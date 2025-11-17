I Illustrate Literal Meanings Of Words And Word Combinations, And Here Are 40 Of The Newest Ones

I’m a Swedish mother (yes, despite the “dad” humor) of two who grew up in a small French village where I felt I never quite fit in. My mother is a Tarot-reading Buddhist, and my father was a Russian aristocrat. When we moved to London, I learned to worship tea and the English language. How do I like my tea? Warm and bitter but surprisingly nice, just like myself.
After a BA in Product Design and ten years in the UK, I moved back to Stockholm to work as an interior designer. And now, on my Instagram account, it’s my mission to make the world a little sillier, one ridiculous pun at a time. As I mentioned earlier, I love the amazing possibilities that the English language offers to word nerds like me. I do sometimes worry that I’ll run out of puns, and then I remember that there are an estimated 170,000 words currently in use in the English language. So I should be all right. At least for a coming couple of years…
I’ve also been on Bored Panda previously, so if you’d like to check the older collection of my works, then make sure to click here.
More info: Instagram | surrealians.com | twitter.com
#1 Goose Bumps
#2 Knight Owl
#3 Sleeping Pill
#4 Eye Shadow
#5 Pepper Spray
#6 Super Glue
#7 Butt-Erfly
#8 Cereal Killer
#9 Coconut Milk
#10 Sweat Pants
#11 Kit-Tea
#12 Usbee
#13 Star Fish
#14 Bottle Cap
#15 Clown Fish
#16 Fish Fingers
#17 Buffalo Bill
#18 Fire Crackers
#19 Peanut Butter Cup
#20 Key Board
#21 Straight Face
#22 Squeaky Clean
#23 Carry All
#24 Alley Cats
#25 Sharp Dresser
#26 Egg-Cercise
#27 Milk Man
#28 Belly Laugh
#29 Looking Sharp
#30 Fruit Cake
#31 Sharp Cheese
#32 Snow White
#33 Water Shed
#34 It Sucks
#35 Knight Shift
#36 Hare
#37 U-Kelele
#38 Green Fingers
#39 Sticky
#40 Straight Jacket
