redwood Road and California Drive after an exhaustive search the morning of Aug. 13, 1995, hours after her disappearance.
SLCPD Detective Michael Ruff says the department is asking for help to locate and identify two men who may have been among the last to see Rosie alive.
They are seeking to identify two Hispanic teenage boys (estimated 16–20 years old in 1995) who were reportedly visiting babysitters at the Hartland Apartments the night Rosie was abducted.
A witness said the boys were drinking beer with the babysitters without Rosie’s family’s knowledge.
Police believe the two may have been connected to the 21st Street gang and could have important information.
If alive today, those two individuals would be in their 40s to 50s.
Image source: Missing_people
#56 Kyron Horman
I was 10 when he disappeared. I remember being so lost and confused, and his case has always stuck with me. We all have our theories on what happened to him, but the truth has just never come out! If you don’t know, this is Kyron Horman. He went missing in Portland, Oregon, after his stepmom dropped him off at school in 2010 and has never been seen since. I wish his dad could get his answers; it’s so heartbreaking!
I personally think his stepmom had something to do with his disappearance. It’s the only thing that makes sense.
Image source: Street_Eggplant_8238
#57 While 19-Year-Old Maureen Kelly Was Camping With Friends In A Remote Part Of Washington State In 2013, She Told Them That She Wanted To Go On A “Spiritual Quest” — Then Stripped Naked, Crossed A Nearby Creek, And Vanished Forever. Only A Trail Of Bare Footprints Was Ever Found
On June 9, 2013, Kelly had told her friends she wanted to reconnect with nature and go on a “spiritual quest.” She stripped down, carried only a fanny pack with a knife, compass, and matches, and vanished into the forest. “The folks that she was with, they felt that this was something she needed to do,” Skamania County Undersheriff Dave Cox told reporters. When temperatures dropped into the 40s that night, she never came back.
The next morning, searchers found her footprints leading down a steep ravine and up the other side before suddenly stopping on a paved forest road. K-9 teams and helicopters scoured the area, but no trace of her was found. Investigators believe she may have succumbed to the elements, but others think she may have chosen to disappear. To this day, police have not recovered Maureen Kelly or her remains.
Image source: ATI_Official
#58 Just Got This Message On My Phone… What Is It? I Was Washing Dishes And When I Came Back This Message Was On My Phone. No, I Haven’t Been On Any Shady Websites Or Anything Like That
(UPDATE!) I am okay! After posting on reddit, I did some more searching to find out if it was a virus or something, but again nothing came up with the keywords. I began getting worried. So I texted my friend groupchat to ask if they got the safety alert too. (They all live in the same city) And they did! After a couple of minutes another alert popped up. I would post it here, but I’m not sure how, as I don’t post on Reddit often. This is what it said. “PUBLIC SAFETY MESSAGE, Please disregard the previous message. Accident”. So there is your answer. Thank you to anyone worried or sending me messages!
Image source: TrannieUnicorn
#59 What Is This? Keep Finding These Around My Property In The Last Week
mycorona69:
Rat poison
Image source: Spiritual-Ant-8114
#60 Nine Years On And Still No Answers In The Disappearance Of Elaine Park
Nine years ago today, Elaine Park disappeared. She was last seen on CCTV footage exiting her ex-boyfriend’s house in Calabasas, Los Angeles on 1/28/2017. She exits the residence and reaches her car at 6:05am, when the footage abruptly cuts off before she can be seen entering it.
There is conjecture about timing, but her car is next seen exiting the gated community’s gate on a license plate camera at (theoretically) 6:07am (the time code on the video actually shows 7:16am, though is said to be one hour and 9 minutes fast). Elaine is not visible in this footage – the only thing visible is her plate, showing her car exiting, but not who was driving.
Elaine herself is never seen again, but her car is – it’s found parked on the shoulder of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu five days later, on 02/02. Photographic and drone footage discovered later shows her car being on PCH from at least 1:15pm on the day of her disappearance, suggesting she likely drove directly to the spot her car was found.
Inside Elaine’s car is her bank card, drivers license, laptop, two cellphones (her current phone and an old, broken and unrecoverable phone), a small amount of cash, a small amount of marijuana, two bags and an array of clothing, shoes and makeup.
Her car – including her belongings – is taken to Glendale Police Department for processing, before being released to her family roughly two weeks later.
