Woman Cuts Off Parents After Catching Mom In Bed With Her Fiancé, Now They’re Making Her Life Hell

Cheating is one of the most heartbreaking things a person can go through. But it hurts a million times more when the person your partner crosses the line with is your own parent. How do you even begin to heal from that kind of double blow?
That is exactly what happened to one woman, who was left stunned after catching her fiancé in bed with her mom. She ended the relationship, quit her job, and moved away, cutting contact with her parents so she could start over. Years later, she is thriving with a loving husband and a child of her own.
The moment her parents found out about her new life, though, they decided they wanted back in. And she, understandably, wants nothing to do with them. Read the full story below.
The woman cut contact with her parents after catching her mom in bed with her fiancé
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
But now that she is happy and thriving, they want back in her life
Image credits: gzorgz / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: mistefuni / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Jae Park / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: KMeLikeASoup
Going no contact is a painful decision, but it can protect your peace and help you heal
Choosing to cut contact with your family, especially your parents, is never easy. It is not the kind of decision people make lightly or on a whim. In many cases, the opposite is true. People often wish more than anything that the relationship could be healthy enough to keep.
But when someone’s behavior keeps causing pain and stress, there comes a point when life without them feels more peaceful than life with them. That is often what makes a choice like this unavoidable.
“[No contact is] ultimately a person saying, ‘This relationship has become so unmanageable for me, and staying in contact is no longer an option,’” Whitney Goodman, LMFT, a licensed psychotherapist and co-founder at Calling Home who specializes in adult family relationships, told Wondermind. Put simply, no contact is usually a last resort.
And while it may sound extreme, it is far from rare. About 6% of U.S. adults have experienced estrangement from their mother at some point, with it typically beginning around age 26. For fathers, that number jumps to about 26%, usually starting around age 23.
Psychologist Chivonna Childs, PhD told Cleveland Clinic that cutting toxic people out can genuinely help your mental and emotional wellbeing. It can reduce anxiety and depression, give your self-worth a boost, and bring a sense of stability to your everyday life. In short, it can help you heal.
The biggest issue, though, is that no contact only works if the other person respects it. And clearly, that wasn’t the case here.
“When you go no-contact, it’s usually because that person’s already crossed your boundaries,” Dr. Childs said. “So, them not adhering to a no-contact request is something you need to be ready for.”
Her advice is to keep records of any unwanted calls, visits, or other attempts at contact, because if it escalates, that documentation can be taken to court and used to seek a restraining order if necessary.
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What parents need to understand if they want to reconnect with an estranged child
Most of the time, no contact is initiated by the child, and it usually means they’ve been genuinely hurt. But instead of sitting with that, many parents get defensive and try to force their way back in, which is exactly what we see playing out in this story.
Peg Streep, a contributor at Psychology Today who was herself estranged from a parent, says that before attempting reconciliation, parents need to do some real self-reflection. The first and most important question is why they actually want to reconnect.
Is it because they genuinely miss their child and regret lost time? Or is it about embarrassment, wanting access to grandchildren, or trying to tell their side of the story? Because if it’s the latter, it won’t work.
From there, parents need to let go of their defensiveness and actually listen. Streep points out that children rarely cut contact for no reason.
Arriving at reconciliation with excuses or a “two sides to every story” attitude will only confirm to the adult child that nothing has changed. And clinging to the belief that parents are simply owed respect, regardless of how they’ve behaved, is perhaps the fastest way to ensure the door stays shut.
Streep also recommends that parents speak to a therapist before reaching out, not to build a case, but to genuinely hear an outside perspective on the situation. Reconciliation, if it ever happens, is a slow process. And it only has any chance of working if the parent comes to it with honesty rather than an agenda.
In this woman’s case, her parents have shown none of that. Instead of reflecting on what they did, they flew across the country uninvited, called the police with false claims, and have since weaponized lawyers and child services to pressure their way back in. Whatever chance they may have had at rebuilding a relationship, they buried it themselves.
The author later shared more details in the comments
Readers overwhelmingly agreed that she should not resume contact with her parents after everything that happened
In a follow-up, the woman revealed that her sister had reached out and that the two of them were going to talk
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After that conversation, however, the situation quickly spiraled out of control
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: KMeLikeASoup
Readers once again urged the woman to do everything she could to keep her parents out of her life
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