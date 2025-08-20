34 Rare WWII Photos You’ve Probably Never Seen Before

World War II touched every corner of the globe and every aspect of life, but most of the photographs we see are the same famous shots from history books. These 34 rare images tell a different story, though. One that’s more personal, more human, and often more surprising than what we usually see. From intimate portraits of soldiers far from home to President Truman in unguarded moments, from brave nurses saving lives to families trying to maintain normal life during impossible times, these photographs capture the war as it really was. Many of you might recognize something of your own parents or grandparents in these faces, because this was the war that shaped an entire generation and changed the world forever.
#1 Women With Child By Rubble
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#2 Miss Lyons
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#3 Naval Medical Battalion In Alaska
Image source: U.S. Navy BUMED Library and Archives
#4 Heading For Shore
Image source: U.S. Navy and BUMED Library and Archives
#5 Nurse Training In High Altitude
Image source: U.S. Navy and BUMED Library and Archives
#6 Freed Navy Nurses
Image source: U.S. Navy BUMED Library and Archives
#7 Sgt Geisler At The Barber Ship
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#8 Actress Paulette Goddard Visits The 20th General Hospital
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#9 Battle Of Tarawa. Wounded Being Evacuated At End Of Pier Aboard Rubber Boats
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#10 Surveying Through Porthole
Image source: U.S. Navy and BUMED Library and Archives
#11 Waves [Women Accepted For Volunteer Emergency Services] On Duty At NAS [Naval Air Station]
Image source: U.S. Navy and BUMED Library and Archives
#12 Captain Price And Private First Class Stafford Examine The Type Of Nozzle Used To Spray DDT [Dichloro-Diphenyl-Trichloroethane]
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#13 A Wounded Man Transferred At Sea
Image source: U.S. Navy BUMED Library and Archives
#14 Orchestra Music From The 85th Engineers
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#15 Men Washing Kits
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#16 Nurses In A Memorial Day Parade
Image source: U.S. Navy BUMED Library and Archives
#17 Miss Petersen At Refreshment Table
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#18 Field Hospital Eye Exam
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#19 U.S.S. Solace Nurse Unit
Image source: U.S. Navy BUMED Library and Archives
#20 Landing Of LSM [Landing Ship Medium] 34, Zamboanga, Philippines
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#21 Released POWs [Prisoners Of War]
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#22 Medical Service Corps
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#23 Patients At The 20th General Hospital’s Dental Clinic
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#24 Mohammedan Feast Of Ide
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#25 Interior Of Ambulance Plane “Jeanie II”
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#26 President Truman Meets Soldiers
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#27 Doctor Distributing Atabrine, According To A Checklist
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#28 Man Sitting At A Kanavel Table Showing Finger Strengthening And Elbow Bending. The Kanavel Table Is Designed To Test The Strength Of Fingers, Wrists, And Forearms
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#29 Barbecuing The Meat
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#30 Two Comedians On Stage
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#31 Philippine General Hospital. 4 People Eating, Squatting Or Sitting On A Can
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#32 Loading Jeep Onto An Airplane
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#33 Helmet Pierced By Machine Gun Bullet
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
#34 POWs [Prisoners Of War] Clean Out Luggage
Image source: National Museum of Health and Medicine, Otis Historical Archives
