30 Of The Most Creative Business Cards Ever

A good business card won’t ensure your success, but it can definitely help! The best business card can make all the difference in the first impression that you have on someone, or whether or not you leave an impression at all, so here are 30 custom business cards that will get you thinking about how you might want to present yourself!

Many of us are probably guilty of accepting personal info cards out of politeness and then just throwing them away or forgetting about them (I know I am). These creative business cards, however, stay with you – psychologically or physically. Some of these business card designs double as useful tools, product samples or funny little toys, while others manage to make a point about the person on the card that will stick more than just a name and an address.

With the emphasis placed on networking these days, it’s more important than ever to stand out of the crowd – and here are a few good business card ideas for how to do it! For other great examples of creative marketing and design, check out our packaging and bagvertising posts.

1. Cosmetic Surgeon Business Card

Advertising Agency: Demner, Merlicek & Bergmann, Vienna, Austria

2. Yoga Trainer Business Cards

Advertising Agency: Marked for Trade

3. Cheese Grater Business Card

Advertising Agency: JWT, Brazil

4. Tearable Divorce Lawyer Business Card

Notice that the card has contact information on both sides.

5. Yoga Mat Business Card

A simple, yet very creative business card for Vancouver yoga center. The card rolls just like a yoga mat.

6. Fitness Trainer’s Tearable Business Card

Zohra Mouhetta helps you strip away your belly! (Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett, Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

7. Designer’s Seed Packet Business Card

Designed by Jamie Wieck

8. Circumciser’s Business Card

Advertising Agency: Agency: Healthy People by Grey, Istanbul, Turkey

9. Event Photographer’s Viewfinder Business Card

10. Dentist’s Cavity Business Card

Designed by Michael Häne & Remo Caminada

11. Stretchy Personal Trainer’s Business Card

If you want to see the text on this business card, you have to do a little stretching exercise.

12. Hair Dresser Business Cards

Designed by Igor Perkusic

13. Cigarette Filter Business Card

Advertising Agency: Bos, Toronto, Canada

14. Buy/Sell Investment Representative Business Cards

Advertising Agency: Rethink, Canada

15. Yoga Center Straw

Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett, Shanghai, China

16. Sommelière Wineglass Business Card

Designed by Caserne

17. Your Own Personal Lego Agent

18. Picture Frame Business Card

Advertising Agency: Piko, Moldova

19. Stylish Transparency Business Card

Designed by Dario Monetini

20. Makeup Business Card

Advertising Agency: OpusMúltipla, Curitiba, Brazil

21. Toy Chair Business Card

Advertising Agency: DDB, Brazil

22. Miniature Plumber’s Plunger With Contact Information

Designed by Indelible Design

23. Seed Packet Business Card

Advertising Agency: Struck, USA

24.Bike Multi-Tool Business Card

Designer: Rethink Canada

25. Classic Rock Theme Business Card

This groovy hair salon comb plays a classic rock theme when rubbed by fingernail, using the same principle as a musicbox comb. (Advertising Agency: Fabio Milito design, Roma, Italy)

26. Transformable Cargo Box Business Card

Advertising Agency: Y&R, São Paulo, Brazil

27. Restaurant Salt Shaker Business Card

Designed by flux

28. Survival Training Dried Meat Business Card

Advertising Agency: Rethink, Vancouver, Canada

29. Tennis Business Card

Advertising Agency: Publicis, Brazil

30. Grillable Business Card

Image credits: adsoftheworld.com