An historic ping is run on her cellphone, and is shown to have been in the Solstice Canyon area at approximately 3:42pm that afternoon (which also happens to be the last time there is communication with her phone, when her mother attempts to call her).
Roughly twenty minutes after her car is seen leaving her ex-boyfriend’s gated community, Elaine adds her ex-boyfriend to Find My Friends on her iPhone and begins listing to music on Pandora.
Her ex-boyfriend and mother try to call her multiple times throughout the day, however their calls go unanswered. Her mother tries to message a few times and those too go unanswered. Her ex-boyfriend never tries to message her again.
Elaine has never been seen or heard from again, her remains have never been found, and none of the clothing she was wearing the day she disappeared has ever been found.
There has always been speculation around the involvement of either the boyfriend or the mother, however there has never been a person of interest publicly noted in the case.
There has been little to no movement on the status of Elaine’s case in the past nine years. Those who love Elaine believe she is likely deceased, however are still hopeful for closure and justice.
Image source: rolyat_au
#61 The Sullivan Siblings Case (Canada, 2025)
On the morning of May 2, 2025, two young kids disappeared from a house in rural Canada. Not from a street, not from a crowded place, not in the kind of situation where things usually go wrong. They vanished from inside their own home. The Disappearance of Lilly and Jack Sullivan began in Pictou County, Nova Scotia, a quiet, wooded area where houses are spread out and the land stretches on for miles. It is the kind of place where people leave doors unlocked and nothing ever really happens.
Lilly was 6. Jack was 4. They lived with their mother, stepfather, and baby sister. The day before they disappeared, everything seemed normal. The family had been seen out at a local store, just doing everyday things. There were no visible signs of stress, no reports of anything unusual, nothing that would later stand out as a warning. That night, the kids went to bed like any other night.
The next morning started in a way that, at first, didn’t raise any alarm. The parents were in their bedroom with the baby. Lilly and Jack were already awake, moving around the house. At one point, Lilly was seen coming in and out of the bedroom. Jack was somewhere in the kitchen area. There was noise, movement, the usual presence you expect from small kids starting their day.
Then, at some point, it stopped.
It wasn’t a loud moment. No crash, no scream that anyone clearly remembers. Just a shift. The house went quiet. And not the normal kind of quiet, but the kind that makes you check what’s going on. When the parents finally looked, both kids were gone.
The emergency call was made at 10:01 that morning. Within a short time, search teams began arriving. What followed was a large scale operation. More than a hundred people were involved, along with police, tracking dogs, drones, and helicopters scanning the surrounding forest. Given the location, the first and most obvious theory was that the children had wandered outside and gotten lost. The property is surrounded by dense woodland, uneven ground, and areas that can quickly disorient even adults. It made sense, at least on the surface.
But as the search continued, that explanation started to feel less solid.
There were no clear tracks leading away from the house. No consistent footprints showing a path into the woods. No discarded clothing, no signs of injury, nothing that suggested two small children had tried to move through that terrain for any real distance. Search dogs were deployed, but there was no strong scent trail that led to a clear direction. It was as if they hadn’t gone far at all, or hadn’t left in a way that left anything behind.
One detail that drew attention was the front door. According to reports, something had been placed against it the night before. Something light enough to move if the door was opened. By morning, it hadn’t been disturbed. That suggested the children likely hadn’t used that exit. Investigators then focused on a sliding back door, which could be opened quietly and without much effort. It was possible, but it raised another question. How do two young kids leave a house, into open wilderness, without making enough noise for anyone to notice?
During the early stages of the search, there was a moment that added to the unease. The stepfather later said that while he was out searching, he thought he heard a scream somewhere in the distance. Something that sounded like one of the children. But before he could pinpoint where it came from, a helicopter passed overhead and drowned it out. The sound was never confirmed, and no one else reported hearing it clearly. Still, it lingered as one of those details that people keep coming back to.
As days passed, the search effort slowly scaled down. Not because there was a lack of urgency, but because there was simply nothing concrete to follow. Police conducted interviews with dozens of individuals connected to the family or the area. Some people reportedly underwent polygraph tests. Tips came in from the public, a large number of them, but none led to a confirmed breakthrough. There was no evidence strong enough to point clearly toward abduction, and at the same time, no proof that the children had simply wandered off and succumbed to the environment.
