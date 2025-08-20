34 Rare WWII Photos You’ve Probably Never Seen Before

World War II touched every corner of the globe and every aspect of life, but most of the photographs we see are the same famous shots from history books. These 34 rare images tell a different story, though. One that’s more personal, more human, and often more surprising than what we usually see. From intimate portraits of soldiers far from home to President Truman in unguarded moments, from brave nurses saving lives to families trying to maintain normal life during impossible times, these photographs capture the war as it really was. Many of you might recognize something of your own parents or grandparents in these faces, because this was the war that shaped an entire generation and changed the world forever.

#1 Women With Child By Rubble

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#2 Miss Lyons

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#3 Naval Medical Battalion In Alaska

Image source: U.S. Navy BUMED Library and Archives

#4 Heading For Shore

Image source: U.S. Navy and BUMED Library and Archives

#5 Nurse Training In High Altitude

Image source: U.S. Navy and BUMED Library and Archives

#6 Freed Navy Nurses

Image source: U.S. Navy BUMED Library and Archives

#7 Sgt Geisler At The Barber Ship

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#8 Actress Paulette Goddard Visits The 20th General Hospital

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#9 Battle Of Tarawa. Wounded Being Evacuated At End Of Pier Aboard Rubber Boats

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#10 Surveying Through Porthole

Image source: U.S. Navy and BUMED Library and Archives

#11 Waves [Women Accepted For Volunteer Emergency Services] On Duty At NAS [Naval Air Station]

Image source: U.S. Navy and BUMED Library and Archives

#12 Captain Price And Private First Class Stafford Examine The Type Of Nozzle Used To Spray DDT [Dichloro-Diphenyl-Trichloroethane]

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#13 A Wounded Man Transferred At Sea

Image source: U.S. Navy BUMED Library and Archives

#14 Orchestra Music From The 85th Engineers

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#15 Men Washing Kits

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#16 Nurses In A Memorial Day Parade

Image source: U.S. Navy BUMED Library and Archives

#17 Miss Petersen At Refreshment Table

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#18 Field Hospital Eye Exam

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#19 U.S.S. Solace Nurse Unit

Image source: U.S. Navy BUMED Library and Archives

#20 Landing Of LSM [Landing Ship Medium] 34, Zamboanga, Philippines

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#21 Released POWs [Prisoners Of War]

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#22 Medical Service Corps

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#23 Patients At The 20th General Hospital’s Dental Clinic

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#24 Mohammedan Feast Of Ide

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#25 Interior Of Ambulance Plane “Jeanie II”

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#26 President Truman Meets Soldiers

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#27 Doctor Distributing Atabrine, According To A Checklist

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#28 Man Sitting At A Kanavel Table Showing Finger Strengthening And Elbow Bending. The Kanavel Table Is Designed To Test The Strength Of Fingers, Wrists, And Forearms

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#29 Barbecuing The Meat

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#30 Two Comedians On Stage

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#31 Philippine General Hospital. 4 People Eating, Squatting Or Sitting On A Can

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#32 Loading Jeep Onto An Airplane

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#33 Helmet Pierced By Machine Gun Bullet

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

#34 POWs [Prisoners Of War] Clean Out Luggage

Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives

