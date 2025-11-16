The “Instagram Reality” Community Is Dedicated To Exposing The Fakest Photos Online, Here Are 40 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)

I’m just going to smooth out this ooooone pimple. It’ll be gone in a few days anyway, so it will be a more accurate representation of what I look like! Okay, maybe a little saturation here and there, and it wouldn’t hurt to make myself look a tiny bit taller. I do look like that from some angles! While I’m at it, I might as well adjust my arms a tiny bit and smooth out the rest of my skin. Okay, done! Posting it now. Wait, I forgot to contour my nose!
Editing photos can be a dangerous game. One moment you think you’re just going to enhance the colors in the picture, and before you know it, the subject featured is unrecognizable to you. But you’ll post the pic on social media claiming it’s a selfie anyway… As editing apps and websites have become more advanced over the years and the pressure to be perfect online seems to be mounting, Instagram has become saturated with photos that are extremely fake.
So to call out the people who aim to pass off cartoon versions of themselves online, the Instagram Reality subreddit was born. We’ve compiled some of the best posts from the community down below to serve as a reminder that you can’t trust everything you see on the internet. Below, you’ll also find an interview with award-winning professor of psychology and author of the book Beauty Sick, Dr. Renee Engeln, to hear her take on the obsession with editing online.
Be sure to upvote the pics you find most hilarious or cringe-worthy, and then let us know in the comments how you feel about the incessant photo editing on social media. And if you’re interested in viewing even more of these photos that aren’t fooling anyone, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here.
#1 Found This Photo On The Internet – It’s A Very Unusually Small Giraffe
#2 I’m Scared She’s So Close
Image source: SovietBatman64
#3 If This Were A Real Woman I Would Run Away Screaming
Image source: nardpuncher
#4 Subtle
Image source: countersignals
#5 Snapchat Celeb In The Middle East
Image source: heightsofsorrow
#6 I Saw This And Thought Y’all Would Like It Of One Of Our Faves
Image source: teddyisagrizzlybear
#7 New Picture vs. Picture From 2020
Image source: Nahareeli
#8 Got This Heresy On My Yt Front Page. It Hurts Me On Too Many Levels
Image source: PankakeSlayer
#9 Slenderwoman On Holiday
Image source: Lucky-Worth
#10 Came Across Her Ig Today. Unreal
Image source: mothfoxtea
#11 I Like Her But I Hate This
Image source: Summer_Starr
#12 Tri-Legged Model In The Wild
Image source: RichelleTiffany
#13 Same Picture Posted By Each Sibling On Their Account
Image source: chaic
#14 When Your Whole Head Is Half The Size Of Your Biceps
Image source: Odradekflusen
#15 No Words
Image source: urbnngun
#16 The Chin And Skin Texture
Image source: yasukemudkip
#17 You Think She Might Look A Little Different Irl?
Image source: yoshiwot42
#18 Found This Random Ig Model And I’m Genuinely Terrified
Image source: Crazy_Slice
#19 I’m Sorry, What???
Image source: madgraffics
#20 I Don’t Even Have Words For This One
Image source: bow_ski
#21 I Expected The Facetune But Not The Armpittune
Image source: alekstoro
#22
Image source: annelongwood
#23 Found This On Pinterest For “Long Hair” Made Me Laugh
Image source: Harlequin-mermaid
#24 She’s From Finland And Gets Upset When People Claim That She Edits Her Pics
Image source: gunsunflower
#25 Thanks For Asking, We Are A Naturally Poreless Couple
Image source: oaoao
#26 For The Love Of God Please Let This Be A Joke
Image source: atomicalexx
#27 Red Carpet vs. Instagram
Image source: dabombdotmom
#28 This Girl Keeps Popping Up On My Snapchat Frontpage And I‘Ve Had Dudes Send Her To Me Like „dream Girl“… Boi, How Can You Believe This Sh*?
Image source: throwthatshiawayy
#29 This Is Getting Ridiculous – 63 Year Old With 22 Year Old Son – Featuring 70 Year Old Hand
Image source: BlackOpz
#30 Looks Almost The Same Doesn’t It? Perfect Hourglass?
Image source: IloveLewisHamilton
#31 Why Have A ‘Plus Size’ Section Of Your Brand If You Are Going To Photoshop The Model Anyways?
Image source: giugix
#32 The Persistence Of Memory By Salvador Dali, 1934
Image source: ScaldingTea
#33 This Woman Edits Herself To Look 10 Years Younger… Disturbing To Think Who Her Fans Are
Image source: MichaelaKay9923
#34 Her Skin Looks So Much Smoother On Instagram
Image source: Adventurous_Cash_356
#35 Never Heard Of Skin Texture
Image source: KirkDuyt
#36 A Guy From My Hometown, Bet You Wont Be Able To Guess Which Photo Is The Tagged One
Image source: CardAdministrative21
#37 Her Head Is Just Way Too Small
Image source: Arias-P
#38 I Just….
Image source: LexTheSouthern
#39 Kim Kardashian Photoshopping Her Trapezius Muscle Out Of Photos
Image source: caroline_in_thecity
#40 This Album Cover Never Sat Right With Me
Image source: ahkitty
#41 My Neighbours Added Me On Facebook As If I Don’t Know What They Actually Look Like
Follow Us