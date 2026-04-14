30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

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At first glance, Delfino Fidel’s creations feel disarmingly simple, almost playful enough to pass as visual jokes. But give them a second look, and something shifts. The humor lingers, but it begins to sharpen, revealing a deeper intention beneath the surface. What seemed light suddenly feels deliberate. What made you smile now makes you think.

Working from his studio in Arogno, Fidel builds a world where the ordinary quietly rebels against itself. Everyday objects—familiar, functional, often overlooked—are reassembled into unexpected forms that feel both surreal and strangely logical. His sculptures don’t shout; they whisper, inviting you closer. And the closer you look, the more they unravel ideas about consumption, identity, and the subtle absurdities woven into modern life.

More info: Instagram

#1 Sense Of Selfie

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

There’s a peculiar balance in Fidel’s work, one that hovers between craftsmanship and concept. His pieces are not only clever in idea but convincing in execution. Materials feel intentional, textures tactile, forms resolved. Each object carries a sense of physical truth, as if it has always existed this way, even when it clearly hasn’t.

Humor plays a central role, but never as decoration. It acts as a tool—precise, controlled, and quietly subversive. Through unexpected juxtapositions and subtle distortions, Fidel creates small ruptures in perception. A familiar product becomes loaded with new meaning. A recognizable form slips into ambiguity. And in that moment of uncertainty, the work opens itself to multiple interpretations.

#2 Lifetime

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#3 Swipe

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

Over the years, his work has moved fluidly across exhibitions and institutions—from the m.a.x. museo to Zuger Kunstnacht—while maintaining a distinct visual identity. No matter the context, his sculptures remain immediately recognizable: thoughtful, ironic, and quietly provocative.

Fidel doesn’t just transform objects; he repositions them within a larger narrative—one that asks, without urgency but with precision: what are we really looking at, and why does it feel so familiar?

#4 Trap

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#5 The Subtle

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#6 Hunger

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#7 Swiss Side

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#8 Engagement

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#9 Half Digital

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#10 Love Is…

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#11 Googles

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#12 One Apple A Day

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#13 Swiss Cheese

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#14 Pray

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#15 Gen Z

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#16 Leftovers

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#17 Heat Wave

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#18 Wc-Ente

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#19 Peace Dove

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#20 Cute Effect

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#21 How Virtual Is Your Reality?

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#22 The Dance Of Life

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#23 Healthy

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#24 Bananalog

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#25 An Apple A Day

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#26 Untouchable

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#27 Analog

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#28 Fast Fashion

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#29 Tmax

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

#30 Kick-Off

30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

Image source: delfino.fidel

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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