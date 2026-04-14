30 Times This Swiss Artist Twisted Everyday Objects Into Thought-Provoking Sculptures

At first glance, Delfino Fidel’s creations feel disarmingly simple, almost playful enough to pass as visual jokes. But give them a second look, and something shifts. The humor lingers, but it begins to sharpen, revealing a deeper intention beneath the surface. What seemed light suddenly feels deliberate. What made you smile now makes you think.
Working from his studio in Arogno, Fidel builds a world where the ordinary quietly rebels against itself. Everyday objects—familiar, functional, often overlooked—are reassembled into unexpected forms that feel both surreal and strangely logical. His sculptures don’t shout; they whisper, inviting you closer. And the closer you look, the more they unravel ideas about consumption, identity, and the subtle absurdities woven into modern life.
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#1 Sense Of Selfie
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There’s a peculiar balance in Fidel’s work, one that hovers between craftsmanship and concept. His pieces are not only clever in idea but convincing in execution. Materials feel intentional, textures tactile, forms resolved. Each object carries a sense of physical truth, as if it has always existed this way, even when it clearly hasn’t.
Humor plays a central role, but never as decoration. It acts as a tool—precise, controlled, and quietly subversive. Through unexpected juxtapositions and subtle distortions, Fidel creates small ruptures in perception. A familiar product becomes loaded with new meaning. A recognizable form slips into ambiguity. And in that moment of uncertainty, the work opens itself to multiple interpretations.
#2 Lifetime
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#3 Swipe
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Over the years, his work has moved fluidly across exhibitions and institutions—from the m.a.x. museo to Zuger Kunstnacht—while maintaining a distinct visual identity. No matter the context, his sculptures remain immediately recognizable: thoughtful, ironic, and quietly provocative.
Fidel doesn’t just transform objects; he repositions them within a larger narrative—one that asks, without urgency but with precision: what are we really looking at, and why does it feel so familiar?
#4 Trap
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#5 The Subtle
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#6 Hunger
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#7 Swiss Side
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#8 Engagement
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#9 Half Digital
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#10 Love Is…
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#11 Googles
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#12 One Apple A Day
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#13 Swiss Cheese
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#14 Pray
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#15 Gen Z
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#16 Leftovers
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#17 Heat Wave
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#18 Wc-Ente
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#19 Peace Dove
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#20 Cute Effect
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#21 How Virtual Is Your Reality?
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#22 The Dance Of Life
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#23 Healthy
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#24 Bananalog
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#25 An Apple A Day
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#26 Untouchable
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#27 Analog
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#28 Fast Fashion
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#29 Tmax
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#30 Kick-Off
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