In the months that followed, smaller, more targeted searches continued. At one point, items like a child’s shirt and a blanket were found during a search in the area. For a brief moment, it seemed like the case might finally have direction. But those items were later determined to be unrelated. Another lead that led nowhere.
What makes this case sit differently is how contained it is. Everything begins and ends in that house. There is no confirmed sighting of the children leaving the property. No witness placing them on a road or near a vehicle. No clear timeline beyond the fact that they were there, awake, inside, and then they were not.
Even now, the case remains open. Authorities continue to ask for information, and a reward has been offered for anything that could help explain what happened. Investigators have not ruled out any major possibility. Accident, abduction, something else entirely, all of it is still on the table.
But after everything that has been searched, questioned, and analyzed, the core of it hasn’t changed.
Two children were inside their home in the middle of the morning.
And somehow, without leaving anything behind that explains it, they disappeared.
Image source: pschyco147
#62 The Tromp Family Case – 5 People Flee Their Home With No Phones Or Money In A Real-Life Mystery That Still Makes No Sense (Australia, 2016)
Hey everyone, I wanted to share a real mystery that I think not so many people talk about, and it’s honestly one of the strangest things I ever read. It’s about the Tromp family from Australia. This happened in August 2016. It’s all real and was even on news and 60 Minutes Australia, but even today nobody knows what really happened.
So this family of five — the dad Mark, the mom Jacoba, and their 3 adult children Riana, Ella, and Mitchell — suddenly left their home in Silvan, Victoria without any warning. They just got into a car and started driving. The strange part is they left behind all their phones, passports, credit cards, and basically anything that could track them.
They were not poor or into crime or anything. They had a successful berry farm business and lived pretty normal.
Timeline (based on news reports and police) Day 1: They all leave home in one car. No electronics, no ID. They drive north and leave everything behind.
Day 2: The son Mitchell gets suspicious and decides to leave the family and return home. He was the only one acting normal through the whole thing.
Day 3: The two daughters Riana and Ella leave their parents and steal a car to go back to Melbourne. Ella later reports her parents as missing.
Day 4: Riana disappears again, and is found hiding in the back of a stranger’s truck. She is in a catatonic state. Almost like she doesn’t know what’s going on.
Day 5: The mother Jacoba is found wandering in another town, acting confused and paranoid. She is taken to a mental hospital.
A few days later, the father Mark is also found wandering on a rural property, dirty, disoriented, and alone. He said he didn’t remember much.
What makes this so mysterious? No drugs, alcohol or mental illness found. The police said there was no drug use and no history of mental health problems.
All electronics and tracking devices were left behind. It was like they were trying to disappear.
Only Mitchell (the son) seemed unaffected and acted normal. He said he didn’t know why his family acted this way.
The daughters helped report their parents as missing but one of them later started acting strange too.
The police said it might be a case of “shared psychosis” (folie à deux, or in this case maybe folie à famille — when a group of people share the same delusion). But how does something like that even start?
Some theories people have: Shared psychosis – A possible mental break triggered by stress or paranoia that spread among the family. But if this was true, why was Mitchell unaffected? And how can 4 adults suddenly become delusional at the same time?
Fear of being tracked/surveillance – It seems like they thought someone was following them or trying to harm them. But there’s no proof of this.
Financial or personal stress – Maybe something happened behind the scenes (like family tension or business problems), but police never found anything like that.
Environmental toxins? – Some people suggest something like carbon monoxide or chemical exposure on the farm, but again, no evidence was found and the farm was checked.
Cult or influence? – There’s no evidence of a cult or religious group, but the behavior was almost like they were running from something nobody else could see.
In the end, nobody was charged. The family just went back to normal life and never really explained what happened. The parents were checked into hospitals for a short time and then released.
This case still bugs me because it doesn’t fit into any clear box. No crimes, no drugs, no mental history. Just five people who completely lost touch with reality — and then went back to normal.
