Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

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We’re back with another round of opinions that people whisper, but never quite say out loud. Part 5 of our unpopular opinions poll is here! We’re talking about friendships, careers, family dinners, travel, and a few other things that tend to start arguments at the worst possible moments. 

If you’ve been around for the previous parts, you already know how this goes. If you’re new here – welcome! There are no right or wrong answers – just honest ones. 

Missed Part 4 of our unpopular opinions? You can check it out here!

Scroll through all 28, pick your side, and let’s see where you actually stand. 🌶️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

#1 Compliments from strangers are more meaningful than from people you know

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: ready made

#2 College is oversold as the only path to success

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: RDNE Stock project

#3 Cheese is overused in almost every dish

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Jep Gambardella

#4 Meetings should always have a strict time limit

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Kampus Production

#5 Streaming made music less valuable, not more accessible

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Vitaly Gariev

#6 Buying cheap things twice is smarter than buying expensive things once

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Vitaly Gariev

#7 Kids’ birthday parties are more for the parents than the kids

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Thirdman

#8 Dating someone your friends don’t like is always a red flag

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Jan van der Wolf

#9 Following the news daily does more harm than good

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Tahir Xəlfəquliyev

#10 Routine is more freeing than spontaneity

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Miriam Alonso

#11 Family dinners are more of an obligation than a joy

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko

#12 Most friendships are just convenience, not a genuine connection

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Andy Pinaria

#13 Saving money in your 20s matters less than people say

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Dany Kurniawan

#14 Salads are never actually filling

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Daniela Elena Tentis

#15 Reading the book is not always better than watching the movie

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Rahul Shah

#16 Passion is a bad reason to choose a career

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Vitaly Gariev

#17 Owning a car in a city is more hassle than it’s worth

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Vladislovas Sketerskis

#18 Freelancing is lonelier than people admit

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Matheus Bertelli

#19 Binge-watching ruins the experience of a good show

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Andrea Piacquadio

#20 Gym culture has made people obsessed with appearance, not health

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Arturo EG

#21 Splitting bills 50/50 on a first date is a bad sign

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Katerina Holmes

#22 A gap year is just procrastination with better PR

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: JESSICA TICOZZELLI

#23 Having kids is the most life-changing decision people prepare the least for

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Ian Taylor

#24 Most people use social media to perform happiness, not share it

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: cottonbro studio

#25 Traveling solo is overrated and just lonely

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Diego Girón

#26 Smart watches are just anxiety on your wrist

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: www.kaboompics.com

#27 Tipping culture has gotten completely out of control

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Tolga deniz Aran

#28 Your 30s are more fun than your 20s

Challenge Your Beliefs: Decide Where You Stand On These 28 Controversial Opinions

Image source: Helena Lopes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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