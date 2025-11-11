30 Of The Most Creative Business Cards Ever

A good business card won’t ensure your success, but it can definitely help! The best business card can make all the difference in the first impression that you have on someone, or whether or not you leave an impression at all, so here are 30 custom business cards that will get you thinking about how you might want to present yourself!
Many of us are probably guilty of accepting personal info cards out of politeness and then just throwing them away or forgetting about them (I know I am). These creative business cards, however, stay with you – psychologically or physically. Some of these business card designs double as useful tools, product samples or funny little toys, while others manage to make a point about the person on the card that will stick more than just a name and an address.
With the emphasis placed on networking these days, it’s more important than ever to stand out of the crowd – and here are a few good business card ideas for how to do it! For other great examples of creative marketing and design, check out our packaging and bagvertising posts.
1. Cosmetic Surgeon Business Card
Advertising Agency: Demner, Merlicek & Bergmann, Vienna, Austria
2. Yoga Trainer Business Cards
Advertising Agency: Marked for Trade
3. Cheese Grater Business Card
Advertising Agency: JWT, Brazil
4. Tearable Divorce Lawyer Business Card
Notice that the card has contact information on both sides.
5. Yoga Mat Business Card
A simple, yet very creative business card for Vancouver yoga center. The card rolls just like a yoga mat.
6. Fitness Trainer’s Tearable Business Card
Zohra Mouhetta helps you strip away your belly! (Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett, Dubai, United Arab Emirates)
7. Designer’s Seed Packet Business Card
Designed by Jamie Wieck
8. Circumciser’s Business Card
Advertising Agency: Agency: Healthy People by Grey, Istanbul, Turkey
9. Event Photographer’s Viewfinder Business Card
10. Dentist’s Cavity Business Card
Designed by Michael Häne & Remo Caminada
11. Stretchy Personal Trainer’s Business Card
If you want to see the text on this business card, you have to do a little stretching exercise.
12. Hair Dresser Business Cards
Designed by Igor Perkusic
13. Cigarette Filter Business Card
Advertising Agency: Bos, Toronto, Canada
14. Buy/Sell Investment Representative Business Cards
Advertising Agency: Rethink, Canada
15. Yoga Center Straw
Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett, Shanghai, China
16. Sommelière Wineglass Business Card
Designed by Caserne
17. Your Own Personal Lego Agent
18. Picture Frame Business Card
Advertising Agency: Piko, Moldova
19. Stylish Transparency Business Card
Designed by Dario Monetini
20. Makeup Business Card
Advertising Agency: OpusMúltipla, Curitiba, Brazil
21. Toy Chair Business Card
Advertising Agency: DDB, Brazil
22. Miniature Plumber’s Plunger With Contact Information
Designed by Indelible Design
23. Seed Packet Business Card
Advertising Agency: Struck, USA
24.Bike Multi-Tool Business Card
Designer: Rethink Canada
25. Classic Rock Theme Business Card
This groovy hair salon comb plays a classic rock theme when rubbed by fingernail, using the same principle as a musicbox comb. (Advertising Agency: Fabio Milito design, Roma, Italy)
26. Transformable Cargo Box Business Card
Advertising Agency: Y&R, São Paulo, Brazil
27. Restaurant Salt Shaker Business Card
Designed by flux
28. Survival Training Dried Meat Business Card
Advertising Agency: Rethink, Vancouver, Canada
29. Tennis Business Card
Advertising Agency: Publicis, Brazil
30. Grillable Business Card
Image credits: adsoftheworld.com
Follow Us