Image source: pschyco147
#63 On The Afternoon Of Halloween 1969, Two Teenagers–Patricia “Patty” Spencer And Pamela “Pam” Hobley–Left Their High School Together And Vanished. No Trace Of Either Girl Has Ever Been Found
Image source: Tiny-Sea7977
#64 The Disappearance Of Branson Perry
In early April 2001, 20-year-old Branson Perry was living with his father, Bob Perry, in their home at 304 West Oak Street in Skidmore, Missouri. His parents had recently divorced, and Branson had been staying with his father to help with chores, upkeep, and general support. His mother had been ill and hospitalized, and Branson was planning to visit her once things settled at the house.
Branson had a reputation for being friendly, helpful, and spontaneous. He was also dealing with some personal struggles, including minor health issues and hanging around some people involved in local drug activity, but nothing that indicated he planned to leave or harm himself. He had plans for the upcoming days and was in contact with friends. Nothing about his behavior suggested he was preparing to disappear.
April 10, 2001 — The Day Before Two friends came over to the Perry house to help clean and organize the place so Branson’s mother could eventually move in after her release from the hospital. The group cleaned, moved items, and discussed finishing up the next morning. Jumper cables from Bob Perry’s car somehow went missing that day, likely moved during cleaning. Everything seemed normal. Branson reportedly seemed tired but in a decent mood.
April 11, 2001 — The Day Branson Vanished Morning – Two Mechanics Arrive Two men came to the Perry home to work on Bob Perry’s car. Branson was around the house, helping here and there, talking casually. One of the men later reported that Branson was acting “restless” or moving around quickly, but nothing alarming.
Midday – A Friend Arrives A female friend (often described as an acquaintance) stopped by around midday. She and Branson talked inside the house. She later said that Branson seemed jittery or “off,” but still conversational and not in distress.
Early Afternoon – The Jumper Cables Someone working on the car needed jumper cables, and Branson said he knew exactly where they were.
He told his friend inside: “I’m going to take the cables back out to the shed.”
This is the last definite sentence he is known to have spoken. He walked out the back door toward the small shed behind the house.
No one saw him leave the property.
No one saw him return.
No one heard anything unusual.
2–3 Minutes Later – He’s Already Gone When his friend realized he was taking a long time, she stepped outside and called his name.
There was no answer.
The yard was quiet.
No cars leaving.
No footsteps.
No voices. From her perspective, he had simply vanished.
Later That Afternoon The two men working on the car finished their job outside. They said they never saw Branson come back. They assumed he had gone inside or left with someone. None of them reported seeing or hearing anything suspicious.
Evening and the Next Day – No Branson Branson was expected to:
Return to the house
See his hospitalized mother
Continue cleaning with friends
Call or visit several people He did none of those things. At first, people assumed he had gone somewhere nearby as it wasn’t unusual for him to wander briefly. However, by the next morning, his father couldn’t find him. Phone calls went unanswered. No one had seen him.
Following Days – The Most Chilling Details emerge
According to multiple sources, Branson’s friend (named “Jena” or sometimes “Gena”) who went with him to clean the house on April 11, 2001, reported that at one point while they were cleaning, she saw Branson go into the kitchen cabinets, take something out, and then leave through the back door.
Later, after she took a shower, she came out and saw one of the mechanics who was supposed to be working on the car, was instead inside the kitchen, rifling through the cabinets. When she asked him what he was looking for, he allegedly told her “nothing” and then walked back outside.
2. During the initial Investigation the jumper cables that Branson said he was going to put in the shed were nowhere to be found. About two weeks later, the missing jumper cables suddenly appeared in the shed, neatly placed just inside the doorway.
To this day, no one knows:
If Branson ever even reached the shed.
Who returned the cables.
Whether this was a clue or intentional misdirection.
These events were occurring in a town already known for violent and mysterious cases (Skidmore has an unusual amount of crime for its size). Branson had been around people involved in drugs and risky behavior, and some individuals in his orbit had dangerous reputations, but none of that can fill in the silent minutes between him walking toward the shed and disappearing forever. There was no known argument, no indication he intended to leave, no witness to an abduction, no sign of a struggle. He simply walked out of his own house and never walked back in.
