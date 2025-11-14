31 Of My Most Unique And Intricate Paintings

I am Ebova, and I have been painting full-time since 2007. Since then, I have forged a body of unique artworks that stands out for its symbolic resonance, its metaphoric punch, and its divergence from computer-aided design. These detailed paintings are some of my early pieces that resonate with a timeless and ethereal majesty. As if these intricate drawings come alive on the “canvas,” taking as my subjects the organic lifecycles of things, values, and ideas. While creating, I strive to find order in chaos and reflect the sense and optimism in the benevolence of nature. These gentle, stark, and resonant drawing ideas are ideal objects of contemplation – soothing, intricate, and warm. It’s easy to get lost since these detailed artworks are portrayed in unique expression and intricacy. The closer one looks to these colorful paintings, the more one begins to feel pleasant vertigo — rules rush past, soon to disappear.
More info: Facebook | twitter.com
#1 Allurement
#2 Sunset
#3 Speaks Less, Says More?
#4 Undulating
#5 Green Grass Of Home
#6 Unaware
#7 Healing Hands
#8 Changing Seasons
#9 Departure
#10 Aftermath
#11 Pastorale
#12 Divinitas
#13 Bouquet
#14 Recycle
#15 Sunrise
#16 The Blue Flower
#17 Aries
#18 Tater
#19 Play
#20 Eavesdropping
#21 August Bouquet
#22 Full Moon
#23 In Silence
#24 Nothing But Blue Skies
#25 Undaunted
#26 Erubescent
#27 Days Of Gold
#28 Reach Out
#29 Portrait Of @
#30 Birthday Cake
#31 Untitled
Follow Us