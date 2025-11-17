30 People That Didn’t Bother Making Proper Ads, So They Ended Up With Absolute Comedic Masterpieces Instead

Ads are everywhere these days. And not all from the bunch are necessarily great. From unskippable ads on YouTube to, well, a Brachiosaurus toy with Lebron’s head stuck on top of it (comes with free nightmares!) – you could say that we’ve reached the peak times of advertising.

There’s no better place, then, to gaze at the gems of the junk-ad epidemic than the “Uninspiring Adverts” community. Although it only covers Facebook Marketplace, the biggest virtual yard sale, with almost 500 million users eager to get rid of their goods, when it’s done with such a lukewarm effort as it is here – you know things are bound to get interesting.

#1 Uninspiring Advert

Image source: Dawn Clarke

#2 Mothersqueaker

Image source: Flora Cate

#3 Boo!

Image source: Debbie Gavan Castle

#4 My Theory Is That The Dog Wrecked It And Then Quickly Put It Up For Sale Before Its Owner Got Home

Image source: Owen Dawson

#5 Uninspiring Advert

Image source: Conrad Buck

#6 Uninspiring Advert

Image source: Jason Bolster

#7 Just When I Thought Life Couldn’t Get Any Better, I Give You

Image source: Sarah Mallett

#8 Gran Got Better!

Image source: Jeff Malena

#9 Forget Electric Cars. Hyundai Have Made An Engine-Less Car

Image source: Owen Dawson

#10 Wasn’t Aware Peugeot Had Branched Out To Make *those*

Image source: Joey Williams

#11 Nice Lamp, Bro

Image source: Steve Radcliffe

#12 Seriously. What Can I Say About This Except “Shut Up And Take My Money”?

Image source: Stewart Pawl

#13 Anyone Fancy A Bit Of Mood Frightening (Lighting)

Image source: Jo Mason

#14 Well………… What We Got For Sale Here Then

Image source: Jon Strange

#15 Great Until You Need The Jewellery Back

Image source: Jonathan Jagoe

#16 That Will Polish Out…

Image source: Spenser Arnold

#17 Another In The Series Of ‘ The Word Was Right In Front Of You’

Image source: Jackie Holmes

#18 Uninspiring Advert

Image source: Johnathon Tango

#19 Hmm… Rolls Roy..?

Image source: Lewis Norman

#20 All In All You’re Just Another Pack In The Wall

Image source: Paul Matthew

#21 Whoop Whoop! That’s The Sound Of The Police!

Image source: Lisa Morris

#22 Listen, I Need A Wardrobe, Not An Existential Crisis

Image source: Flora Cate

#23 I Don’t Even Know Any More

Image source: Lulu Brand

#24 Bit Harsh Really, Comparing Yourself To A Recycled Plank

Image source: Nigel Hooper

#25 Uninspiring Advert

Image source: Sam Reece

#26 Uninspiring Advert

Image source: Emma Louise

#27 You’d Have To Be “Barking” To Miss Out On This Deal, Eh Readers?

Image source: Owen Dawson

#28 Mmm, Gravel

Image source: Owen Dawson

#29 Yeah, Perfect. If You Hate Your Child

Image source: Clair Sabrina

#30 Prayers

Image source: Ashleigh McNamara