Image source: No-Angle-7962
#65 In 2016, 16-Year-Old Mekayla Bali Disappeared From A Bus Station In Yorkton, Saskatchewan. Cctv Showed Her Visiting Banks, A Restaurant, And Asking Strangers For Help Before Vanishing. She Has Not Been Seen Since, And Her Case Remains Unsolved
Image source: malihafolter
#66 13-Year-Old Scott And 8-Year-Old Amy Fandel Vanished From Their Alaska Cabin On The Night Of September 4th, 1978. Their Mother And Aunt Returned To Find A Pot Of Boiling Water On The Stove, An Open Can Of Tomatoes And A Package Of Macaroni On The Counter, But No Sign Of The Kids Anywhere
Image source: WinnieBean33
#67 Federal Prosecutor Johnathan Luna Was Stabbed 36 Times. The FBI Ruled It A Suicide
I was reading up on the Jonathan Luna case again and I honestly can’t wrap my head around the official ruling. For those who don’t know, Luna was a successful Assistant U.S. Attorney who was found dead in a creek in Pennsylvania back in 2003. He had been stabbed thirty-six times with his own penknife and then drowned in the water. This video has a quick breakdown of why the case is so mysterious.
The FBI eventually tried to push the narrative that it was a suicide, but nothing about that makes sense. Who stabs themselves thirty-six times, including in the back and neck, and then crawls into a freezing creek to finish the job? On top of that, his car was found with blood on the driver’s side door and he had left his glasses and cell phone back at his office in Baltimore. It has all the hallmarks of a professional hit or a very violent abduction, yet the “suicide” tag stuck for years despite the local coroner ruling it a homicide. Does anyone actually buy the federal government’s story on this one, or was he silenced because of the high-profile drug cases he was prosecuting?
Image source: AMegaSoreAss
#68 In 2020, 16-Year-Old Owen Harding Vanished After Leaving His Saltdean Home Following An Argument Over Lockdown Restrictions. He Was Last Seen Walking Toward Telscombe Cliffs While On The Phone With His Girlfriend. Despite Extensive Searches And Cctv Sightings, No Trace Of Him Has Ever Been Found
Image source: malihafolter
#69 My Ex-Husband’s Grandmother Knew I Was Pregnant Before Anyone Else Did
Before my then-husband and I knew I was pregnant and got our own place, we lived with his dad, as well as his dad’s mom. I was helping take care of her during the days, because my work schedule was the opposite of my ex husband and FIL, and she needed round-the-clock care. She was 86, and struggled with pretty intense paranoid schizophrenia, as well as severe trauma from being forced to leave her tribe as a child and attend Christian school. Her doctor said it was likely that she was dealing with Dementia as well. She would often say strange things, things that didn’t make sense, was often confused about what year it was, would frequently confuse my ex-husband for his dad, confused my FIL for his brother, etc. Because of this, most of the time I was the only one who really listened to her; her son brushed her off as “crazy,” and my ex husband got too sad when he would spend too long with her, since she had progressively gotten less sound of mind over the years. But she had some amazing stories to tell, and she was really funny and sweet to me (which shocked everyone because normally she was mean to pretty much everybody), so I enjoyed spending time with her.
One day I went to bring her her lunch (she was able to get her own breakfast, a bowl of bran flakes, every single day without fail), and she kept staring at me strangely. I asked her what she was looking at me like that for, and she said, “You’re with child, aren’t you?” I laughed, told her no, and gave her her lunch. We ate together, and I kind of just brushed it off. A few weeks later, though, I realized I hadn’t had my period, which wasn’t odd to me because it’s always been super irregular… but I took a test anyway, thinking about what she had said to me. It was undeniably positive, before the timer was even up. I waited another couple weeks to schedule an OB appointment, which was set for about a week and a half later. At my first OB appointment, the doctor told me I was ten weeks along in my pregnancy. At the time she asked me if I was pregnant, I would have been maybe 3-4 weeks along.
I have no idea how she could’ve known. I wasn’t showing, and whatever symptoms I may have been having weren’t even obvious enough for me to notice anything different. But somehow she called it, and she was the first person I told after I took my test, before I even told my ex husband. She just smiled at me like she already knew. I guess she did.
Image source: anonymous, Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#70 In 2008, 15-Year-Old Amy Fitzpatrick Disappeared In Spain After Babysitting At Her Friend Ashley Rose’s House On New Year’s Night. Around Midnight, She Phoned Her Mom To Wish Her A Happy New Year. That Brief Call Was Their Last Conversation Before Amy Vanished Without A Trace
Image source: malihafolter
#71 The Boy In The Box . A Child No One Looked For
In 1957, a young boy was found dead in a cardboard box in the woods near Philadelphia.
