Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

We’re back with another round of opinions that people whisper, but never quite say out loud. Part 5 of our unpopular opinions poll is here! We’re talking about friendships, careers, family dinners, travel, and a few other things that tend to start arguments at the worst possible moments.
If you’ve been around for the previous parts, you already know how this goes. If you’re new here – welcome! There are no right or wrong answers – just honest ones.
Missed Part 4 of our unpopular opinions? You can check it out here!
Scroll through all 28, pick your side, and let’s see where you actually stand. 🌶️
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
#1 Compliments from strangers are more meaningful than from people you know
Image source: ready made
#2 College is oversold as the only path to success
Image source: RDNE Stock project
#3 Cheese is overused in almost every dish
Image source: Jep Gambardella
#4 Meetings should always have a strict time limit
Image source: Kampus Production
#5 Streaming made music less valuable, not more accessible
Image source: Vitaly Gariev
#6 Buying cheap things twice is smarter than buying expensive things once
Image source: Vitaly Gariev
#7 Kids’ birthday parties are more for the parents than the kids
Image source: Thirdman
#8 Dating someone your friends don’t like is always a red flag
Image source: Jan van der Wolf
#9 Following the news daily does more harm than good
Image source: Tahir Xəlfəquliyev
#10 Routine is more freeing than spontaneity
Image source: Miriam Alonso
#11 Family dinners are more of an obligation than a joy
Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko
#12 Most friendships are just convenience, not a genuine connection
Image source: Andy Pinaria
#13 Saving money in your 20s matters less than people say
Image source: Dany Kurniawan
#14 Salads are never actually filling
Image source: Daniela Elena Tentis
#15 Reading the book is not always better than watching the movie
Image source: Rahul Shah
#16 Passion is a bad reason to choose a career
Image source: Vitaly Gariev
#17 Owning a car in a city is more hassle than it’s worth
Image source: Vladislovas Sketerskis
#18 Freelancing is lonelier than people admit
Image source: Matheus Bertelli
#19 Binge-watching ruins the experience of a good show
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio
#20 Gym culture has made people obsessed with appearance, not health
Image source: Arturo EG
#21 Splitting bills 50/50 on a first date is a bad sign
Image source: Katerina Holmes
#22 A gap year is just procrastination with better PR
Image source: JESSICA TICOZZELLI
#23 Having kids is the most life-changing decision people prepare the least for
Image source: Ian Taylor
#24 Most people use social media to perform happiness, not share it
Image source: cottonbro studio
#25 Traveling solo is overrated and just lonely
Image source: Diego Girón
#26 Smart watches are just anxiety on your wrist
Image source: www.kaboompics.com
#27 Tipping culture has gotten completely out of control
Image source: Tolga deniz Aran
#28 Your 30s are more fun than your 20s
Image source: Helena Lopes
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