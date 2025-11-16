35 Funky, Quirky And Unique Hotels From All Over The World

Our favorite thing about the world of hospitality is that it’s constantly changing. I mean, no one wants a boring hotel room anymore! Every year seems to bring new and exciting options for us to experience and enjoy, whether they’re built entirely by man or just altered a little bit.
We love to travel and explore new countries, but the place we’re gonna stay at must have some character too. Whether it’s a hotel or an Airbnb, we want our accommodation to be a fun experience rather than just another generic room with a bed and TV. We’ve found that there are plenty of options out there that fit this description!
If you’re looking for a unique stay, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of the weirdest and coolest hotels in the world that are sure to delight your senses and make your travels memorable. Do you want a luxury stay? A funky boutique? Or maybe something to really blow your mind? Take a look at these weird hotels — and then check them off your bucket list!
#1 Igloo Village, Kakslauttanen, Finland
Booking a night or two in a glass igloo during your stay in Finnish Lapland is a must. Surrounded by nature all over, this impressive accommodation offers stays in igloos and traditional wood chalets. It also welcomes guests to try the world’s largest smoke sauna! Don’t worry about how to get there: Ivalo’s international airport is just 30 minutes away, and the hotel will provide you with a shuttle service.
Image source: kakslauttanen.fi, kakslauttanen.fi
#2 Eco House Merisi, Georgia
Image source: ecohousemerisi.com, Architecture & Design
#3 Hobbit Village, The Shire Of Montana, United States
Image source: NaCLyyy, tripadvisor.com
#4 Giraffe Manor, Kenya
Image source: giraffemanor.com, Giraffe Manor
#5 The Glass Floor Udang House, Bali, Indonesia
Image source: bambuindah.com
#6 Hotel I Stayed At Was Formerly A Train Station And Had An Actual Train Inside It, With Rooms Inside Each Car
Image source: spongecandybandit
#7 Montana Magica Lodge, Chile
When I read about this one, I contemplated planning my next travel itinerary to Chile. I mean, staying in a mountain with a permanent waterfall on its side? Deal. The mountain is surrounded by a massive rainforest, so it’s the best place to hike, meet some fascinating animals, observe nature, and fly with one of the longest zip-wires in South America!
Image source: huilohuilo.travel, booking.com
#8 Fairy Chimney Hotel, Turkey
Image source: fairychimney.com
#9 Cocoa Island Hotel, Kaafu Atoll, Maldives
Image source: booking.com
#10 Äscher Cliff, Switzerland
Image source: myswitzerland.com, tripadvisor.co.uk
#11 Levin Iglut, Finland
Image source: Levin Iglut – Golden Crown & Restaurant Utsu, Levin Iglut – Golden Crown & Restaurant Utsu
#12 The Muraka Conrad Rangali Island, Maldives
Image source: conradhotels3.hilton.com, conradhotels3.hilton.com
#13 Ice Hotel, Jukkasjarvi, Sweden
Image source: icehotel.com, icehotel.com
#14 Beckham Creek Cave Lodge, Arkansas, United States
Image source: Beckham Creek Cave Lodge, tripadvisor.com
#15 Les Cols Pavellons, Spain
Image source: Les Cols Pavellons, booking.com/
#16 Crazy House, Dalat, Vietnam
You’ll find tons of unique hotels on this list, but Crazy House is truly a fairy tale that comes alive. Located in Dalat City and designed by Vietnamese architect Dang Viet Nga, Crazy House resembles a giant tree and, at least at first, was just a personal project. The financial burden made the architect reconsider the purpose of the building, and she then decided to turn it into a guesthouse in 1990.
Image source: No_Canary431
#17 Free Spirit Spheres, Canada
Think about the tree house you so desperately wanted during your childhood (or even as an adult) and make it spherical. Welcome to Free Spirit Spheres! Located in Vancouver Island’s rainforest, this fun hotel is the place for you if you feel like embarking on your next eco-travel adventure with all the time in the world to meditate and reconnect with nature while also reducing your impact to basically zero.
Image source: freespiritspheres.com, tripadvisor.com
#18 Floating Hotel, Zanzibar
Image source: Genberg Underwater Hotels, Genberg Underwater Hotels
#19 Hotel Punta Grande, Spain
Image source: Hotel Restaurante Puntagrande, Hotel Restaurante Puntagrande
#20 Inntels Hotels Amsterdam-Zaandam, Netherlands
Located in the center of Zaandam, north of Amsterdam, this beautiful hotel went viral on social media for its unusual structure made of nearly 70 stacked houses, rich in local history and references to the Dutch scene. The hotel has facilities for up to 350 people and amazes guests with its distinctive design.
Image source: inntelhotelsamsterdamzaandam.nl
#21 Taj Lake Palace, India
Image source: immabonedumbledore, booking.com
#22 Mirrorcube, Treehotel, Sweden
Image source: booking.com
#23 The Cabin, Treehotels, Harads, Sweden
Image source: booking.com, treehotel.se
#24 Rogner Bad Blumau, Austria
#25 Sun Cruise Resort, South Korea
Image source: EngKorWat, esuncruise.com
#26 The Southern Ocean Lodge On Kangaroo Island, Australia
Image source: Paul-Belgium, tripadvisor.com
#27 No Man’s Fort, United Kingdom
Image source: sacrecoeur1206, tripadvisor.com
#28 Kolarbyn Ecolodge, Sweden
Image source: Kolarbyn Eco-lodge, Kolarbyn Eco-lodge
#29 Hotel De Vrouwe Van Stavoren, Netherlands
Image source: hotelvrouwevanstavoren, booking.com
#30 The Batcave, Taiwan
Image source: idubs
#31 Hotel Marqués De Riscal, Spain
Image source: Lord_Cornwallis_III, booking.com
#32 The UFO, Harads, Northern Sweden
Image source: booking.com
#33 The Dog Bark Park Inn, Cottonwood, Idaho
Dog people, here we are! Cottonwood’s Dog Bark Park Inn, commonly known as Sweet Willy, is a famous landmark along Highway 95. This beagle-shaped bed and breakfast is home to comfortable dog-themed rooms, a gift shop, and an art gallery with creations by Dennis Sullivan and Frances Conklin. You’ll also find a selection of dog-themed books and games to entertain your stay. There’s probably no need to say this, but well-behaved dogs are more than welcome!
Image source: zaynthelegend, tripadvisor.com
#34 The Big Idaho Potato Hotel, Idaho, United States
Image source: bkrees, idahopotato.com
#35 Jumbo Stay Hotel, Sweden
Image source: Jumbo Stay Hotel, Jumbo Stay Hotel