Beaten. Starved. Wrapped in a blanket.
Police flooded the city with photos and appeals. The story made national news.
No one reported him missing. For decades, no one even knew his name. That’s the part that haunts me not just that someone killed him, but that no one came looking. A child existed, suffered, and vanished so quietly that the world barely noticed.
The crime ended in the woods.
The horror didn’t.
It ended in the silence.
Image source: LackMother3799
#72 In 2017, My Dad Got This Mail Hand-Delivered (He Didn’t See Who Did It & We Have No Cctv), Not Signed. Can’t Crack Who It’s From/Why They Sent It, But The Photo Looks Like His Hometown (100 Miles Away From Where We Live). Does This Look Familiar To Anyone? Is The Writing Intentionally Misspelled?
Image source: r00byhw
#73 In 2020, Devoted Father And Husband Nicholas Cordova Was Shot And Killed At His Business In Gilbert, AZ, While On Facetime With His Children. The Case Remains Unsolved Despite One Of The Perpetrators Being Caught On Gas Station Surveillance Shortly After The Shooting
Nicholas Cordova was a devoted husband and father, known for his warm smile and kind heart.
Married to Alysha since 2012, they had two young children, whom he adored.
Nick was the co-owner of Gilbert Air, an air-conditioning and heating company.
Despite his busy schedule, he often FaceTimed his kids from work to stay connected and was deeply loved by those who knew him.
On May 27 2020, just after 5 p.m., Nicholas was at his business in Gilbert, Arizona, FaceTiming his children when the call suddenly went awry.
His daughter sensed something was wrong before the video cut to a white screen.
Alysha, on the call, heard muffled noises and yelling and immediately called 911. Police arrived to find Nicholas had been fatally shot in the head.
The Investigation
David Sweetman, Nicholas’s business partner, claimed two men entered the office—one knocked him unconscious, and the other shot Nicholas.
David Sweetman described it as a robbery, though a large amount of cash was left behind. Witnesses recalled a tense, loud, closed-door meeting between Nicholas and Sweetman shortly before other staff left.
Surveillance footage showed two men in bright construction attire chasing Nicholas out and shooting him, then fleeing in a red-and-silver Ford F-150.
Nearby gas station footage captured a stocky man suspected to be an accomplice; he remains unidentified.
Life Insurance and Dispute
Nicholas had two life insurance policies: a $3 million personal policy naming Alysha as beneficiary and a $5 million business policy.
In December 2018, without Alysha’s knowledge, the personal policy’s beneficiary was changed to Gilbert Air (David Sweetman’s business), making the full $8 million payable to the company.
After Nicholas’s death, Sweetman pressured Alysha to file the insurance claim, offering her $500,000. Alysha challenged this, and a judge ordered the payout to be split evenly between her and the business.
David Sweetman’s Past and Suspicious Circumstances
David Sweetman’s ex-wife, Dr. Laura Sweetman, was a respected pediatric neurologist known for her dedication to her family and career.
She tragically died in April 2013 under suspicious circumstances, drowning in her bathtub.
Prior to her death, Laura recorded a one-hour audio capturing a violent domestic dispute during which she alleged David had choked her and threatened to kill them both.
Police reviewed the recording and a domestic violence complaint but took no further action. An insurance payout followed her death.
Ongoing Fight for Justice
Nicholas’s widow Alysha continues to fight for justice through her “Noise for Nick” campaign on social media and podcasts, keeping attention on this unresolved case. The Gilbert Police Department continues its investigation, but no arrests have been made.
Image source: Missing_people
#74 The Mystery Of The Icon Preserving Been
For a decade, a beekeeper near Athens, has kept a tradition: every spring, he slips icons of Christ, the Holy Virgin and different saints in his beehives, in order to bless his bees and his yearly honey production. And every year, the very same mysterious phenomenon occurs: bees make their honeycomb cells around the pious images, meticulously avoiding covering them.
Image source: Resident-Stage-3759
#75 Attorney David Glenn Lewis Vanished From His House On January 31st, 1993. His Wife And Daughter Came Home To Find Uneaten Sandwiches That He’d Prepared And Laundry In The Washing Machine
In a bizarre twist, David was killed in an apparent hit-and-run accident the following day–1,600 miles away.
