Woman Gets Perfect Revenge On Man Who Sent Her Unsolicited Nude Photo

An Australian columnist dubbed “the guru” for her blunt takes on dating hilariously exposed a less-than-ungentlemanly advance from a perverted admirer. Jana Hocking, a self-described “collector of kind-of-boyfriends,” wrote about the “creepy email” a stranger had sent her last month urging her to check her Instagram page inbox.
“I instantly had a gut feeling about what it would be – a d*ck pic,” the Aussie columnist wrote in an article published by News.com.au on Thursday (August 22).
“And surprise surprise, lurking in the dark recesses of my Instagram DMs was a message saying: ‘Jana Jana Jana!!! Since you are the guru lol rate me’, accompanied by a graphic and unsolicited image of his genitalia in a bath,” the writer continued.
She recounted: “His hand clutching his thin Woody Woodpecker proudly between his legs in knee-deep water.
“Oh, and some very distinct leg tattoos. (Rookie error, you should never send nude pics with details that can out your identity).”
Nevertheless, as the saying goes, ask and you shall receive. Or, be careful what you wish for, because not only did Jana “rate” her fan’s modesty, but she also did not hold back. Not even a little.
“It was all very strange,” she candidly revealed. “And very unspectacular.” The woman from Sydney went on to admit: “I had reached my limit of strangers sending me d*ck pics – especially this creepy dude who even went to the effort to track down my personal email.”
Consequently, Jana decided to take action by analyzing the audacious man’s Instagram page, where she found his custom-made motorbike business details with his mobile phone number.
The media personality went on to share a screenshot of the man’s initial email with a caption that read: “So I looked … and yep, it’s a d*ck pic. And yes, he hunted down my email as well. Please feel free to send (I tagged his full Instagram name here) a **middle finger emoji** from me. Not today Satan.”
Jana revealed in her article: “I knew he’d likely freak out when he saw my post, and I expected a barrage of middle finger emojis from my followers.
“But what he did next just infuriated me more. As expected, within minutes, he sent me desperate DMs begging me to take down the post.
“However, there were two words he kept repeating that made it clear he wasn’t getting the message.”
According to Jana, the culprit, although seemingly apologetic, blamed what he thought the columnist was: a “free spirit.”
The writer is notable for her sex-positive and earnest articles about relationships. Some of her titles include: “Hot under the collar: Jana Hocking reveals four simple acts women can’t get enough of,” “How to find out who your partner is thirsting over on Instagram – and why you might not want to,” “Secret ingredient: Jana Hocking reveals why you need a friend with benefits,” and “Jana Hocking reveals how dating apps harm our mental health and finances.”
“Now, I need to take a moment to explain why his ‘free spirit’ comment was so infuriating,” Jana countered in her new column.
She explained: “This guy, clearly lacking any common sense, somehow convinced himself that because I write sex-positive articles and advocate for people to embrace and explore their sexual needs, it would be perfectly acceptable to send me an unsolicited picture of his penis.
“He hadn’t even asked for my consent before flashing his ding-a-ling at me.”
Sending unsolicited nudes to someone, also known as “cyberflashing,” is a growing issue on social media and photo-sharing technology, such as Airdrop, Medical News Today reported in May.
Moreover, it is a serious enough issue that the United Kingdom recently passed a law making cyberflashing a criminal offense.
Victims of cyberflashing can experience various degrees of trauma and mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, substance misuse, hypervigilance, and relationship problems.
After giving out to her offender, Jana stressed how he was guilty of sexual harassment and that before deleting her post exposing his off-putting act, he had to verbalize his commitment never to bother another woman again.
“And with that, I blocked him and took down the post,” the bold columnist wrote. “Upon reflection, was I slightly tired, hormonal, and due for my period? Yes. Do I regret it? Absolutely not.”
Jana finally demanded: “So men, for the love of god, can you pleeeease stop sending women you follow on Instagram (strangers!!!) your creepy unsolicited peckers?
“Like I’ve stated previously, they’re not cute. They won’t turn us on. We don’t want to see them.”
But Jana didn’t conclude her call out without granting her admirer’s wish: “And mate, you asked me to rate it, so I will publicly right here and now.
“I rate it a 3-out-of-10 at absolute best. Oh, and your bath could do with a good scrub.”
As of January 2023, cyberflashing is illegal in Scotland, England, Wales, Singapore, and certain parts of the US.
According to UN Women of the UK, 41% to 48% of females over the age of 18 have been sent an unsolicited sexual image in the past year.
Meanwhile, the UK Government stated that around 76% of females 12 to 18 years old have experienced cyberflashing.
A 2023 research study found that there were various reasons why people cyberflash. Among these were partner hunting, power, and control. The study noted that 64.3% of people who engaged in cyberflashing reported partner hunting as their reason.
The study stated that being a female was considered an endorsement for this partner hunting and sexual gratification through cyberflashing.
“Cyberflashing is a form of sexual intimidation that can have devastating impacts on women,” Clare McGlynn, a professor of Law at Durham University, told Cosmopolitan in January.
“Women can be very fearful for their physical safety, wondering who sent them this photo and what will they do next? Women also feel violated and humiliated which can lead to considerable distress and anxiety.”
