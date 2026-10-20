Video Of Student Telling Protester To “Go Back To Your Country” Racks Up 10 Million Views, Uni Breaks Silence

A university student’s brazen moment of confidence backfired when she realized she was being recorded.
The young woman was heard yelling a racist comment at protesters during a campus event at the University of Minnesota.
Many commented on the viral exchange, with one saying: “If you’re courageous enough to say something racist out loud, be prepared to own your words when people hear them.”
A university student’s brazen moment of confidence backfired when she realized she was being recorded
The student, who attends the University of Saint Thomas in Minnesota, was caught on camera during an event hosted by Turning Point USA, the conservative outlet founded by Charlie Kirk.
The event, “Pick Up the Mic,” featured Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer and conservative activist, as the speaker.
Students from other universities were also welcome to attend the event. But some opposed having Gaines on campus because of her “transphobic ideology.”
On the day of the event, protesters stood outside the venue, opposing the event and Gaines’ presence.
That’s when the viral University of Saint Thomas student made the racist comment without any qualms.
Her tense exchange with the protesters went viral online.
The student yelled a racist comment, seemingly at a man with a megaphone outside the venue
“Go back to your own country, b****!” the student in question seemingly yelled at a man with a megaphone.
Two other male students with her appeared to snigger in support of her comment.
The protester with the megaphone was heard saying, “I know, you hate people!”
At another point in the video, the woman realized she was being recorded and defiantly asked, “Why are you recording me?”
Meanwhile, the man with the megaphone was heard firing back comments.
Some people claimed the female student was studying to be a nurse.
“MAGA starting a GoFundMe and raising a million dollars for her in 3.. 2…” one commented online
After the video sparked backlash online, the University of Saint Thomas said they were aware of the video involving one of their students.
The statement said they have been looking into the incident, and student laws prevent them from publicly discussing such matters.
They, however, noted that “the language heard in the video is inconsistent with the university’s values and convictions.”
“As a Catholic university, we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming environment for all and do not condone hateful language being used by anyone in our university community,” the statement continued.
The university said they were taking the incident seriously and would be addressing it “in accordance with the student code of conduct.”
“As always, our first priority is supporting our students. To our Tommies, we hear you and will continue providing support and working to build a university community that respects the dignity of each person,” the statement continued.
During the “Pick Up the Mic” event, protesters had gathered outside the University of Minnesota’s Coffman Memorial Union to oppose Gaines, who has vehemently spoken against the participation of transgender athletes in sporting events in the past.
“Men are men, women are women. There are only two sexes,” Gaines once said
In 2022, she competed for the University of Kentucky at the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships and tied for fifth place with a transgender swimmer.
“Men are men, women are women. There are only two sexes. You can’t change your s*x and each s*x is deserving of equal opportunities,” Gaines once said while giving a speech at a Harvard event.
Ahead of her speech last week at the University of Minnesota, members of the University of Minnesota Students for a Democratic Society (UMNSDS) opposed the decision to allow her on campus.
“Turn out to show Riley Gaines and TPUSA that their reactionary, transphobic ideology isn’t welcome here!” read a statement posted on UMNSDS’ social media.
“Shame on UMN for platforming her bigotry while hiding behind ‘political neutrality’ – TRANSPHOBES GO HOME!” the statement added.
Turning Point USA dismissed the protests as “petulant tantrums”
Turning Point USA, which has a chapter on the University of Minnesota campus, seemed unperturbed by the protesters.
“We’re used to petulant tantrums when conservatives exercise our free speech on campus,” they said in response.
“The event will happen, and they’ll have to deal with it. The school doesn’t belong to them.”
“Make racists uncomfortable again,” one commented online
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