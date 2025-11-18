“Utterly Unique Pictures”: 40 Rare And Interesting Historical Pics You Probably Haven’t Seen

Photographs can have several functions. We can use photography to capture and communicate emotions. We can also document the present so we can look back on it later and call it ‘past.’ The Internet is full of enthusiasts of the former and the latter.
Here, we are covering an online community called Utterly Unique Photos. They describe themselves as a group that posts photographs “that can sometimes be odd or surreal but are always unique.” We’ve scoured the subreddit and found the most fascinating historical pictures for you to check out. So scroll down and let us know your favorites by upvoting them!
Bored Panda reached out to one of the moderators of this community. The Redditor u/dannydutch1 was kind enough to tell us more about the subreddit and his love for all things music, art, and history. Check out our conversation below!
#1 Prisoners At Dachau Concentration Camp Greet Their American Liberators From A Barbed-Wire Fence.(Germany, April 1945)
#2 A Lady From The Ouled Naïl Tribe In Algeria, Photographed By Rudolph Lehnert In 1904
#3 Six-Year-Old Anne Frank Holding A Jumping Rope Next To Her Friend, Sanne Ledermann, On A Pavement In Amsterdam. 1935
#4 A Studio Portrait Of Hattie Tom, A Young Chiricahua Apache Woman, Photographed At The U.S. Indian Congress Of The Trans-Mississippi And International Exposition In Omaha, 1898
#5 May 3rd 1960, Otto Frank Standing In The Annex That He And His Family Hid In During Wwii. Until They Were Found And Arrested By The Gestapo In 1944
#6 1968. My Grandfather In The Second Korean War, Dmz
#7 An Enthusiast For Men’s Dress Reform Walking Down The Strand In London. The Mdrp (Men’s Dress Reform Party) Was Formed In The Interwar Years In Britain, 1930
#8 A Beach Party In The 1970s
#9 Physicists And Nobel Prize Winners Marie Curie And Pierre Curie Shortly After Their Wedding. France (1895)
#10 British Military Equipment Disguised As Elephants, India, Wwii
#11 Last Known Photograph Of A Barbary Lion Before Presumed Extinction, In The Atlas Mountains In North Africa, Taken In 1925 By Marcelin Flandrin
#12 Breakfast Tea Being Passed Between Cars On A Train From Peshawar To Lahore In 1983. Photographed By Steve Mccurry
#13 Punk Rock Girl London, 1979
#14 British Hurdler Percy Hodge Demonstrates The Perfect Obstacle Jump While Carrying A Bottle And A Glass On A Tray. Percy Hodge Became An Olympic Champion In The 3000m Hurdles In 1920
#15 Oldriev’s New Tricycle. Photo By Chas. W Oldrieve, 1882
#16 Lucille Ball, Once Called The Greatest Pair Of Legs On Broadway, In A 1930s Publicity Still As A Blonde
#17 Wyatt Earp (March 19, 1848 – January 13, 1929) Photographed By His Wife Josephine Earp
#18 A Champagne Inspector Wearing A Special Mask To Protect Against Accidental Discharges, Ca. 1933
#19 Around 1890, A Mother And Her Son Were Captured In A Photograph Taken In Lisdoonvarna, Ireland. The Son, Who Was A Ballad Singer, Can Be Seen Holding A Printed Poem In His Hand
#20 Two Kashmir Giants Posing With The American Photographer James Ricalton, 1903. One Of The Giants Was 7’9” Tall While The “Shorter” One Was A Mere 7’4” Tall
#21 Husband And Wife, Sunday Morning, Detriot, Michigan, 1950 By Gordon Parks. He Had Been Sent Back To Fort Scott (Where He Lived Until He Was 16) By Life Magazine To Find 11 Members Of His Segregated Elementary School And See What Became Of Them. The Story Was Never Published
#22 Old Vennel, Glasgow. From Thomas Annan’s Photograph Series Of ‘The Old Closes And Streets Of Glasgow’ 1868
#23 The Coffin Of The Red Baron Being Carried By Members Of The Australian No. 3 Squadron, Lead By An English Priest, For Burial In Northern France. The Ace Pilot Of World War I Germany Was Shot Down On April 21, 1918, And Given A Full Military Funeral By The Australian Unit Who Recovered His Body
#24 An Ultra Light Horse-Drawn Car In Traffic Paris (1943)
#25 Charles Godefroy Flies Through The Arc De Triomphe In Paris. The Height Of The Opening Is 29.42 M, The Width Is 14.62 M. The Wingspan Of The Aircraft Is 9 Meters Wide, 1919
#26 Children Playing With A Toy Guillotine, France, 1959
#27 G.o.e Herbert Tea & Dining Rooms, 10 New Street, Chipping Norton, England. 1910
#28 Taken During The Sinking Of The Estonia In The Baltic Sea, 1994. The Photographer Was Using The Camera Flash To Try Signaling For Help. He And The Man Pictured Are Clinging To The Exterior Overturned Keel Of The Sinking Ferry. Both Men Survived. 852 Of The 989 Onboard Perished
#29 A French Civilian Woman Pours A Drink Of Cider For A British Soldier With Bren Machine Gun In Lisieux, 1944
#30 Puritan Demonstrates Against Too Revealing Swimwear On A Florida Beach, 1985. USA
#31 Riders On The New York Subway Sit Without Newspapers During A Newspaper Strike In The City (1953)
#32 An Iron Man Of The Past In A Diving Suit. The Suit’s Name Was ‘Iron Man’ Too. It Had Electric Charging And Pressure Protection Systems. New York, 1907
#33 A Piglet Which Is Being Treated By The Pdsa (People’s Dispensary For Animals) In Ilford With A Sun Ray Lamp, To Cure A Skin Ailment, 1938
#34 A Soviet Light Bath: An Ultraviolet Light For Children To Get Enough Vitamin D During The Long Winters Without Much Sunlight
#35 By Alfred Eisenstaedt. Student Nurses Getting Lessons, Roosevelt Hospital NY, 1938
#36 Because Of The Influenza Epidemic, Open-Air Police Court Being Held In Portsmouth Square, San Francisco. To Prevent Crowding Indoors, Judges Held Outdoor Court Sessions. (1918-1919)
#37 1963: A Clown At The Lunch Counter
#38 ‘Coffin Beds’ At A Salvation Army Shelter In London. Operated By The Salvation Army, They Are One Of The First Homeless Shelters Created For The People Of Central London. Aka “Four Penny Coffin”, For Four Pennies, A Homeless Client Could Stay At A Coffin House, C.1900
#39 Seeing Two Mickeys On A Parisian Street In The Early 1930’s Either Elicited Pure Delight Or Sheer Terror
#40 Dr. Lewis Sayre Treating Scoliosis, Checking The Curvature Of The Spine – 1870s
