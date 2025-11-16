The “Instagram Reality” Community Is Dedicated To Exposing The Fakest Photos Online, Here Are 40 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

I’m just going to smooth out this ooooone pimple. It’ll be gone in a few days anyway, so it will be a more accurate representation of what I look like! Okay, maybe a little saturation here and there, and it wouldn’t hurt to make myself look a tiny bit taller. I do look like that from some angles! While I’m at it, I might as well adjust my arms a tiny bit and smooth out the rest of my skin. Okay, done! Posting it now. Wait, I forgot to contour my nose!

Editing photos can be a dangerous game. One moment you think you’re just going to enhance the colors in the picture, and before you know it, the subject featured is unrecognizable to you. But you’ll post the pic on social media claiming it’s a selfie anyway… As editing apps and websites have become more advanced over the years and the pressure to be perfect online seems to be mounting, Instagram has become saturated with photos that are extremely fake.

So to call out the people who aim to pass off cartoon versions of themselves online, the Instagram Reality subreddit was born. We’ve compiled some of the best posts from the community down below to serve as a reminder that you can’t trust everything you see on the internet. Below, you’ll also find an interview with award-winning professor of psychology and author of the book Beauty Sick, Dr. Renee Engeln, to hear her take on the obsession with editing online. 

Be sure to upvote the pics you find most hilarious or cringe-worthy, and then let us know in the comments how you feel about the incessant photo editing on social media. And if you’re interested in viewing even more of these photos that aren’t fooling anyone, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here.

#1 Found This Photo On The Internet – It’s A Very Unusually Small Giraffe

#2 I’m Scared She’s So Close

Image source: SovietBatman64

#3 If This Were A Real Woman I Would Run Away Screaming

Image source: nardpuncher

#4 Subtle

Image source: countersignals

#5 Snapchat Celeb In The Middle East

Image source: heightsofsorrow

#6 I Saw This And Thought Y’all Would Like It Of One Of Our Faves

Image source: teddyisagrizzlybear

#7 New Picture vs. Picture From 2020

Image source: Nahareeli

#8 Got This Heresy On My Yt Front Page. It Hurts Me On Too Many Levels

Image source: PankakeSlayer

#9 Slenderwoman On Holiday

Image source: Lucky-Worth

#10 Came Across Her Ig Today. Unreal

Image source: mothfoxtea

#11 I Like Her But I Hate This

Image source: Summer_Starr

#12 Tri-Legged Model In The Wild

Image source: RichelleTiffany

#13 Same Picture Posted By Each Sibling On Their Account

Image source: chaic

#14 When Your Whole Head Is Half The Size Of Your Biceps

Image source: Odradekflusen

#15 No Words

Image source: urbnngun

#16 The Chin And Skin Texture

Image source: yasukemudkip

#17 You Think She Might Look A Little Different Irl?

Image source: yoshiwot42

#18 Found This Random Ig Model And I’m Genuinely Terrified

Image source: Crazy_Slice

#19 I’m Sorry, What???

Image source: madgraffics

#20 I Don’t Even Have Words For This One

Image source: bow_ski

#21 I Expected The Facetune But Not The Armpittune

Image source: alekstoro

#22

Image source: annelongwood

#23 Found This On Pinterest For “Long Hair” Made Me Laugh

Image source: Harlequin-mermaid

#24 She’s From Finland And Gets Upset When People Claim That She Edits Her Pics

Image source: gunsunflower

#25 Thanks For Asking, We Are A Naturally Poreless Couple

Image source: oaoao

#26 For The Love Of God Please Let This Be A Joke

Image source: atomicalexx

#27 Red Carpet vs. Instagram

Image source: dabombdotmom

#28 This Girl Keeps Popping Up On My Snapchat Frontpage And I‘Ve Had Dudes Send Her To Me Like „dream Girl“… Boi, How Can You Believe This Sh*?

Image source: throwthatshiawayy

#29 This Is Getting Ridiculous – 63 Year Old With 22 Year Old Son – Featuring 70 Year Old Hand

Image source: BlackOpz

#30 Looks Almost The Same Doesn’t It? Perfect Hourglass?

Image source: IloveLewisHamilton

#31 Why Have A ‘Plus Size’ Section Of Your Brand If You Are Going To Photoshop The Model Anyways?

Image source: giugix

#32 The Persistence Of Memory By Salvador Dali, 1934

Image source: ScaldingTea

#33 This Woman Edits Herself To Look 10 Years Younger… Disturbing To Think Who Her Fans Are

Image source: MichaelaKay9923

#34 Her Skin Looks So Much Smoother On Instagram

Image source: Adventurous_Cash_356

#35 Never Heard Of Skin Texture

Image source: KirkDuyt

#36 A Guy From My Hometown, Bet You Wont Be Able To Guess Which Photo Is The Tagged One

Image source: CardAdministrative21

#37 Her Head Is Just Way Too Small

Image source: Arias-P

#38 I Just….

Image source: LexTheSouthern

#39 Kim Kardashian Photoshopping Her Trapezius Muscle Out Of Photos

Image source: caroline_in_thecity

#40 This Album Cover Never Sat Right With Me

Image source: ahkitty

#41 My Neighbours Added Me On Facebook As If I Don’t Know What They Actually Look Like

