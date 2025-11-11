Unicorn Bedroom Slippers That Light Up When You Walk

by

Let’s play a word association game: what do you think of when you hear “unicorn?” The correct answer is “excitement,” so if these batteries-included, light-up, unicorn slippers don’t excite you, you should get your pulse checked. If you’re not dead, then prepare yourself to spend 34.99 USD immediately, just to be cool!

“Light up your life, or at least your route to the bathroom, with our new and very cute Light Up Unicorn Slippers!” writes Smoko. “Be the envy of all your friends as you parade these cozy unicorns around your next slumber party. Guaranteed to literally brighten up any outfit, the Unicorn Slippers ensure that every step you take is a magical one!”

More info: smokonow.com (h/t: designtaxi)