Image source: Snowconez5
#76 The Last Known Images Of Peter Bergmann Were Captured On Cctv — His Real Identity Has Never Been Found
In June 2009, a man calling himself Peter Bergmann checked into a hotel in Sligo, Ireland. He paid in cash, gave a false address, and carried no identification. Over several days, CCTV cameras recorded him walking around town, repeatedly visiting different trash bins and carefully disposing of items from a bag — but never being seen throwing anything away directly. A few days later, his body was found on a nearby beach. There was no ID, no labels on his clothes, and no personal items that could identify him. Despite clear CCTV footage, international appeals, and forensic analysis, no one has ever confirmed who Peter Bergmann really was, where he came from, or why he went to such lengths to erase his identity before dying. The case remains officially unsolved.
Image source: Alarmed-Worry-5477
#77 Diego Fernández Lima Disappeared In Buenos Aires 41 Years Ago. His Remains Have Just Been Found; His Murder Will Probably Never Be Solved
This is a case currently ongoing in Argentina. On July 26, 1984, Diego Fernández Lima, a 16 teenager, told his mother he was going to a friend’s house before heading to school.
He never came back home.
Police dismissed the case and ruled it as a run away from home.
His family searched for him since the day of his disappearance; his father died in a hit-and-run incident in the 1990s while researching his son’s disappearance.
In May 2025, during an excavation in a house some twenty blocks away from where Fernández Lima had lived and where his mother still lives to this day, operators found a human skeleton buried 60 cm underground. The remains showed that the person had been a male, between 15 and 19, who had been stabbed in the ribs and consequently died. There were also signs of an attempted dismemberment of the body.
The case gained notoriety because the house next door was once occupied by one of the most famous rock stars in Latin America (Gustavo Cerati, who died in 2014).
From May, when the remains were found, to last Thursday, August 7, the remains hadn’t been identified. But then, a nephew of Diego Fernández Lima tied it to his family’s tragedy, and after a DNA test, it was confirmed that it was him.
The house where the remains were found belonged and still belongs to a family whose oldest son was a classmate of Diego Fernández Lima. They both shared a passion for motorcycles, according to witnesses.
While this individual, Cristian Graf, is the principal suspect, the case has reached its prescriptive limits (in Argentina, if a murder isn’t solved after 15 years, it can no longer be prosecuted). He cannot be compelled to testify or to stand trial and be judged.
A truly tragic case that will most probably remain unsolved.
Image source: ajsoifer
#78 Jennifer Harris Was 28 When She Disappeared On May 12, 2002. Her Jeep Was Found Abandoned On The Side Of The Road. Six Days Later, A Fisherman Discovered Her Nude Body Floating In The Red River. Despite Years Of Investigation, Her Killer Remains Unknown
Image source: malihafolter
#79 John And Michelle Klein, A California Couple On Vacation, Were Found Shot To Death While Hiking On Kuilau Trail Near The Town Of Kapaa In Hawaii – Case Still Unsolved
In March 1981, John L. Klein, a 28-year-old attorney from Encino, Los Angeles, California, and his 25-year-old wife Michelle, a publicist for Sunkist from Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, traveled to Kaua’i, Hawaii, for a vacation.
The couple was scheduled to leave the island on March 21, but they never checked out of their hotel, and their rental car was not returned.
A search for the couple began, and their rental car was found parked at the base of Kuilau Trail, a popular hiking path on the east side of Kaua’i near the town of Kapaa.
The parking area is a small pull-off along Loop Road (sometimes called Keahua Forestry Road) is a narrow, rough dirt road which is the local access road to the trailhead.
On March 25, search-and-rescue teams with dogs discovered the Kleins’ bodies about 150 feet off the main trail in the forested area.
Both had been shot to death. John was found lying face up, wearing hiking boots and shorts but no shirt, with his wallet still in his shorts, while Michelle was found on top of him.
Michelle’s purse, with its contents intact, had been left in their rental car, suggesting that robbery was not a motive.
During the investigation, police received a phone call from a woman who hung up before providing any details. Later reports suggested the caller may have been from San Francisco, but no further information was obtained, and the lead did not result in any arrests.
Despite several theories about motive or who was responsible, no suspects were ever identified, and the case remains unsolved.
Image source: Missing_people
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