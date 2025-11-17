People Share Surreal Pics Of Liminal Spaces, Here Are 30 Of The Strangest (New Pics)

If you’ve visited a mostly empty mall close to closing time or a hotel that is almost completely vacant, you no doubt have been struck with a feeling of creeping unease, possibly mixed with some deja vu. You would not be alone in this feeling, and the ubiquity of smartphones these days means that internet users are documenting all the places that unsettle them.

The obsession with liminal spaces is a bit hard to explain, but there is no denying that it’s very real. Various internet groups exist where people share images of unsettling, eerie, or strangely nostalgic places they have encountered. So be sure to upvote your favorites and comment on how they made you feel.

#1 One Last Look Back

Image source: Bomb_Atomicali

#2 Abandoned Subways In Paris Are Bring Re-Purposed As Swimming Pools

Image source: Wooden-Ad-9925

#3 Feels Like A Dream I’ve Had

Image source: PrimordialSound

#4 Perfect Forest

Image source: Ok-Dance-7099

#5 Oh

Image source: Nappy-I

#6 Saw This On Twitter, Where The Nambia Desert Meets The Ocean. Feels Surreal

Image source: rataman098

#7 It Continues Forever

Image source: Used-fridge

#8 Petrol Station After A Good Downpour

Image source: Moistwee

#9 Dreaming Again?

Image source: Alek_7w7

#10 I Took This Long Exposure Photo Of Wind Turbines, Felt Like It Fit Here

Image source: Lonely-Inspector-548

#11 “I Think I Have Wandered Too Far”

Image source: Dealrrr

#12 No One At Sight, No Sounds, Just The Wind

Image source: BellRinger88

#13 Yesterday I Went To Windows Xp

Image source: krumcvetkov

#14 The Building Next To The Hotel Im Staying At

Image source: MangoSensation

#15 This Is One Of The First Liminal Space Pictures I Made, Hope You Like It!

Image source: Hazmat_61

#16 A Very Uneasy Feeling

Image source: Clearwater257

#17 Warning

Image source: Bag_of_plastic

#18 Abandoned Nuclear Plant

Image source: That_Anime_Boi

#19 You’ve Reached The End

Image source: itsMoSmith

#20 Just The Two Of Us

Image source: MerlocHendrickHarry

#21 My Girlfriend Works In A Bingo Hall And Sent Me This

Image source: snecko

#22 This Empty Beach Me & My Girlfriend Saw While Taking A Walk Last Night

Image source: horrorphysics

#23 Forget

Image source: cantmakeanameforshit

#24 This Was My Neighborhood Today

Image source: PepeJones15

#25 Had No Idea A Part Of My School Looked Like This Until Last Night

Image source: phrog_champ

#26 Only You

Image source: TimFigueroa

#27 Chinese Ghost City Look Like A World Boarder Of A Game

Image source: PagChomp6

#28 My Hometown Movie Theater

Image source: toothgrinder90

#29 Road To The Unkown

Image source: LGmaxter171

#30 This Area In My School Courtyard Always Gives Me Such A Weird Feeling When I Walk Alone In It

Image source: Cws3457

Patrick Penrose
