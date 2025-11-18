Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Experience You’ve Ever Had With Autocorrect? (Closed)

I hate autocorrect. I’m sure you do too.
#1
I was trying to text my friends “hey pookies” (inside joke we have) and autocorrect changed it to “hey porkiest” 😭
#2
I’m an aspiring author. One time I wrote he when I meant to write the, and I was given the option to ‘always correct to the’. Stupidly, I accepted that. Now, every time I write he in my books, it is auto corrected to the and even when I select ‘auto correction is wrong’ it keeps doing it every time I reload the page!
#3
My worst experience is when auto correct doesn’t kick in. I’m a fast typer, so sometimes I write ‘teh’ instead of ‘the’. Autocorrect never catches it.
#4
I typed f****ing so many times autocorrect stopped correcting it or f***. Them my phone updated and I’m not allowed to curse anymore without correction.
